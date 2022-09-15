ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PWMania

Video of Ric Flair Smoking With Mike Tyson Goes Viral

Both Ric Flair and Mike Tyson were in attendance at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when Ric Flair posted a video of himself smoking beside Tyson. The video quickly gained popularity across social media platforms, and the term “Ric Flair” trended on Twitter. You can watch the...
WWE
411mania.com

Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
WWE
PWMania

Mia Yim Discusses Not Joining AEW With Her Husband Keith Lee

Impact Wrestling star Mia Yim recently spoke with the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Yim commented on why she didn’t join AEW with her husband Keith Lee:. “So the thing that I always tell people [is that] like, even...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With

Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
WWE
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?

There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.FOLLOW LIVE: Canelo vs GGG 3 – Latest fight updatesIn 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On Jeff Hardy's AEW Status

Jeff Hardy has not been seen on AEW television since June following his DUI arrest, and since that time he has been in rehab to recover from his addiction. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wrestling veteran is expected to be out of rehab soon, and back inside the ring.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ricky Steamboat Returning To The Ring For First Match In Over A Decade

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is returning to the ring. According to "Sports Illustrated," Steamboat is set to wrestle at a Big Time Wrestling event scheduled for November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. As of this writing, his opponent has not been announced.
RALEIGH, NC
PWMania

Erik of The Viking Raiders Out of Action Indefinitely with Injury

Erik of The Viking Raiders is currently sidelined due to an injury. Erik suffered a foot injury during the Viking Rules match in which Erik and Ivar defeated The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, according to Michael Cole on this week’s WWE SmackDown. The match aired on SmackDown on September 2, but it was taped on August 26 in Detroit.
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns on His Relationship with John Cena, His Infamous Cena Promo and More

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was a guest on the “Impaulsive” podcast hosted by Logan Paul earlier this week. During their conversation, Paul questioned Reigns if it was challenging to work with John Cena because you can’t see him. “It’s better that way,” Reigns said, laughing....
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Update On WWE's Plan For Logan Paul And Roman Reigns

Plans for Logan Paul on WWE TV appear to be much bigger than fans anticipated. Paul has been taking aim at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as of late and is scheduled to appear on Friday night's episode of "SmackDown" to address what's next for him. It looks like we already have an answer.
WWE
PWMania

Triple H Seemingly Teases Possible Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Match

Following Roman Reigns’ appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive Podcast, where “The Tribal Chief” discussed his WWE career as well as other topics, Reigns and Paul engaged in an exchange on Twitter. It all started when Reigns brought up that Paul was talking a lot after he...
WWE
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns, Tag Team title match set for next week's WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns returning, a Tag Team title match, plus Braun Strowman's first match back in WWE are set for next week's WWE SmackDown. Reigns' return was announced during this week episode, and it will be his first appearance on WWE programming since defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Names WWE NXT Star Who Helped Her Get Back Into Ring Shape

Bayley made her return at SummerSlam back in July after recovering from a torn ACL. On her journey to return to WWE TV, she had some assistance from a top NXT act. During an appearance on "Casual Conversations," Bayley revealed which NXT star played a huge role in her recovery process.
WWE
BoxingNews24.com

Freddie Roach discusses Canelo vs. Golovkin III fight

By Allan Fox: Legendary trainer Freddie Roach is excited about seeing Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin go at it in the main event this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Roach feels that the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has a good shot at winning despite his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Wrestling Weekly: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Ricky Steamboat's return

On a new Wrestling Weekly, Les Thatcher and I look at a highly-rated episode of AEW Dynamite, a preview of AEW Grand Slam Dynamite/Grand Slam, and what might be going down in WWE between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. We also discuss Johnny Gargano, and Ricky Steamboat's return to the...
WWE
Fightful

Kofi Kingston: Logan Paul Has A Bright Future Ahead Of Him

Kofi Kingston has high praise for Logan Paul. Logan Paul has impressed in his two WWE matches, first at WrestleMania 38 in teaming with The Miz against Rey & Dominik Mysterio and then at WWE SummerSlam against The Miz. Before entering the ring, Paul built his name on digital media and in an exhibition boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr.
WWE
