Read full article on original website
11HE9
2d ago
inside job. and if the atf really thinks the ammo was stolen to be sold to an ffl...lol, they really are stupid. this ammo will most likely be used by those that took it
Reply
3
Related
WBTV
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC
(AP) - Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
cbs17
Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
ATF officials warn NC gun owners to lookout for stolen ammo
ATF officials are warning gun owners in North Carolina to be on the lookout for stolen ammo that was taken from shipping containers in Raleigh, Durham and Wilmington.
my40.tv
Large amount of ammunition stolen from North Carolina shipping containers, ATF says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged after deadly shooting in car at North Carolina mall
Raleigh Police have arrested a suspect for a shooting that took place at the Triangle Town Center mall Friday afternoon.
cbs17
Man shot at Durham apartment complex, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say there is a criminal investigation at an apartment complex in south Durham. Saturday morning around 2 a.m., police were seen at Triangle Place Apartments on the 2800 block of Bainbridge Drive. That’s in south Durham off of Cornwallis Road. Durham police...
cbs17
1 wounded in Saturday morning shooting at Durham mini mart
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are investigating a shooting Saturday morning at the M&M Mini Mart on Angier Avenue. Shortly after 8:20 a.m., police say they responded to a shooting call and found that someone had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for...
cbs17
Hundreds crowd Downtown Cary for Public Safety Day
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a celebration in Downtown Cary as law enforcement from across Wake County came together to meet their communities and celebrate their work. “Stepping out from behind the badge, letting people see you as a member of the community, as a person that they can relate to, someone they can come up and talk with,” Kenric Alexander, with the Cary Police Department, said about the day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Army paratrooper shot to death outside his North Carolina apartment
A 22-year-old shot outside of his apartment earlier this week has been identified as a paratrooper in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg.
Crash that closed NC road for 14 hours involved new BMW M3 stolen from Rocky Mount
The driver of the stolen BMW collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 79-year-old Greensboro man, police said.
restaurantclicks.com
Raleigh Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Raleigh features some of the most rib-sticking, biscuit-sopping, finger-licking southern cooking anywhere in the United States. From craft kitchen creations to the homiest of down-to-earth Southern cooking, Raleigh restaurants deliver on breakfast and then some. American breakfast is taking new turns as the culinary world explores. Coffeeshops craft artisanal breakfast...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Triangle Town Center parking lot shooting
A 21-year-old man was charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting at Triangle Town Center that left another 21-year-old dead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Fugitive wanted for murder in Michigan arrested in Fayetteville motel room with meth, crack, .357 Magnum, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for murder in Michigan has been arrested in a Fayetteville motel with methamphetamine, crack cocaine and a gun, police say. The Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday that Ricky Lorenzo Bridgeman, 36, was arrested Wednesday at the Motel 6 on Bragg Boulevard. He...
WECT
Wilmington PD issues PSA due to reports of recent phone scam
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a PSA on a recent phone scam. “During this scam, the person on the phone will claim to be an Amazon representative or a DEA agent asking for a large sum of money as a “sign of cooperation”. During this, victims have reported that the scammers are asking them for large sums of money and drivers license information and are threatening to have them arrested if they do not pay,” writes the WPD in the release.
Carscoops
Two Young Men Stole A New Dodge Charger Widebody From Dealer Leading Police On 150 MPH Chase
Police in Four Oaks, North Carolina have arrested two individuals for leading them on a chase that reached 150 mph (241 km/h). Local media reports that the 2022 Dodge Charger was stolen from the Hendrick’s Dodge dealership in Cary at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday night. It was a high-performance Scat Pack model.
cbs17
Bull City United outreach worker arrested on drug charges
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nicole Taybron, 40, was arrested Wednesday on drug charges and Durham County officials confirmed Taybron is an employee of Bull City United, a team of violence interrupters and outreach workers. According to an arrest affidavit, Taybron was arrested for possession with intent to sell and...
cbs17
2 Raleigh hospital workers sickened after eating donated ‘home-baked goods,’ officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Raleigh hospital workers became sick after eating some food that had been donated to the hospital earlier this week. The incident happened Thursday at Duke Raleigh Hospital, according to a news release Friday from Duke Health officials. The two workers ate “donated home-baked goods”...
Man dies after being shot ‘unintentionally’ at Triangle Town Center, Raleigh police say
Police say the victim was in a car with the suspect in the North Raleigh mall when he was shot.
cbs17
Former law enforcement speak on petition to remove Wake Co. Sheriff Gerald Baker from office
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker has responded to legal action attempting to remove him from office saying it has no legal basis and that the attorney who filed it, Jeff Dobson, had no right to file it. CBS 17 spoke with one former Raleigh police...
cbs17
Durham crews work to repair water system in 2 areas
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham is working to restore its water service in some areas in the city from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Officials said crews are working to restore service at the corner of Cornwallis Road and TW Alexander Drive. They advised customers to flush their bathtub’s cold water while service is being restored.
Comments / 11