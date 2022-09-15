Prince Harry Marks 38th Birthday One Week After Queen Elizabeth's Passing

Prince Harry turned 38 on Thursday as the Royal Family continues mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry is currently in the United Kingdom with wife Meghan Markle, where they participated in a vigil for the late monarch on Wednesday. Harry walked with his brother, Prince William, in a procession behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace. Following the vigil, Harry, William and their wives attended a reception for the Queen at Westminister Hall, where an emotional Harry was observed wiping away tears.

No plans have been revealed for how the Duke of Sussex will spend his birthday. However, this won't be the first time his birthday fell close to a loved one's death. Princess Diana, his mother, died on August 31, 1997. Her funeral was held a week later, and Harry's 13th birthday came nine days after she was laid to rest.

People on social media shared encouraging messages to Harry for his birthday.

"Wishing Prince Harry comfort & joy on his birthday today. He has proven his strength of character as a man, as a soldier, as a husband, as a father & as a positive change maker in the world. Keep doing what you're doing & never be bullied into silence," read one tweet.

Here, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen during a vigil at Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Thursday is Harry’s 38th birthday. Photo by Nariman El-Mofty - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Elizabeth's funeral will take place on Monday at Westminster Abbey, which was also the location of Diana's funeral. Elizabeth's coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall until that time.

The Associated Press reported that hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects by visiting the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall, which was built in 1097.

This time last year, the Royal Family sent out a public birthday message to Harry for his 37th birthday. Though Harry and Meghan had already drifted away from the family, a post was shared on the Royal Family's official Twitter account.

"Wishing The Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today!" the

.

Accompanying the post were four photographs of Harry, including one with Meghan in 2018 and another of him visiting schoolchildren in Botswana.

Many admirers posted birthday wishes to Harry on social media.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Henry Charles Albert David. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex spent ten years working in the Armed Forces. He conducted two tours of duty to Afghanistan," one Twitter user wrote. "Hope he has a great day even he is away from his two beautiful kids for a few days."

Another said, "Happy Birthday Prince Harry. I know this doesn't feel celebratory right now, but we're glad you were born."

Newsweek reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.