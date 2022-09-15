FBI: Woman from Westfield arrested in connection with threat that targeted Boston Children’s Hospital

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 17th century home is the only surviving building that is linked to the Salem Witch trialsAnita DurairajSalem, MA
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
You're Invited! Hanover Fire Department Announces Return of Family-Friendly Fire Safety EventDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Woman loses respect for husband because he treats her too well, does too many choresMary DuncanBoston, MA
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
whdh.com
Boston man accused of attacking case worker at county jail appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man already facing assault charges for another alleged attack is accused of assaulting a case worker at Suffolk County’s Nashua Street Jail last week. Ahmad Maiden, 43, appeared before a judge on Wednesday. Prosecutors say he allegedly attacked a female case worker inside the jail, a day after he had already been in court on separate charges.
whdh.com
Boston man arrested in connection with road rage stabbing
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Zakar Bell-Warren, 20, of Hyde Park, was arrested and arraigned Tuesday morning in connection with a road rage stabbing in Quincy. The road rage incident happened in the area of Quincy Shore Drive and Sea Street, and ended in the stabbing near Quincy Catholic Academy. Witnesses said Bell-Warren also had a firearm.
whdh.com
Mother and daughter arrested after trying to enter Boston school, prompting lockdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston mother and daughter were arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting police while trying to enter a Boston high school, prompting a lockdown, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The mother, 31, and daughter, 14, tried to enter Excel High School in South Boston, claiming...
whdh.com
N.H. State Police seek public’s help finding missing vulnerable adult
BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 24-year-old man who’s considered to be vulnerable. Kyle Frisbie is described by police as 5 feet 10 inches and 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was reported missing from his Bow, New Hampshire home at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after leaving home about three hours earlier.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
15 climate protesters arrested, post bail after blocking traffic during demonstrations in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Over a dozen climate protesters were arrested over the course of Wednesday morning as they held demonstrations that blocked traffic on some of Boston’s busier roads. State and local police arrested at least 15 people as the protests were held during the morning commute, with at...
whdh.com
Leader of local neo-Nazi group appears in court for charges related to July Jamaica Plain rally
BOSTON (WHDH) - The leader of a local neo-Nazi group was back in court to face charges related to a protest during an LGBTQ event in Jamaica Plain. Christopher Hood of Pepperell was originally arrested in July, after his group, NSC 131, took part in a rally outside the Loring Greenough House, shouting chants and carrying signs during what was supposed to be a drag queen story time event for local kids and families.
whdh.com
Lowell PD: Dracut man arrested, charged after stabbing that left victim seriously injured
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell have made an arrest following a stabbing over the weekend that left a male victim with serious injuries. In a statement, the police department announced that Stephen Mbugua, 28, was arrested in connection with the stabbing that happened on Richardson Street Sunday. Officers...
whdh.com
Essex Police: 6 homes evacuated after ‘unspecified ordinance’ found in home, later determined to be inert training shell
ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - Approximately six homes in the Town of Essex were evacuated after a cleaning crew found an “unknown piece of ordinance” inside a house, later determined to be an inert mortar shell according to local police. Both Essex Police and Fire were originally called to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
DA: Winthrop woman arraigned after putting stop strips under neighbor’s tires, shouting racial slurs
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman from Winthrop was arraigned Monday after allegedly vandalizing a neighbor’s car and yelling racial slurs, leading to her arrest over the weekend according to law officials. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Angela Foley, 53, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on...
whdh.com
Two teens arrested in connection with Jamaica Plain armed robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teen boys, a 13- and a 14-year-old, were arrested after an armed robbery during which a scared shop owner locked them inside the store. As 7NEWS previously reported, the owner said her store on Day Street had recently been the target of a group of teen shoplifters.
whdh.com
51-story tower connected to South Station coming to Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Local elected officials cut the ribbon on South Station Tower, a 51-story building that will be connected to South Station. The tower will offer condos, hotel rooms and office space. Gov. Charlie Baker said this is a great investment for the city. “This is about a $100-$150...
whdh.com
Coyote pup once mistaken for dog released back into wild with companion by wildlife center
WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A coyote pup, once brought home by a family that thought they rescued a stray dog, is now back in the wild after several months of animal rescue care. According to the New England Wildlife Center, the orphaned coyote was originally brought in after a family on the Cape came across him earlier in the spring, believing the wild animal to be an abandoned German Shepherd puppy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Investigation underway after multi-car crash in NH leaves man seriously injured, vehicle impaled
MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - State Police in New Hampshire are asking for witnesses to check their dash cams after a serious multi-car crash on the Everett Turnpike left at least one person seriously injured. Merrimack Fire and state and local police were called to the accident around 9 a.m. Tuesday...
whdh.com
Michelle Wu marched in 2019 with climate group that stopped traffic
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted in 2019 when she was a city council member that she marched with Extinction Rebellion Boston, the group that stopped traffic on the morning commute Wednesday to protest climate change. When asked about their most recent protest, Wu wouldn’t say whether she...
whdh.com
Coast Guard and first responders conduct radioactive emergency training exercise
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Coast Guard and law enforcement officers from 14 state, local and federal agencies teamed up for a drill at the Port of Boston to ensure they’d know what to do in a radioactive emergency. A scenario they trained for entailed a mock radioactive incident from...
whdh.com
Massport: Back Bay Logan Express service to start again in October
BOSTON (WHDH) - Back Bay Logan Express service will ride again this fall, according to the Massachusetts Port Authority. Massport announced that, starting on Monday, Oct. 3, service will resume after stopping due to lack of ridership during the pandemic. “We are thrilled to relaunch the Back Bay Logan Express...
whdh.com
Everett fire displaces 5
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A large fire at an Everett multifamily home has displaced five people, including a child, according to the city’s deputy fire chief. When firefighters arrived around 4:30 a.m. to the home near the high school, they saw heavy flames coming from a rear porch that spread quickly to the inside of the building up to the attic. Because the fire spread so fast, crews from Medford, Chelsea, Melrose and Boston all came to the scene.
whdh.com
Local volunteers who joined Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico monitor aftermath of Fiona
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Volunteers in Massachusetts who rolled up their sleeves to help those affected during Hurricane Maria are watching closely as Puerto Rico begins to recover from Hurricane Fiona. Local leaders on the island said they have not seen so much damage since Maria five years prior, after...
whdh.com
Boston to make some Orange Line shutdown-era street changes permanent
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is keeping some street and transit modifications it made during the Orange Line shutdown. City officials announced the changes just a day after the line reopened. Here are the list of changes made permanent:. Silver Line stop in Chinatown. Copley Square bus lanes.
whdh.com
Trouble on the (New) Tracks: Orange Line train taken out of service a day after shutdown ends
BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Orange Line riders who were already dealing with slower ride times dealt with even longer waits Tuesday after a door issue on a new T train caused major delays. On the second day of service resuming post-shutdown, evening commuters at Downtown Crossing encountered a train experiencing...
Comments / 0