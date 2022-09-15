Read full article on original website
AMA
Barriers to care cause drug overdose and death epidemic to deepen
Opioid prescriptions have decreased by nearly 50% nationwide, but the nation’s drug overdose and death epidemic continues to worsen, making it clear that an all-hands approach is needed to save lives. Your Powerful Ally. The AMA helps physicians build a better future for medicine, advocating in the courts and...
bloomberglaw.com
FDA Opens Review Into Opioid Prescribing, Warning Regulations (2)
The FDA has opened an extensive review of opioid regulations and is launching a framework aimed at preventing overdose-related deaths nationwide, the agency’s head announced Tuesday. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert M. Califf said in a blog post that the agency has initiated a review into past opioid...
Ending telehealth cuts off a vital tool against opioid addiction
The opioid crisis is a national tragedy. In the last 12 months, over 108,000 Americans were lost to drug overdoses, the most on record, with over three-quarters of those untimely deaths involving opioids. Shockingly, illicit drugs are now the number one killer of Americans between ages 18 and 45 — more than firearms, car accidents and COVID-19 — and a major contributing factor to a sharp decline in U.S. life expectancy.
Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
Nitazenes: You've probably never heard of these highly toxic drugs, and neither have many Americans who abuse opioid street drugs.
Years into a nationwide overdose epidemic, many with opioid addiction still aren't getting treatment medication
Despite improvements in treatment access as the overdose crisis has spiraled over the last decade, many people with opioid use disorder aren't getting medications to treat their addiction, a new study has found. And the disorganized nature of data collection around addiction means it's difficult to estimate the true scope...
Making sense of COVID-19's risk now
It's a strange moment in the pandemic. Mask mandates and other restrictions have all but disappeared. Vaccines and boosters mean lots of people are protected against severe illness, and yet hundreds of people are still dying from COVID-19 every day. So we're left to figure out for ourselves how risky that night out at the movies is or that trip abroad.
Nearly all US states now set limits for opioid prescriptions
By the end of 2019, 39 states had enacted limits restricting prescriptions for opioid analgesics, according to new data released today by the Center for Public Health Law Research at Temple University's Beasley School of Law, with the vast majority of those limits having been enacted since 2016. The policy...
We Have The Tools to Prevent Opioid Deaths and Improve Health Equity | Opinion
Many of the tragedies of the COVID-19 pandemic divided dramatically along sex, age, racial, and ethnic lines. The pandemic exposed deep inequities that persist in our health care system, and the opioid crisis is no different. The latest data from the CDC tell us the crisis is worsening and deepening disparities among Black, American Indian (AI), and Alaska Native (AN) communities, who are dying at a higher rate.
The Devil You Know - Neurontin's Massive Flop as an Opioid Alternative
Ask any chronic pain patient about gabapentin (Neurontin) as a replacement for opioids and you'll probably get one of two reactions: Laughter or tears. Yet, the drug, originally intended to treat seizures, and subsequently found to be useful for controlling nerve pain and restless leg syndrome has been pushed (along with miscellaneous other useless drugs and techniques) as a safe and effective alternative to legitimate opioid analgesics drugs. It is neither. A new JAMA article makes this painfully obvious.
Xi Jinping by Stefan Aust and Adrian Geiges; China After Mao by Frank Dikötter review – power and how to keep it
There are a number of problems with a tag line like “the most powerful man in the world,” the subtitle of this biography of Xi Jinping by German journalists Stefan Aust and Adrian Geiges, its publication shrewdly timed for the imminent confirmation of its subject’s third term in office, expected at next month’s party congress. For one thing, it begs more questions than it answers; it invites comparisons that can be deceptive, and it takes the display of power at face value. The reader would be wise to approach such claims with a degree of caution.
Sweden’s mainstream parties cravenly opened the door to anti-immigrant populists
Welcome to Europe, Sweden! A sad welcome. Following last week’s election results, the Sweden Democrats, an anti-immigration, rightwing populist party, will for the first time be included in the “blue” majority coalition, which won a narrow victory over the Social Democrats and its allies in the “red” block. Magdalena Andersson, Sweden’s first female prime minister, lasted only a year in the post, even if her Social Democratic party increased its share of the vote by 2% to 30%.
Six-country European survey finds over half of adults with diabetes in the UK and Italy experience anxiety
A survey of adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes from six Western European countries highlights the unique burden of mental health issues on people with diabetes and suggests a link between blood sugar management and severity of anxiety. The study by Evelyn Cox from dQ&A—The Diabetes Research Company,...
China values UN relationship despite human rights criticism
BEIJING (AP) — As world leaders gather in New York at the annual U.N. General Assembly, rising superpower China is also focusing on another United Nations body that is meeting across the Atlantic Ocean in Geneva. Chinese diplomats are speaking out and lobbying others at an ongoing session of the Human Rights Council to thwart a possible call for further scrutiny of what it calls its anti-extremism campaign in Xinjiang, following a United Nations report on abuses against Uyghurs and other largely Muslim ethnic groups in the western China border region. The concurrent meetings illustrate China’s divided approach to the United Nations and its growing global influence. Beijing looks to the U.N., where it can count on support from countries it has befriended and in many cases assisted financially, as a counterweight to U.S.-led blocs such as the Group of Seven, which have grown increasingly hostile toward China. “China sees the U.N. as an important forum that it can use to further its strategic interests and goals, and to reform the global order,” said Helena Legarda from the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin.
Is There an Adderall Shortage? What to Know About Difficulties Getting the ADHD Medication
Supply issues have been complicated by an increased demand for the medication, due in part to telehealth prescriptions during the pandemic.
Beyond SSRIs: How the Newest Antidepressants Work
Antidepressants are medications that can help relieve depression symptoms, like fatigue and emotional numbness. as the first SSRI, and for the next 30 years, many experts considered SSRIs the “modern” antidepressant. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two new antidepressants,. . There’s also been renewed...
