ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days

USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
rew-online.com

Major Luxury Rental Community Proposed for Harrison, NY

Two family-owned real estate companies presented plans to the Harrison Planning Board on Wednesday to transform a shuttered hotel site into a residential mixed-use community. Renaissance Harrison is the proposed transformation of the 28 acre-former Renaissance Westchester Hotel site into a vibrant residential community, including retail and cultural venues available to the public. Sponsored by long-term friends and partners, Rose Equities and Garden Communities envision a connected and thriving Teardrop neighborhood in Harrison, with Renaissance Harrison as its crown jewel.
HARRISON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Plains, NY
White Plains, NY
Entertainment
onlyinbridgeport.com

Losak, Martinez Pushback On Pereira’s Abusive Personality – Lopez: ‘Maria’s Controlling, Be Careful’

If you miss a City Council meeting the minutes of the meeting should be required reading. The public speaking portion of the last council session was quite a doozy with urban warrior Helen Losak and former City Council member Eneida Martinez pointing out the peculiar proclivities of City Councilwoman Maria Pereira whose salacious bent alternates between burrowing into the private parts of her targets and blowtorching enemies in letters, social media and phone messages.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Art#Mrs#White Plains Ny Usa#Times#Fri#Fios#Justice#American#The World For
talkofthesound.com

Westchester County Car Show at Glen Island Park 9/25

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 16, 2022) — A wide variety of collectible cars, street rods and motorcycles, all carefully restored to mint condition or modified for performance, will be on display next weekend when the Westchester Street Rod Association presents the Westchester County Car Show. Event details:. Glen Island...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

Yonkers' Riverfest draws in families for food, fun and free entertainment

Crowds of people flocked to Yonkers today to enjoy the annual Riverfest – Westchester County's largest free, one-day festival. The family-friendly event has always been a big draw for the city. The celebration, established in 1992, brought out families together under a sunny sky for music, arts and crafts...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh city manager to move into city

NEWBURGH – A year after he should have moved into Newburgh as per the city charter, City Manager Todd Venning will be establishing residency there, Mayor Torrance Harvey told Mid-Hudson News. The mayor toured the manager’s new home recently. “It’s a beautiful apartment and before he went away...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
yonkerstimes.com

Luchese Mobsters from Westchester Arrested for Running Illegal Gambling

Charges Against Luchese Crime Family Solider Anthony Villani From Elmsford that He Ran Rhino Sports for 16 Years Include. On September 14, in federal court in Brooklyn, an indictment was unsealed charging six defendants for their roles overseeing and operating a large-scale illegal, online gambling business under the protection of the Luchese organized crime family. In operation for more than 15 years, the gambling business known as “Rhino Sports,” utilized an offshore website and dozens of bookmakers in the New York area to take millions in illegal sports bets.
ELMSFORD, NY
News 12

Resorts World Hudson Valley offers sneak peek of new casino

The Hudson Valley is getting a sneak peek of what a new casino in the region will look like when it opens sometime this fall. Resorts World Hudson Valley has released images online of what Will B. Tabler Architects has crafted. The 90,000 square foot casino at the Newburgh Mall...
NEWBURGH, NY
myrye.com

St. Regis Residences, Rye Checks-In New General Manager

One checks out, another checks in. The St. Regis Residences, Rye, the still new $100 million dollar 55+ development on the Playland Access Drive just off I-95 Exit 19, has a new general manager. Loic Vince checked-in as the new general manager the week of July 25th. Most recently Vince...
RYE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Who’s Stealing the Mail in Peekskill, NY?

Someone is stealing mail in Peekskill, and the police are trying to get to the bottom of it. Could it be Blair, Tootie, Natalie, or Jo? Well, not likely, but...the fictional Eastland School, an all-girls boarding school from the 1980s tv series The Facts of Life was set in Peekskill, NY. Maybe Mrs. Garrett has a case of sticky fingers? Well there was that time the girls got busted for shoplifting.
PEEKSKILL, NY
trumbulltimes.com

Bridgeport cleans blight at site of future Black Rock apartments

BRIDGEPORT — The out-of-town developer that recently got zoning approvals to build a 44-unit apartment complex in the Black Rock neighborhood claims it was going to address a blight complaint against the vacant property but city workers got there first. Last weekend some area residents and business people questioned...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy