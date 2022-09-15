ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

2d ago

inside job. and if the atf really thinks the ammo was stolen to be sold to an ffl...lol, they really are stupid. this ammo will most likely be used by those that took it

WBTV

ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC

(AP) - Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
cbs17

Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
my40.tv

Large amount of ammunition stolen from North Carolina shipping containers, ATF says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
cbs17

Man shot at Durham apartment complex, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say there is a criminal investigation at an apartment complex in south Durham. Saturday morning around 2 a.m., police were seen at Triangle Place Apartments on the 2800 block of Bainbridge Drive. That’s in south Durham off of Cornwallis Road. Durham police...
cbs17

1 wounded in Saturday morning shooting at Durham mini mart

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are investigating a shooting Saturday morning at the M&M Mini Mart on Angier Avenue. Shortly after 8:20 a.m., police say they responded to a shooting call and found that someone had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for...
cbs17

Hundreds crowd Downtown Cary for Public Safety Day

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a celebration in Downtown Cary as law enforcement from across Wake County came together to meet their communities and celebrate their work. “Stepping out from behind the badge, letting people see you as a member of the community, as a person that they can relate to, someone they can come up and talk with,” Kenric Alexander, with the Cary Police Department, said about the day.
restaurantclicks.com

Raleigh Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Raleigh features some of the most rib-sticking, biscuit-sopping, finger-licking southern cooking anywhere in the United States. From craft kitchen creations to the homiest of down-to-earth Southern cooking, Raleigh restaurants deliver on breakfast and then some. American breakfast is taking new turns as the culinary world explores. Coffeeshops craft artisanal breakfast...
WECT

Wilmington PD issues PSA due to reports of recent phone scam

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a PSA on a recent phone scam. “During this scam, the person on the phone will claim to be an Amazon representative or a DEA agent asking for a large sum of money as a “sign of cooperation”. During this, victims have reported that the scammers are asking them for large sums of money and drivers license information and are threatening to have them arrested if they do not pay,” writes the WPD in the release.
cbs17

Bull City United outreach worker arrested on drug charges

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nicole Taybron, 40, was arrested Wednesday on drug charges and Durham County officials confirmed Taybron is an employee of Bull City United, a team of violence interrupters and outreach workers. According to an arrest affidavit, Taybron was arrested for possession with intent to sell and...
cbs17

Durham crews work to repair water system in 2 areas

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham is working to restore its water service in some areas in the city from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Officials said crews are working to restore service at the corner of Cornwallis Road and TW Alexander Drive. They advised customers to flush their bathtub’s cold water while service is being restored.

