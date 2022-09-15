Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenPhillipsburg, NJ
Home to the 105 lb. Burger, This NJ Diner is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenClinton, NJ
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
Related
Emergency work caused traffic mess on I-95 in Chester, Pennsylvania
The right and center lanes of I-95 south near Route 352 have reopened.
Fire severely damages Pa. Burger King restaurant
A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. 88 K-POT: Bethlehem Square shopping center, 3926 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township. All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue is on its way, with 88 K-Pot opening perhaps in December near...
CBS News
Emergency roadwork causing traffic nightmare for drivers on Interstate 95 in Chester
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Emergency roadwork is causing a major impact on the Friday night commute. Chopper 3 was over the scene on Interstate 95 in Chester. Traffic is at a standstill on southbound I-95 because of the emergency roadwork. The problem is in the area of Kerlin Street, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem Twp. road still closed due to delay in paving materials
A delay in paving materials means a major route in Bethlehem Township remains closed today, officials said. Brodhead Road has been closed since Wednesday morning at the intersection with Nazareth Pike (Route 191). It was supposed to reopen the following day. Crews were performing maintenance and repairs on a Norfolk...
South Jersey Crash Knocks Down Utility Pole On Route 130
A crash that knocked down a utility pole and traffic signal shut down part of Route 130 in South Jersey, authorities said. Drivers were experiencing heavy delays. The crash was at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at Dunns Mill Road in Bordentown Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.
Fire extinguished at diner along Route 22 near P’burg that was to open Friday
UPDATE: Diner owner says he’s faced down the devil before and Friday’s fire only delays his dream. Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire early Friday in a diner getting ready to open after renovations off Route 22 in Lopatcong Township, according to a report from the scene. The...
skooknews.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 309 Closed South of Tamaqua Due to Fatal Crash in Lehigh County
Route 309 is closed in both directions south of Tamaqua late Friday due to a fatal crash. The crash reported occurred just before 9:00pm at the intersection with Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. A coroner was reported to have been called to the scene of the crash. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sanatogapost.com
One Injured Thursday in Sanatoga 2-Car Accident
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – One person was injured and required medical attention (at top) as the result of a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday (Sept. 15, 2022) at 2:49 p.m. on the 2100 block of East High Street in Sanatoga. Lower Pottsgrove police said the crash took place at the intersection of East High Street and the entrance to the Maple Glen Village housing community.
delawarevalleynews.com
Tractor Trailer Crashes Into Car In Bristol Twp.
The area around Veterans Highway and near Bath Road was closed intermittently, when a passenger car made a left turn in front of a tractor trailer. The driver of the truck refused medical treatment, while the operator of the car was transported with non life threatening injuries to a local hospital. No one was trapped in the car, which appeared to have been pushed several feet down the road.
Driver crashes into day care building in West Philadelphia
Chopper 6 over the scene showed the vehicle suffered severe front-end damage.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police investigate serious crash involving motorcycle in Williams Twp.
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - A crash between a motorcycle and SUV shut down a stretch of Route 611 in Northampton County. It happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 611 and Browns Drive in Williams Township. Vehicles were detoured while police reconstructed the crash. State Police tell us...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trail of Year honor for towpath cutting through Easton will build visitor momentum, group says
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources last week celebrated the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath’s recognition as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year. The 58.9-mile trail, a popular spot for walking, running and biking, passes through 18 municipalities between Northampton and Bucks counties, according to a release from the DCNR. The towpath section of the trail is a part of the D&L Trail — its northern terminus is located along Route 611 in Easton at the confluence of the Delaware and Lehigh rivers.
2-alarm fire destroys Lawrence Township, NJ home
A 2-alarm fire has destroyed a home in Lawrence Township, Mercer County.
advertisernewssouth.com
Commissioners favor increasing rail transport to lessen Route 80 traffic
The Sussex County Commissioners on September 14 came out in support of Amtrak’s Connects US Plan and participation in the Federal Railroad Administration’s rail grant program, which is designed to restore passenger rail service between New York City and Scranton, Pennsylvania. The service to Scranton would be restored...
Explosion at Quakertown home under investigation
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Officials are trying to figure out what caused an explosion at a home in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over a home at Route 313 and Thatcher Road in Quakertown.CBS3 was told the home partially exploded around 1:30 p.m. Friday.It's unclear if there was anyone home at the time of the explosion or if anyone was injured.
southwhitehall.com
Dorney Park Road Closure
This closure will affect Dorney Park Road in the area of Cedarbrook Senior Care & Rehab from Monday 9/19 at 7AM until Monday 10/03 at 4PM. Please see the map for details.
homenewspa.com
Northampton County upcoming roadwork
Restriction: Lane shifting for UGI road work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Start date: Sept. 17. Est completion date: Sept. 24. Restrictions in effect (time...
fox29.com
Officials: Explosives placed in mailboxes around Montgomery County neighborhood
LIMERICK Twp., Pa. - Investigators with the United States Postal Service say they are searching for whoever is responsible for placing explosives inside several mailboxes in a Montgomery County neighborhood. The United States Postal Inspection Service on Friday said the explosives were placed in several mailboxes on Graterford Road in...
Man shot during gun battle in McDonald's parking lot near Temple's campus
Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot during a gun battle in a McDonald's parking lot Thursday night.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 3