PWMania
Video of Ric Flair Smoking With Mike Tyson Goes Viral
Both Ric Flair and Mike Tyson were in attendance at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when Ric Flair posted a video of himself smoking beside Tyson. The video quickly gained popularity across social media platforms, and the term “Ric Flair” trended on Twitter. You can watch the...
411mania.com
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
PWMania
Mia Yim Discusses Not Joining AEW With Her Husband Keith Lee
Impact Wrestling star Mia Yim recently spoke with the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Yim commented on why she didn’t join AEW with her husband Keith Lee:. “So the thing that I always tell people [is that] like, even...
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With
Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.FOLLOW LIVE: Canelo vs GGG 3 – Latest fight updatesIn 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Jeff Hardy's AEW Status
Jeff Hardy has not been seen on AEW television since June following his DUI arrest, and since that time he has been in rehab to recover from his addiction. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wrestling veteran is expected to be out of rehab soon, and back inside the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat Returning To The Ring For First Match In Over A Decade
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is returning to the ring. According to "Sports Illustrated," Steamboat is set to wrestle at a Big Time Wrestling event scheduled for November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. As of this writing, his opponent has not been announced.
WWE SmackDown Results (9/16/2022): Logan Paul Arrives, Fatal-4 Way Tag Match & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 9/16/2022 edition of SmackDown on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn. - Logan Paul Speaks. - Bayley...
Nate Diaz Getting Some Help From Elder Brother Nick, Who Mimics Tony Ferguson Backstage Ahead Of UFC 279 Fight
Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz did some training in the backstage locker room area before Nate headed out for his UFC 279 headliner with Tony Ferguson this past weekend. It was quite a tumultuous weekend for Nate Diaz. He was initially slated to headline the pay-per-view (PPV) with Khamzat Chimaev.
UFC・
PWMania
Erik of The Viking Raiders Out of Action Indefinitely with Injury
Erik of The Viking Raiders is currently sidelined due to an injury. Erik suffered a foot injury during the Viking Rules match in which Erik and Ivar defeated The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, according to Michael Cole on this week’s WWE SmackDown. The match aired on SmackDown on September 2, but it was taped on August 26 in Detroit.
PWMania
Roman Reigns on His Relationship with John Cena, His Infamous Cena Promo and More
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was a guest on the “Impaulsive” podcast hosted by Logan Paul earlier this week. During their conversation, Paul questioned Reigns if it was challenging to work with John Cena because you can’t see him. “It’s better that way,” Reigns said, laughing....
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Update On WWE's Plan For Logan Paul And Roman Reigns
Plans for Logan Paul on WWE TV appear to be much bigger than fans anticipated. Paul has been taking aim at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as of late and is scheduled to appear on Friday night's episode of "SmackDown" to address what's next for him. It looks like we already have an answer.
PWMania
Triple H Seemingly Teases Possible Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Match
Following Roman Reigns’ appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive Podcast, where “The Tribal Chief” discussed his WWE career as well as other topics, Reigns and Paul engaged in an exchange on Twitter. It all started when Reigns brought up that Paul was talking a lot after he...
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns, Tag Team title match set for next week's WWE SmackDown
Roman Reigns returning, a Tag Team title match, plus Braun Strowman's first match back in WWE are set for next week's WWE SmackDown. Reigns' return was announced during this week episode, and it will be his first appearance on WWE programming since defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Names WWE NXT Star Who Helped Her Get Back Into Ring Shape
Bayley made her return at SummerSlam back in July after recovering from a torn ACL. On her journey to return to WWE TV, she had some assistance from a top NXT act. During an appearance on "Casual Conversations," Bayley revealed which NXT star played a huge role in her recovery process.
BoxingNews24.com
Freddie Roach discusses Canelo vs. Golovkin III fight
By Allan Fox: Legendary trainer Freddie Roach is excited about seeing Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin go at it in the main event this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Roach feels that the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has a good shot at winning despite his...
Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns, Wrestling Numbers Are Increasing | Grapsody 9/17/22
The Grapsody team of Will Washington, Phil Lindsey and Righteous Reg are here to talk the week in GRAPS!
Yardbarker
Wrestling Weekly: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Ricky Steamboat's return
On a new Wrestling Weekly, Les Thatcher and I look at a highly-rated episode of AEW Dynamite, a preview of AEW Grand Slam Dynamite/Grand Slam, and what might be going down in WWE between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. We also discuss Johnny Gargano, and Ricky Steamboat's return to the...
Kofi Kingston: Logan Paul Has A Bright Future Ahead Of Him
Kofi Kingston has high praise for Logan Paul. Logan Paul has impressed in his two WWE matches, first at WrestleMania 38 in teaming with The Miz against Rey & Dominik Mysterio and then at WWE SummerSlam against The Miz. Before entering the ring, Paul built his name on digital media and in an exhibition boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Fightful
