The Town Hall in Park City Wednesday night is billed as an opportunity for citizens to voice their concerns over recent property tax valuations. Summit County residents were notified by mail last month of their updated property values and upcoming tax bills. Roughly 20% of property owners in the county saw an increase in taxes, while other county residents will see new assessments over the next several years. In total, the county’s market value came in at $46 billion – a 38% increase over last year.

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO