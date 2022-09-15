ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Sewage Spill Prompts Beach Closure South of Torrance

A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remained closed Saturday due to a 5,000-gallon sewage spill. Los Angeles County Public Health first announced the closure of RAT Beach at Malaga Creek Sept. 7. Samples taken Friday still showed bacteria levels exceed state standards, officials said. Sampling is done daily...
TORRANCE, CA
mynewsla.com

Cats At Overnight Boarding Facility Die in Fire in Palms Area of L.A.

Firefighters Saturday knocked down a “major emergency structure fire” at a row of commercial buildings in the Palms community of Los Angeles, where a firefighter “took ill” and was rushed to a hospital in fair condition and several cats were killed, authorities said. “Heavy smoke impacted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA County Unemployment Rate Rises Slightly in August

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.2% in August, up from a revised 4.9% in July, according to the latest figures released by the state Employment Development Department. The 5.2% rate was well below the 8.5% rate in August 2021. In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Body Found in Charred Remnants of Travel Trailer in Sun Valley

A man’s body was found within the charred remnants of a travel trailer in a driveway area between two homes in Sun Valley Saturday. Firefighters dispatched at 4:34 a.m. to 8221 N. Vantage Ave. had the blaze out at 4:51 a.m., according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Pair Charged with Burglary at Home of Karen Bass

Two men were charged Friday with breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles and stealing two guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

At Least Five Injured in Antelope Valley Crash

At least five people were hospitalized after a white van collided with a vehicle in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Pair Accused of Burglarizing Karen Bass’ Home Plead Not Guilty

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30 for the two men charged with breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles and stealing two guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, pleaded not guilty Friday in a downtown...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Officers Shoot Suspect in Vermont Knolls

A suspect was shot Saturday by Los Angeles police in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called to the 400 block of 102nd Street about 12:30 p.m. on a report of a domestic violence incident, according to CBS2. The LAPD confirmed an officer-involved shooting investigation was underway...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Holding Rifle Shot to Death by LAPD in Vermont Knolls

Los Angeles police fficers responding to a family dispute fatally shot a man holding a rifle Saturday in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called about 1:20 p.m. to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street on a report of a family dispute, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

COVID Hospitalizations Fall Below 700 in LA County

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell below the 700 mark Thursday, continuing a mostly steady downward trend and echoing drops in infection numbers. According to state figures, there were 677 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county, down from 717 on Wednesday. Of those patients, 84...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Worker Killed at Construction Site in South Gate

Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas Castillo, 34, died at the...
SOUTH GATE, CA
mynewsla.com

Pasadena Police Arrest Murder Suspect

A 21-year-old Los Angeles man is in custody Saturday in connection with a January murder in Pasadena. Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit identified Jeovani Pluma as a suspect in the Jan. 1 killing of 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera, a native of El Salvador, said Lt. Keith Gomez.
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Hollywood Sign Set to Receive Fresh Paint Job

The Hollywood sign is set to receive a fresh paint job, officials announced Thursday. A crew of 10 workers will apply nearly 400 gallons of paint to the sign over the course of eight weeks. Setup will begin Monday, and the project is expected to be completed in November. This year marks a centennial for the iconic sign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Reports: Teen Detained in Probe of Drug Overdoses at Bernstein High School

Three students believed to have overdosed on apparently fentanyl-laced pills obtained in a Hollywood Park were continuing to recover Thursday amid reports that a teenage suspect had been detained in connection with the investigation into the drug sales that also led to the death of a 15-year-old girl at Bernstein High School.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Search For Burglary Suspect in Pacific Palisades

Police are searching for a burglary suspect Thursday evening in the hillsides of Pacific Palisades. Officers received a call at 9:09 p.m. and responded to the 1400 of Chastain Parkway West, near Palisades Drive, after a homeowner discovered a suspect inside the residence, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Names New Interim Executive Director

Stephen David Simon, who runs Los Angeles’ Department on Disability, was appointed the interim executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Thursday while the search continues for a permanent executive director. Simon will take over the position from Kristina Dixon and Molly Rysman, who had been serving...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Critically Injured When Car Crashes Into Power Pole in Saugus

A motorist was critically injured Saturday when he crashed his vehicle into a power pole in the Saugus area of Santa Clarita, authorities said. The crashed occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Bouquet Canyon and Texas Canyon roads, the California Highway Patrol reported. The vehicle was described as a silver Honda Civic.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

