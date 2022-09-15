Clemente's #21 will not be retired across MLB despite reports

93.7 The Fan’s Dan Zangrilli is desputing a report from a Forbes reporter that Major League Baseball will announce Roberto Clemente’s number 21 will be retired across baseball Thursday evening when the Pirates begin a series against the Mets in New York.

“This is ’100 percent not happening,’” a team source told the Pirates pre and post-game host.

Forbes baseball and pro volleyball reporter Nick Diunte said on Twitter, “It is looking more likely Roberto Clemente’s 21 will be retired across MLB tonight at Citi Field.”

Diunte made the claim citing players like Jim Thome, Pudge Rodriguez, Harold Reynolds and Carolos Delgado.

Diunte also said Clemente’s children will be there.

While Clemente’s #21 won’t get the same treatment as Jackie Robinson’s #42, every Pirates player will wear the 21 tonight, along with players of Latin American decent and previous Robert Clemente Award winners.