Easton, PA

PennLive.com

Fire severely damages Pa. Burger King restaurant

A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. 88 K-POT: Bethlehem Square shopping center, 3926 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township. All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue is on its way, with 88 K-Pot opening perhaps in December near...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Easton, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

South Jersey Crash Knocks Down Utility Pole On Route 130

A crash that knocked down a utility pole and traffic signal shut down part of Route 130 in South Jersey, authorities said. Drivers were experiencing heavy delays. The crash was at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at Dunns Mill Road in Bordentown Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
sanatogapost.com

One Injured Thursday in Sanatoga 2-Car Accident

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – One person was injured and required medical attention (at top) as the result of a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday (Sept. 15, 2022) at 2:49 p.m. on the 2100 block of East High Street in Sanatoga. Lower Pottsgrove police said the crash took place at the intersection of East High Street and the entrance to the Maple Glen Village housing community.
SANATOGA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Tractor Trailer Crashes Into Car In Bristol Twp.

The area around Veterans Highway and near Bath Road was closed intermittently, when a passenger car made a left turn in front of a tractor trailer. The driver of the truck refused medical treatment, while the operator of the car was transported with non life threatening injuries to a local hospital. No one was trapped in the car, which appeared to have been pushed several feet down the road.
BRISTOL, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Trail of Year honor for towpath cutting through Easton will build visitor momentum, group says

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources last week celebrated the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath’s recognition as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year. The 58.9-mile trail, a popular spot for walking, running and biking, passes through 18 municipalities between Northampton and Bucks counties, according to a release from the DCNR. The towpath section of the trail is a part of the D&L Trail — its northern terminus is located along Route 611 in Easton at the confluence of the Delaware and Lehigh rivers.
EASTON, PA
advertisernewssouth.com

Commissioners favor increasing rail transport to lessen Route 80 traffic

The Sussex County Commissioners on September 14 came out in support of Amtrak’s Connects US Plan and participation in the Federal Railroad Administration’s rail grant program, which is designed to restore passenger rail service between New York City and Scranton, Pennsylvania. The service to Scranton would be restored...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Explosion at Quakertown home under investigation

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Officials are trying to figure out what caused an explosion at a home in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over a home at Route 313 and Thatcher Road in Quakertown.CBS3 was told the home partially exploded around 1:30 p.m. Friday.It's unclear if there was anyone home at the time of the explosion or if anyone was injured.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
southwhitehall.com

Dorney Park Road Closure

This closure will affect Dorney Park Road in the area of Cedarbrook Senior Care & Rehab from Monday 9/19 at 7AM until Monday 10/03 at 4PM. Please see the map for details.
ALLENTOWN, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton County upcoming roadwork

Restriction: Lane shifting for UGI road work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Start date: Sept. 17. Est completion date: Sept. 24. Restrictions in effect (time...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

