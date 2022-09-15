ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Beyond The Edge’ Canceled At CBS After One Season

By Peter White
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : CBS won’t be heading back into the Panamanian jungle.

Deadline understands that celebrity-competition series Beyond the Edge has been canceled after one season.

The show, which premiered in March 2022 and ran through May, followed Survivor and was in a slot that previously featured Tough as Nails and The Amazing Race, but it struggled to break out.

The series featured nine celebrities who traded their worlds of luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama for two weeks — testing whether they have the grit to withstand torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife. There wasn’t any judges or eliminations – instead, each celebrity had to rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability and courage and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild.

For each day they lasted and every challenge they won with their team, the celebrities raised more money for their charities. If a player reached their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home. At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners went head to head in one final adventure.

Celebrity contestants included country singers Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan; former star athletes Ray Lewis, Mike Singletary and Metta World Peace; supermodel Paulina Porizkova; actress Jodie Sweetin; and reality TV veterans Colton Underwood and Eboni K. Williams. Showtime sports announcer Mauro Ranallo was the host.

The series was produced by Buster Productions in association with eOne’s Renegade. David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Jay Bienstock and Greg Goldman were executive producers.

Comments / 3

Kathy Knox
12h ago

That’s too bad. A reality show where they all help each other out and aren’t backstabbing each other. We wouldn’t want to show something where everybody gets along.

Reply
3
Jo Ann Metz
23h ago

I don’t know where they got their information but it seemed pretty popular to me! I hope nbc snatches it just like they got Magnum PI

Reply
2
