ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Prince Harry Marks 38th Birthday One Week After Queen Elizabeth's Passing

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

Prince Harry turned 38 on Thursday as the Royal Family continues mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry is currently in the United Kingdom with wife Meghan Markle, where they participated in a vigil for the late monarch on Wednesday. Harry walked with his brother, Prince William, in a procession behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace. Following the vigil, Harry, William and their wives attended a reception for the Queen at Westminister Hall, where an emotional Harry was observed wiping away tears.

No plans have been revealed for how the Duke of Sussex will spend his birthday. However, this won't be the first time his birthday fell close to a loved one's death. Princess Diana, his mother, died on August 31, 1997. Her funeral was held a week later, and Harry's 13th birthday came nine days after she was laid to rest.

People on social media shared encouraging messages to Harry for his birthday.

"Wishing Prince Harry comfort & joy on his birthday today. He has proven his strength of character as a man, as a soldier, as a husband, as a father & as a positive change maker in the world. Keep doing what you're doing & never be bullied into silence," read one tweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZYx3_0hx822zM00
Here, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen during a vigil at Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Thursday is Harry’s 38th birthday. Photo by Nariman El-Mofty - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Elizabeth's funeral will take place on Monday at Westminster Abbey, which was also the location of Diana's funeral. Elizabeth's coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall until that time.

The Associated Press reported that hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects by visiting the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall, which was built in 1097.

This time last year, the Royal Family sent out a public birthday message to Harry for his 37th birthday. Though Harry and Meghan had already drifted away from the family, a post was shared on the Royal Family's official Twitter account.

"Wishing The Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today!" the

.

Accompanying the post were four photographs of Harry, including one with Meghan in 2018 and another of him visiting schoolchildren in Botswana.

Many admirers posted birthday wishes to Harry on social media.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Henry Charles Albert David. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex spent ten years working in the Armed Forces. He conducted two tours of duty to Afghanistan," one Twitter user wrote. "Hope he has a great day even he is away from his two beautiful kids for a few days."

Another said, "Happy Birthday Prince Harry. I know this doesn't feel celebratory right now, but we're glad you were born."

Newsweek reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
The List

The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out

Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#The Associated Press
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'She Had Privilege': Don Lemon 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle's Admission That She 'Understands What It’s Like To Be A Black Woman' After Dating Prince Harry

Don Lemon was "shocked" about Meghan Markle's stance on racism, considering the Duchess of Sussex admitted she had never been treated like a Black woman until she began dating Prince Harry, Radar has learned. Lemon, 56, addressed Meghan's eye-opening podcast after her second episode dropped with special guest Mariah Carey, who is also of mixed race. Meghan's estranged father Thomas is white and her mother Doria is Black. During the episode, the Los Angeles native, 41, told Mariah that she "started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman" after she began her relationship with...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William and Harry lead Queen’s grandchildren in silent vigil by her coffin

Prince William has lead a vigil by the coffin of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside her other seven other grandchildren as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.The Prince of Wales was joined by his brother, Prince Harry, ahead of the state funeral on Monday.William led his brother, the Duke of York’s daughters, the Earl of Wessex’s children and the Princess Royal’s children behind them, into the hall.Looking deep in thought and private contemplation, they had their heads bowed as members of the public filed past them.Standing in sombre silence as they bid a personal farewell to...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
110K+
Post
970M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy