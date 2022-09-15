ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman killed in southwest Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died in southwest Louisville after rolling her car over with juveniles inside it. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at Third Street Road and Village Park Way, according to Louisville Metro Police. That is where police found the SUV that had rolled over.
Wave 3

Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating overnight crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, LMPD responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found a teenager was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
Wave 3

Male Juvenile grazed by bullet at Algonquin Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police say a young juvenile male was grazed by a bullet in Algonquin Park. Officers were called to 1600 Cypress Street around 8:30 pm Saturday, but were not able to find a victim when they got to the scene. They later learned the juvenile...
WHAS11

Shively Police: 2 dead, 1 injured on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Hwy. on a report of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 17. Police said they found three victims at the scene. One woman in her 20s was transported to an area hospital with injuries...
wdrb.com

Woman killed in accident in southwest Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman with three children in her car was killed in an accident in southwest Louisville Friday night. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Third Division officers responded to a rollover crash involving one vehicle at Third Street/Village Park Drive just after 10 p.m.
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in incidents across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is injured and two people are dead in several incidents that happened Friday night. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. of a crash at 35th Street and Bank Street. When police arrived, they said they found that 17-year-old...
Wave 3

2 killed, 1 injured in Shively triple shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a...
WHAS 11

LMPD investigating shooting leaving man dead in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Portland. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Pirtle Street around 4:45 p.m. Saturday. There, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at...
Wave 3

LMPD officer finds man shot on I-264 East near Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after he was found shot late Thursday night. Just before midnight, an off-duty Louisville officer was driving on I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane overpass when they were flagged down by a driver who was pulled over. LMPD spokesman Aaron...
WHAS11

Coroner ID's man, woman killed in Shively double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating what may have led up to a shooting leaving two people dead in Shively. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway around 6:30 a.m. Saturday where all three victims were located at the scene. Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28,...
Wave 3

Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a...
WHAS11

Go to this local carwash this weekend to get your car washed for free

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!. The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A). The carwashes will be available from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18. Everyone who...
quicksie983.com

Fatal Crash in Elizabethtown

A fatal motor vehicle accident in Elizabethtown occurred yesterday. Public Information Officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department Chris Denham stated, “shortly before 7am, Thursday morning, we were called to the area of Ring Road near St. John road, in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle. Sadly, the operator of the motorcycle, 39 year-old Giovanni Collazo Agosto, passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.” Preliminary investigations revealed that a bus owned by the Transit Authority of Central Kentucky or TACK was involved in the crash. Denham continued,” a transport bus was southbound on Ring Road and attempted to make a left turn into the parking lot of the Five Star Food Mart. While doing so, the bus crossed into the path of the northbound motorcycle being operated by Agosto.” The investigation is ongoing.
Wave 3

New K-9 donated to Indiana police department in honor of fallen officer

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana police department earned a new, fully trained K-9 officer in honor of a fallen sergeant. Skye, a 6-year-old yellow lab trained in narcotics and tracking, was donated to the Edinburgh Police Department on Friday in honor of fallen Charlestown Police Sgt. Ben Bertram.
