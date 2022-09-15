FBI: Woman from Westfield arrested in connection with threat that targeted Boston Children’s Hospital

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A large fire at an Everett multifamily home has displaced five people, including a child, according to the city’s deputy fire chief. When firefighters arrived around 4:30 a.m. to the home near the high school, they saw heavy flames coming from a rear porch that spread quickly to the inside of the building up to the attic. Because the fire spread so fast, crews from Medford, Chelsea, Melrose and Boston all came to the scene.

