ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolland, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tolland, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Tolland, CT
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Connecticut man who was paralyzed in the back of New Haven police van back in hospital, suit delayed

The family of a Black Connecticut man who was paralyzed in June when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly said Thursday that he is back in the hospital. Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a police station in New Haven on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van, police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Reward offered for information on 2019 Woodbridge homicide

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – The State of Connecticut is offering a reward for information into a 2019 homicide of a New Haven man. Woodbridge police announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest in the shooting death of Abdur Terrell. Police said Terrell was found dead […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden felon caught with semi-automatic guns and drugs, prosecutors say

HAMDEN — A town resident was indicted Thursday after authorities said he was caught with guns and drugs earlier this year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Latrell Rountree, 27, pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base, possession of firearms in...
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven community leader calls for change after three people shot Friday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police responded to three shootings Friday evening with a man injured and taken to the hospital in each shooting. A 21-year-old New Haven man, a 35-year-old West Haven man, and a 46-year-old Seymour man were all injured. Police don’t believe the incidents were connected. Police Chief Karl Jacobson said a majority of officers were working the New Haven Grand Prix when the shootings happened.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Suicide#I 84#Connecticut State Police#U S Army
Register Citizen

Police: Waterbury woman found driving stolen car

WATERBURY — Police say a local woman was arrested on Friday afternoon after she was caught driving a stolen car and illegally in possession of a firearm. A Waterbury police sergeant was patrolling the intersection of Bank and Porter streets when he came across a green Honda CRV that had recently been reported stolen by the New Britain Police Department, according to police. The driver, identified as Angelina Vargas, 34, fled the car when stopped, but was soon apprehended, police said.
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

School bomb threat investigated in CT towns, officials say

WATERTOWN — Local police say they are investigating a bomb threat concerning an "unidentified" school in Connecticut, prompting a lockdown and a three-hour delay at the town's schools. The Federal Bureau of Investigation informed the department of a "social media post posing a threat to an unidentified school in...
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for crashing into lawn of Somers home

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) – State troopers arrested a man for driving under the influence and crashing into a residence in Somers on Thursday. Just after 11:15 p.m., troopers said they responded to a home on Springfield Road in Somers for a report of a car crash. Upon arriving at the scene, police determined that 35-year-old […]
SOMERS, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Army
WTNH

Police: Webster Bank robbed in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say the Webster Bank on 774 North Main Street in West Hartford was robbed Friday morning. The West Hartford Police Department (WHPD) said they received a report at 10:25 a.m. and responded to the scene. Investigators said the suspect left the scene prior to police arriving. No injuries were […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

3 separate shootings that happened hours apart under investigation in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating three separate shootings that sent three people to the hospital on Friday evening. The first shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Lombard Street, between Rowe and Ferry streets. Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in that area. Responding officers found a 21-year-old New Haven man shot. He was later taken to Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury man, 28, killed in East Hartford shooting

EAST HARTFORD — Police said they have identified a person of interest in the Wednesday shooting death of a 28-year-old Waterbury resident. "The investigation is very active," Waterbury Police Officer Marc Caruso said Thursday morning. The man who died was identified as Devonte Gardner, he said. According to Caruso,...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Newington man pleads guilty after police find 40 firearms, flamethrower and 30K rounds of ammo in home

A Newington man faces up to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing numerous guns, firearm components and ammunition, according to federal prosecutors. Glen Dauphin, 50, on Thursday pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to possession of an unregistered silencer. He is released on a $200,000 bond pending his sentencing on Dec. 21, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Friday.
NEWINGTON, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy