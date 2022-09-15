Suns make Sam Garvin interim governor with Sarver out

The Phoenix Suns plan to appoint vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin as their interim governor while owner Robert Sarver serves a one-year suspension, ESPN reported Thursday.

Garvin purchased interest in the Suns in June 2004 and spent the past 11 seasons as a vice chairman.

The NBA dealt the suspension and a $10 million fine to Sarver on Tuesday following an investigation into allegations he created a toxic work environment in Phoenix.

The investigation came about after an ESPN report last year outlined accusations that Sarver was known for making racist and sexist remarks to team employees in the 18 years he has owned the franchise.

Specifically, the NBA’s report said Sarver used the “N-word” on at least five occasions, sexually harassed female employees and yelled and cursed at workers.

During his one-year suspension, Sarver is not allowed to attend games or practices or be present at any NBA or WNBA offices, arenas or practice facilities. He cannot have any involvement with the teams’ business or basketball operations and cannot participate in either league’s board meetings.

–Field Level Media

