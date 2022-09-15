ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis sends two planes of migrants to Martha's Vineyard

By Joe Hiti
 2 days ago

Like lawmakers in Texas, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis followed through on his promise to send migrants to progressive states. The Republican governor did so with two full planes that landed in Massachusetts.

The planes landed in Martha's Vineyard late on Wednesday night. The governor's communications director, Taryn Fenske, confirmed with Fox News that they were indeed a part of DeSantis' relocation plan.

"Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha's Vineyard today were part of the state's relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," Fenske told Fox News.

Fenske added that Massachusetts, New York, California, and other states designated as "sanctuary states" will "better facilitate the care of these individuals."

"As you may know, in this past legislative session the Florida legislature appropriated $12 million to implement a program to facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants from this state consistent with federal law," Fenske said.

DeSantis held a press conference on Thursday discussing the arrival of the migrants in Massachusetts. While speaking, he said that illegal immigrants looking for residence should not come to Florida.

"Our message to them is we are not a sanctuary state," DeSantis said to cheers from the crowd. "It's better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction, and yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to go to greener pastures."

When it comes to who Florida is sending out of state, Fenske said that the state's "immigration relocation program targets both human smugglers found in the state, but also preempts others from coming to Florida."

As for how Massachusetts has responded, Gov. Charlie Baker told multiple outlets his office was aware of the situation late on Wednesday, and the arrivals were given short-term shelter, his press secretary, Terry MacCormack, wrote.

"The Baker-Polito Administration is in touch with local officials regarding the arrival of migrants in Martha's Vineyard," MacCormack wrote. "At this time, short-term shelter services are being provided by local officials, and the Administration will continue to support those efforts."

Baker also shared a statement via Twitter, saying that the state would use all its resources to help those who arrived.

