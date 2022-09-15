Read full article on original website
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
New York City Opens a Welcome Center for Migrants Who ArriveTom HandyNew York City, NY
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days
USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
A Black Piermont firefighter died in the line of duty in 1854. A monument will finally honor him
A Rockland County firefighter who died in the line of duty before the start of the American Civil War was recognized with a monument dedication at Flywheel Park on Saturday.
rew-online.com
Major Luxury Rental Community Proposed for Harrison, NY
Two family-owned real estate companies presented plans to the Harrison Planning Board on Wednesday to transform a shuttered hotel site into a residential mixed-use community. Renaissance Harrison is the proposed transformation of the 28 acre-former Renaissance Westchester Hotel site into a vibrant residential community, including retail and cultural venues available to the public. Sponsored by long-term friends and partners, Rose Equities and Garden Communities envision a connected and thriving Teardrop neighborhood in Harrison, with Renaissance Harrison as its crown jewel.
New York Pair Plotted To Kill Hudson Valley Residents, Join ISIS
A New York couple confessed to trying to join ISIS. Officials allege they also wanted to "take out" cadets at West Point. James Bradley, 21 of New York City and his wife, Arwa Muthana, 30, from Alabama, confessed to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (“ISIS”).
Bridgeport native's business looks to protect women in style
Collazo sells self-defense gadgets for women, which can be custom selected on her website for her brand, Fabulyss Boutique.
850wftl.com
NYC ‘nearing its breaking point’ as Republican governors continue to send asylum seekers to city
(NEW YORK) — New York City is “reassessing” longstanding procedures that stem from a law requiring the city to shelter undomiciled people. It follows an influx of more than 11,000 asylum seekers who have been bussed from Texas, the mayor’s chief counsel said Thursday after touring the city’s first Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Losak, Martinez Pushback On Pereira’s Abusive Personality – Lopez: ‘Maria’s Controlling, Be Careful’
If you miss a City Council meeting the minutes of the meeting should be required reading. The public speaking portion of the last council session was quite a doozy with urban warrior Helen Losak and former City Council member Eneida Martinez pointing out the peculiar proclivities of City Councilwoman Maria Pereira whose salacious bent alternates between burrowing into the private parts of her targets and blowtorching enemies in letters, social media and phone messages.
talkofthesound.com
Westchester County Car Show at Glen Island Park 9/25
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 16, 2022) — A wide variety of collectible cars, street rods and motorcycles, all carefully restored to mint condition or modified for performance, will be on display next weekend when the Westchester Street Rod Association presents the Westchester County Car Show. Event details:. Glen Island...
News 12
Yonkers' Riverfest draws in families for food, fun and free entertainment
Crowds of people flocked to Yonkers today to enjoy the annual Riverfest – Westchester County's largest free, one-day festival. The family-friendly event has always been a big draw for the city. The celebration, established in 1992, brought out families together under a sunny sky for music, arts and crafts...
Ridgefield Man Who Pinned Officer Between Doors Convicted For Role In Jan. 6 Riots
A Fairfield County man who used a riot shield as a weapon and pinned an officer between doors was found guilty of felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol Building. Patrick McCaughey III, age 25, of Ridgefield, was among the three...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh city manager to move into city
NEWBURGH – A year after he should have moved into Newburgh as per the city charter, City Manager Todd Venning will be establishing residency there, Mayor Torrance Harvey told Mid-Hudson News. The mayor toured the manager’s new home recently. “It’s a beautiful apartment and before he went away...
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
Adams hopes to put thousands of asylum seekers to work in NYC: 'Think about this for a moment'
Mayor Eric Adams is ready to put the thousands of asylum seekers to work after they were bused to New York City by the thousands from Texas this summer, saying it’s “imperative” they be employed.
NBC New York
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Asks Tech Executives at Private Dinner to Keep Companies in the City
Over entrees of steak, halibut or pasta and copious amounts of wine, Adams made an "impassioned plea for tech executives to stay and invest in New York," said one attendee. Longtime angel investor Ron Conway and tech investment firm managing partner Josh Mendelsohn were among the co-hosts. The dinner comes...
yonkerstimes.com
Luchese Mobsters from Westchester Arrested for Running Illegal Gambling
Charges Against Luchese Crime Family Solider Anthony Villani From Elmsford that He Ran Rhino Sports for 16 Years Include. On September 14, in federal court in Brooklyn, an indictment was unsealed charging six defendants for their roles overseeing and operating a large-scale illegal, online gambling business under the protection of the Luchese organized crime family. In operation for more than 15 years, the gambling business known as “Rhino Sports,” utilized an offshore website and dozens of bookmakers in the New York area to take millions in illegal sports bets.
News 12
Resorts World Hudson Valley offers sneak peek of new casino
The Hudson Valley is getting a sneak peek of what a new casino in the region will look like when it opens sometime this fall. Resorts World Hudson Valley has released images online of what Will B. Tabler Architects has crafted. The 90,000 square foot casino at the Newburgh Mall...
myrye.com
St. Regis Residences, Rye Checks-In New General Manager
One checks out, another checks in. The St. Regis Residences, Rye, the still new $100 million dollar 55+ development on the Playland Access Drive just off I-95 Exit 19, has a new general manager. Loic Vince checked-in as the new general manager the week of July 25th. Most recently Vince...
Who’s Stealing the Mail in Peekskill, NY?
Someone is stealing mail in Peekskill, and the police are trying to get to the bottom of it. Could it be Blair, Tootie, Natalie, or Jo? Well, not likely, but...the fictional Eastland School, an all-girls boarding school from the 1980s tv series The Facts of Life was set in Peekskill, NY. Maybe Mrs. Garrett has a case of sticky fingers? Well there was that time the girls got busted for shoplifting.
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport cleans blight at site of future Black Rock apartments
BRIDGEPORT — The out-of-town developer that recently got zoning approvals to build a 44-unit apartment complex in the Black Rock neighborhood claims it was going to address a blight complaint against the vacant property but city workers got there first. Last weekend some area residents and business people questioned...
