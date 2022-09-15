ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

White Sox slug five HRs, defeat Guardians

 2 days ago

Yoan Moncada had four hits, including one of five home runs by the visiting Chicago White Sox, helping them to an 8-2 win against the Cleveland Guardians in a make-up game on Thursday afternoon.

Jose Abreu had three hits and two RBIs, and Gavin Sheets, Andrew Vaughn, Yasmani Grandal and Elvis Andrus also homered for Chicago (74-70) , which pulled within three games of the first-place Guardians in the AL Central.

White Sox starter Lance Lynn allowed two runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings. Lynn (7-5) struck out six and walked one to improve to 3-0 in three starts this month with a 0.93 ERA. He went 3-1 in six starts in August with a 2.45 ERA.

Guardians starter Hunter Gaddis (0-2) allowed all five home runs in his second MLB start, becoming the first Cleveland pitcher to allow five home runs in a game since Luis Tiant on April 18, 1969.

Gaddis, who surrendered eight runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings of his MLB debut on Aug. 5 against the visiting Houston Astros, allowed seven runs on eight hits in four innings against the White Sox, striking out three and walking one.

Myles Straw had three hits and scored a run, and Amed Rosario and Will Benson each had two hits and an RBI for the Guardians (76-66), who were trying to win a season-best seven in a row.

Sheets and Vaughn hit back-to-back homers in the second inning to give the White Sox a 3-0 lead.

Andres Gimenez and Benson hit back-to-back doubles to start the bottom of the second to cut the lead to 3-1.

Moncada got the run back with a solo homer in the third to make it 4-1.

Grandal went deep in the fourth to stretch the lead to 5-1, and Andrus homered to lead off the fifth for a 6-1 lead. Moncado followed with a double before scoring on a single by Abreu for a 7-1 lead.

Lynn departed after allowing a one-out double in the seventh to Straw, who came home on a two-out infield single by Rosario to make it 7-2.

Abreu added another RBI single in the ninth for an 8-2 lead.

–Field Level Media

QUEENS, NY
