Summit County Republican Party hosting town hall on tax valuations
The Town Hall in Park City Wednesday night is billed as an opportunity for citizens to voice their concerns over recent property tax valuations. Summit County residents were notified by mail last month of their updated property values and upcoming tax bills. Roughly 20% of property owners in the county saw an increase in taxes, while other county residents will see new assessments over the next several years. In total, the county’s market value came in at $46 billion – a 38% increase over last year.
Park City plans to gather public input on arts and culture district - again
Park City locals have gone through years of debate and drama related to a section of the Bonanza Park neighborhood that city officials worked to turn into an arts and culture district at Kearns Blvd. and Bonanza Dr. The topic came up again during the Park City Council’s retreat Wednesday....
Park City Council to discuss Gordo soil options, Mine Bench property at Thursday meeting
The Park City Council has a regular meeting Thursday, and the agenda includes discussions about soils at the Gordo property and possible housing options at the Mine Bench property on Marsac Avenue. The meeting starts with interviews of five candidates for the opening on the city’s planning commission. A final...
Summit County taxpayers have until Thursday to dispute their property valuations for 2022
Thursday at 5 p.m. is the deadline for Summit County property owners to file an appeal with the Board of Equalization if they disagree with this year’s property valuations. Property taxes pay for public services, with the majority of taxes going to pay for education. The remaining dollars get split among municipalities, the county and special service districts.
North Summit Fire District hosting open houses to discuss future of services
The North Summit Fire District is hosting open houses this week in Coalville to discuss the future of its finances, operations, and facilities. The district is growing, just like the area around Coalville that it serves. The Park City Fire District took over its emergency services for several months earlier...
Park City Community Foundation awards $400,000 in grants to local organizations
Everyone knows the year has 4 seasons. And anyone who has lived in the mountains long enough is also familiar with mud season, 3rd winter, the spring of deception, and more. In Park City, fall could also be called “grant season.” This week, the Park City Community Foundation continued its 15-year tradition of awarding Community Fund grants to local nonprofits. In all, 57 organizations received a total of $400,000 in Community Fund awards. That included $100,000 donated by Deer Valley Resorts, which also hosted the grant reception on Wednesday.
Park City School Board race takes partisan turn
Many voters decide how to cast their ballots based on candidates’ political parties. But some elected offices aren’t partisan - like local school boards. This year, however, the race for the Park City School District 4 seat, representing Jeremy Ranch, has featured several partisan elements. Candidate Meredith Reed,...
Park City Planning Commission to get first look at Doubletree Hotel redevelopment
The owner of the Doubletree Hotel on Park Avenue wants to redevelop the site and build over 250 long-term rental apartments and condos. The Park City Planning Commission will get its first look at the project Wednesday. The 182-room hotel anchors the gateway intersection of SR-224 and Kearns Boulevard. It’s...
Volksmarch shows off Midway open space to visitors, locals
As a busy stretch of events in Midway continues, the Volksmarch is this Saturday. Traditional German dress, cow bells, Stocknagel walking sticks, live music and games will highlight the 10-kilometer walk through Midway’s historic homes and rural areas. Volksmarch is German for “people’s march.” It’s a European tradition of...
Summit County Council approves data analyst position for assessor’s office
The Summit County Council met Wednesday and heard from a state official about the property tax process in Utah. Josh Nielsen is the director of property tax for the Utah State Tax Commission. He told the Summit County Council Wednesday that the county’s assessment passed its state audit, but more work has to be done.
Neighborhood roads around Heber closing next week
Two well-trafficked roads in Heber City will close Monday. Heber City Hall announced that drivers who use Southfield Road and Daniels Road will have to find detours for the next three weeks. Construction development is requiring the closing of Southfield Road, which runs on the west side of Heber from...
Wasatch County Council to budget millions in stimulus spending
The Wasatch County Council is considering how to spend millions in grant money and also hearing taxpayers’ property assessment appeals this week. The Wasatch County Council will vote during its Wednesday meeting on how to spend federal money it’s receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act, called ARPA. That’s a federal stimulus President Joe Biden signed into law in March 2021.
Heber City Council to consider supporting RAP Tax ballot measure
The Heber City Council could choose on Tuesday to approve a $7,500 donation to the Wasatch County Arts Council to support the RAP Tax ballot measure this November. The funds would be used to hire Salt Lake City-based Election Hive, a campaign consulting firm that will aim to raise awareness about the ballot measure.
Summit Community provides after-school programming
Summit Community Gardens is offering an after-school program that’s being directed by their newest staff member. After School in the Garden is open for 1st through 5th graders who enjoy the outdoors and like to get dirty. Summit Community Gardens Executive Director Sloane Johnson says they offer the program up to three days a week.
Summit County Council to host ‘Property Tax 101’ presentation
The Summit County Council will offer information to the public this week about how the property tax process works and move a little closer to sending tax bills. According to Summit County Interim Manager Janna Young, there are some public misconceptions about how the county assesses properties. At Wednesday’s county council meeting, Utah Tax Commission Property Tax Division Assistant Director Joshua Nielsen will explain how it works.
Utah Senate President tours High Valley Transit facilities, Mayflower site
Utah Senate President Stuart Adams took a tour with Summit and Wasatch County officials Tuesday. The senator got a look at High Valley Transit facilities and the MIDA Mayflower project. Adams was joined by Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers, Sen. Ron Winterton, and Sen. Jerry Stevenson. They joined the Summit...
Registration ending soon for Park City wildfire evacuation exercise
Park City Municipal is planning a full-scale wildfire evacuation exercise on Wednesday, September 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The city was originally planning the exercise for last year. That ended up being delayed after the very real Parleys Canyon Fire forced the evacuation of thousands of residents in Summit Park and Pinebrook.
Business administrator resigns after over a decade with Park City School District
Todd Hauber joined the Park City School District as the business administrator more than 10 years ago. His last day with Park City will be October 15, after which he’ll take on that role for the 67,000-student Granite School District. Hauber will oversee a $984 million budget in his...
Wasatch County Council to consider property assessment appeals
Property taxes are back on the Wasatch County Council agenda. The Wasatch County Council will meet as the Board of Equalization Wednesday. They’ll hear County Clerk Joey Granger present appeals people filed on their 2022 property valuations. Acting as the board of equalization, the council will decide with the...
Mayflower builders tout snowmaking, resort location in response to snow concerns
As neighbors and motorists near the Mayflower Mountain Resort see home and ski trail construction progress, some wonder how much snow the country’s first new ski resort in decades will have once it’s up and running. Construction is well underway. Apartments are nearing move-in status, home lots are...
