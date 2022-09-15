Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Funky Junk Fall Edition Packs Downtown Casper on Saturday
It was a lovely day for shopping. The Funky Junk Fall Edition was in full-swing on Saturday, as hundreds of Casper shoppers descended upon the 'Funky Junk District,' located near 6th and Durbin streets for an afternoon of music, food, arts, crafts, and so much more. Funky Junk District owner...
PHOTOS: 19th Annual Breaking the Silence Walk Offers Healing, Harmony, & Hope
It's a nickname he's had for a long time and now, 16 years after his death, it's what they call him still. Dennis Stoeger was 31 years old when he died by suicide. His brother had been killed in a car accident years prior, and that's something he could never quite get over.
The ‘Green Acres Corn Maze’ Returns to Natrona County This Weekend
There are local residents that have been waiting close to a year for the fun to begin again, and the countdown is almost over. The Green Acres Corn Maze is opening up this weekend for the 2022 season. The Green Acres Corn Maze will be opening on Saturday, September 17th,...
LOOK INSIDE: Casper’s Own Ecto-1, Complete With an Emergency Twinkie
Ghost-busting is a hard job. It's not for just anybody. Long hours. Crawling into attics and under houses. But you can rest easy knowing that Wyoming has a Ghost Busting Team!. On call 24/7. No haunting too big or small. 🎶 WHO YA GONNA CALL 🎶
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Hosting 6th Annual ‘Oktoberfest’ in Casper
The 6th Annual Oktoberfest, benefiting Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, is returning to Casper and will feature entertainment provided by mentalist Jym Elders. The fest is scheduled for October 15, 2022, beginning at 5pm. It will take place at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center. As always, it will feature...
A Misty Morning for Natrona County Until 9 AM
There's a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton that there is a "Patchy Dense Fog This Morning" in Natrona County. Visibility dropping to around one quarter mile at times. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use low beams when encountering the fog. Scattered thunderstorms...
Ahead of Oil Bowl, Casper Photographer Captures Photos of Senior Mustangs and Their Mamas
For these young men, it's one of the last times they will take the field. It's certainly the last Oil Bowl they'll ever participate in. It's their last season playing football for Natrona County High School and they wanted to commemorate the occasion in the only way that made sense...by taking a picture with their moms.
Here Is The #1 Spot Casper Goes For Macaroni & Cheese
If you were to ask someone what the first food they remember really loving, there's a really good chance they're going to say macaroni & cheese. As a matter of fact, in a survey by YouGovAmerica.com, 98% of all people asked are familiar with Mac & Cheese and a whopping 76% like it.
Learn About the ‘James Webb Space Telescope’ at the Natrona County Library
Calling all astronomy fans. The Natrona County Library is hosting a free, 1-hour event, dedicated to NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. The official Natrona County Library Facebook event page stated:. The James Webb Space Telescope is a space telescope designed primarily to conduct infrared astronomy. As the largest optical telescope...
Have You Seen The Moose That’s Been Living Around Casper?
Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
PHOTOS: Thick Fog Causes at Least One Accident
A thick fog settled over Natrona County this morning that made road visibility especially poor. There was at least one accident where a hay trailer overturned near the Hat Six Exit around 7:30 a.m. The wreck did not appear to cause much of a delay. This story will be updated...
Celebrate with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
Celebrate the unstoppable mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the 24th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, honoring Brad and Jan Cundy and featuring a keynote address from Willie Robertson, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The Cundys have built thriving businesses and have given extensively to Casper and outlying communities. Their dedication to making a positive impact on children is one of the reasons that Brad and Jan are the honorees.
Casper Artist Travis Glasgow’s Back With New Art To Share
The scenery and wildlife in Wyoming are both some of the best in the entire country. Every year millions of people travel here to be able to see it all. What people may be surprised to find when they get here, is how incredible the art scene is. All over the state there are beautiful murals, art districts, art galleries and talented artists.
Casper Musicians Aquile, Zach Scott, and More Performing at Red Rocks This Month
Dreams make good stories, but everything important happens when we're awake. It's the chance of a lifetime, and it's a dream come true. It's not the Grand Ole Opry or Madison Square Garden or Carnegie Hall, but Red Rocks in Colorado is a stage that many, many musicians aspire to perform on and Casper musicians Aquile, Zach Scott, and more will be playing there later this month as part of 'Film on the Rocks.'
PHOTOS: Season of the Witch Starts Now For Casper Family Decorating for Halloween
The time has almost drawn nigh. The air is cooling (like, sort of). The sun sets earlier, the night comes sooner. The moonlight beckons all who surrender to it. It is autumn. It is Halloween. It is the season of the witch. Or, at least, it is for one Casper...
Natrona County Road Closures Until October 8
Starting on Septemeber 18 at 7:00 AM, Kortes Road will be CLOSED south of Alcova Dam all the way to the intersection of Fremont Canyon Road until October 8 in order to allow for final paving to take place. Black Beach and Cottonwood Beach will be CLOSED from September 18...
Hot Drinks On A Cold Wyoming Day Are The Best
In typical Wyoming fashion, we went from melting heat to cold and rainy. With that being said, we all needed a break. The rain will knock the dust down and the cool temps will help lower our electric bills. When it gets cold, though, we still want to have a...
PHOTOS: Colorado Avalanche Player Surprises Casper Pediatric Cancer Survivor with Stanley Cup
Last October, 9-year-old Ashlinn Swanson got sick and wasn't getting better. When it became clear to her parents that that this was more than just a flu, they took her to the doctor. "Her white blood cells were really low," Ashlinn's mom Nichole told K2 Radio News. "Come to find...
Casper Structure Fire — No Injuries Were Reported
At approximately 7:00 PM yesterday evening, the City of Casper Fire-EMS Department was dispatched for a structure fire on the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, according to a post on their Facebook page. When firefighters arrived, they found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, and...
‘Boomtown Blast’ Is Now Open Inside the Sunrise Shopping Center
Casper has a new location for fun for all ages. Located inside the Sunrise Shopping Center, at the former Sunrise Lanes location, Boomtown Blast is now open. The official Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page shared photos of the ribbon cutting ceremony along with a caption that read:. What...
