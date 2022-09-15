ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County Republican Party hosting town hall on tax valuations

The Town Hall in Park City Wednesday night is billed as an opportunity for citizens to voice their concerns over recent property tax valuations. Summit County residents were notified by mail last month of their updated property values and upcoming tax bills. Roughly 20% of property owners in the county saw an increase in taxes, while other county residents will see new assessments over the next several years. In total, the county’s market value came in at $46 billion – a 38% increase over last year.
Summit County taxpayers have until Thursday to dispute their property valuations for 2022

Thursday at 5 p.m. is the deadline for Summit County property owners to file an appeal with the Board of Equalization if they disagree with this year’s property valuations. Property taxes pay for public services, with the majority of taxes going to pay for education. The remaining dollars get split among municipalities, the county and special service districts.
