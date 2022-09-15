ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Newsweek

Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
Newsweek

Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'

Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis wants to keep Venezuelan migrants from Florida. Some may end up here anyway.

Florida may wind up hosting the migrants Gov. Ron DeSantis wanted to keep out of the Sunshine State. DeSantis on Friday acknowledged the migrants Florida flew to a New England vacation island this week never actually stepped foot inside his state. But he insisted that the chartered flights originating from Texas — and paid for by Florida taxpayers — were needed to keep the group of mostly Venezuelan migrants from coming here.
WashingtonExaminer

Trump's surprise breakthrough with Hispanic voters could spell doom for Democrats

Joe Biden won 65% of the Hispanic vote in the last presidential election. He campaigned on defending the working class and fixing the U.S. immigration system. Two years into his presidency, he has so far failed to do so, and Hispanic voters are increasingly deserting the Democratic Party. With the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, this Washington Examiner series, Taken For Granted, will look at how Biden and Democratic Party policies are failing to connect with the Latino electorate, how Donald Trump and Republicans have benefited, and how it could swing the November midterm elections.
Washington Examiner

Liberals finally discover illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis

Democrats and liberal pundits are wailing over GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but they still can’t explain why sending illegal immigrants to accepting liberal areas is so cruel. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her state “is fully capable...
Newsweek

Putin Using Nuke in Ukraine Would Bring 'Consequential' US Response: Biden

The United States has issued a stern warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the use of nuclear weapons in its continued invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden was interviewed for this Sunday's edition of 60 Minutes, his first appearance on the long-running news program since his election, where he was asked by Scott Pelley about the potential deployment of "chemical or tactical nuclear weapons" by Russia as it suffers embarrassing setbacks in its invasion. Biden's response was blunt.
