wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of breaking into cars at east Louisville park, religious buildings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after police said he broke into several cars at an east Louisville park and stole valuables from several women. According to court documents, 31-year-old Jordon Woods was arrested Friday afternoon by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department. Police said Woods...
WLKY.com
Wave 3
Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating overnight crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, LMPD responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found a teenager was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
Wave 3
Male Juvenile grazed by bullet at Algonquin Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police say a young juvenile male was grazed by a bullet in Algonquin Park. Officers were called to 1600 Cypress Street around 8:30 pm Saturday, but were not able to find a victim when they got to the scene. They later learned the juvenile...
wdrb.com
Woman killed in accident in southwest Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman with three children in her car was killed in an accident in southwest Louisville Friday night. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Third Division officers responded to a rollover crash involving one vehicle at Third Street/Village Park Drive just after 10 p.m.
WLKY.com
LMPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in incidents across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is injured and two people are dead in several incidents that happened Friday night. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. of a crash at 35th Street and Bank Street. When police arrived, they said they found that 17-year-old...
Wave 3
WHAS 11
LMPD investigating shooting leaving man dead in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Portland. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Pirtle Street around 4:45 p.m. Saturday. There, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at...
wdrb.com
Police: Teen dies after crashing moped into SUV in Louisville's Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen died after crashing his moped into an SUV in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said First Division officers were called to an accident at the intersection of 35th and Bank streets, near Northwestern Parkway, around 8:45 p.m. Friday.
Wave 3
Coroner ID's man, woman killed in Shively double shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating what may have led up to a shooting leaving two people dead in Shively. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway around 6:30 a.m. Saturday where all three victims were located at the scene. Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28,...
Wave 3
Go to this local carwash this weekend to get your car washed for free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!. The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A). The carwashes will be available from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18. Everyone who...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Young girl injured in stabbing incident in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young girl was stabbed in the Parkland neighborhood Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in around 8:15 p.m. on South 32nd Street as Second Division LMPD officers responded. That’s where they found a girl with a cut on her arm that...
quicksie983.com
Fatal Crash in Elizabethtown
A fatal motor vehicle accident in Elizabethtown occurred yesterday. Public Information Officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department Chris Denham stated, “shortly before 7am, Thursday morning, we were called to the area of Ring Road near St. John road, in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle. Sadly, the operator of the motorcycle, 39 year-old Giovanni Collazo Agosto, passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.” Preliminary investigations revealed that a bus owned by the Transit Authority of Central Kentucky or TACK was involved in the crash. Denham continued,” a transport bus was southbound on Ring Road and attempted to make a left turn into the parking lot of the Five Star Food Mart. While doing so, the bus crossed into the path of the northbound motorcycle being operated by Agosto.” The investigation is ongoing.
Judge rules LMPD officer violated Louisville teen’s civil rights in traffic stop
The court says Louisville police officer Kevin Crawford subjected 18-year-old Tea-Ahn Lea to unreasonable search in 2018.
Wave 3
New K-9 donated to Indiana police department in honor of fallen officer
EDINBURGH, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana police department earned a new, fully trained K-9 officer in honor of a fallen sergeant. Skye, a 6-year-old yellow lab trained in narcotics and tracking, was donated to the Edinburgh Police Department on Friday in honor of fallen Charlestown Police Sgt. Ben Bertram.
