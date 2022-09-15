Photos Show Demolished Russian Base After 3 Ukraine Attacks In A Month

New photos released by the Ukrainian military show widespread devastation at a Russian military base close to the Ukrainian city of Kherson after several weeks of attacks.

The photos, posted to the Ukrainian military's Telegram account Thursday, show a ravaged Russian military installation in the Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, which is located less than 50 miles from the strategic southern port city.

The photos come amid a stronger-than-anticipated counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces in the eastern region around Kharkiv and in the coastal south, where Russian forces have faced persistent heavy fire as well as dwindling stores of personnel and munitions.

Black smoke rises behind a sunflower crop at the front line in Mykolaiv Oblast on August 30, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. Ukraine has begun a major counteroffensive to retake Kherson city and the southern region of the same name. Kherson was the first Ukrainian city to fall into Russian hands after the invasion began in February. Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP

While Kherson remains under occupation, Ukrainian military leaders say the country's forces have seized approximately 310 square miles of territory around the city since they began offensive operations there while continuing military strikes on Russian-occupied cities around the region.

Nova Kakhovka, a nearby city of about 45,000 up the Dnipro River, has been a significant focus of the Ukrainian military's attention in the sector. Over the weekend, the Ukrainian military reported destroying a Russian-installed bridge in the area along with a nearby munitions depot, resulting in 35 Russian deaths and five destroyed armored vehicles.

The previous month, Ukrainian-aligned media reported successful bombing operations at Russian military installations in the city, including a missile strike on August 17 that resulted in 12 Russian deaths and an August 28 strike on the city's former Sokil instrument-making plant that resulted in an unknown number of Russian casualties.

The Russian government has continued to insist it will continue to maintain control of the city. Vitalii Hura, the puppet governor of the Nova Kakhovka, appeared on Russian state television earlier this week after earlier reports he had been killed in August.

Hura said his apparent death was a "staged" assassination by Russian intelligence agents to thwart a planned assassination by the Ukrainian government, and that he planned to resume his duties overseeing the city.

Russian forces still reportedly occupy approximately one-fifth of the country. Meanwhile, Ukrainian military forces continue to surge. In its daily intelligence assessment Thursday, the British government said Ukrainian forces were consolidating control of newly recaptured areas of the northeastern Kharkiv province while Russian forces have begun to retreat back to the countries' shared border.

And in reporting Thursday, the Ukrainian military had reported the capture of nearly 400 pieces of Russian equipment throughout the previous weekend, including 200 that were reported to be "in good condition." The total includes 49 tanks, 24 armored personnel carriers, 32 artillery vehicles and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).