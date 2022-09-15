Read full article on original website
Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
Police offer tips to prevent accidents after two people struck, killed in Montville
MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are offering tips on highway safety after two pedestrians were struck and killed while outside a broken-down car on I-395 north in Montville late Friday night. State police identified the pedestrians as 33-year-old Jamie Krajewski and 17-year-old Tyshon Ozzie Harper. Both have the same Norwich address, according to state police. […]
Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
Connecticut man who was paralyzed in the back of New Haven police van back in hospital, suit delayed
The family of a Black Connecticut man who was paralyzed in June when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly said Thursday that he is back in the hospital. Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a police station in New Haven on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van, police said.
Reward offered for information on 2019 Woodbridge homicide
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – The State of Connecticut is offering a reward for information into a 2019 homicide of a New Haven man. Woodbridge police announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest in the shooting death of Abdur Terrell. Police said Terrell was found dead […]
Hamden felon caught with semi-automatic guns and drugs, prosecutors say
HAMDEN — A town resident was indicted Thursday after authorities said he was caught with guns and drugs earlier this year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Latrell Rountree, 27, pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base, possession of firearms in...
New Haven community leader calls for change after three people shot Friday
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police responded to three shootings Friday evening with a man injured and taken to the hospital in each shooting. A 21-year-old New Haven man, a 35-year-old West Haven man, and a 46-year-old Seymour man were all injured. Police don’t believe the incidents were connected. Police Chief Karl Jacobson said a majority of officers were working the New Haven Grand Prix when the shootings happened.
Police: Waterbury woman found driving stolen car
WATERBURY — Police say a local woman was arrested on Friday afternoon after she was caught driving a stolen car and illegally in possession of a firearm. A Waterbury police sergeant was patrolling the intersection of Bank and Porter streets when he came across a green Honda CRV that had recently been reported stolen by the New Britain Police Department, according to police. The driver, identified as Angelina Vargas, 34, fled the car when stopped, but was soon apprehended, police said.
15-Year-Old Driving a Dirt Bike Strikes, Injures Pedestrian in Plainfield
A 15-year-old who was driving a dirt bike struck and injured a pedestrian in Plainfield on Friday night. Emergency crews were called to Front Street around 9:30 p.m. after getting a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries. Investigators said a 15-year-old from Central Village was driving a dirt bike...
School bomb threat investigated in CT towns, officials say
WATERTOWN — Local police say they are investigating a bomb threat concerning an "unidentified" school in Connecticut, prompting a lockdown and a three-hour delay at the town's schools. The Federal Bureau of Investigation informed the department of a "social media post posing a threat to an unidentified school in...
Man arrested for crashing into lawn of Somers home
SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) – State troopers arrested a man for driving under the influence and crashing into a residence in Somers on Thursday. Just after 11:15 p.m., troopers said they responded to a home on Springfield Road in Somers for a report of a car crash. Upon arriving at the scene, police determined that 35-year-old […]
Driver Under Influence Crashes Into House In Somers, Police Say
An allegedly impaired driver is facing charges after crashing his car into a Connecticut home. State police in Tolland County were called just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, with reports of a car crash at a home in Somers, located near Springfield Road and Bugbee Lane. Troopers determined that...
Woman killed after a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A local woman was killed after a serious crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning. Shrewsbury Police and fire responded to South Quinsigamond Ave. at May St. just before 11 a.m. for a car vs. school bus. Police said there were no students on the...
Police: Webster Bank robbed in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say the Webster Bank on 774 North Main Street in West Hartford was robbed Friday morning. The West Hartford Police Department (WHPD) said they received a report at 10:25 a.m. and responded to the scene. Investigators said the suspect left the scene prior to police arriving. No injuries were […]
3 separate shootings that happened hours apart under investigation in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating three separate shootings that sent three people to the hospital on Friday evening. The first shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Lombard Street, between Rowe and Ferry streets. Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in that area. Responding officers found a 21-year-old New Haven man shot. He was later taken to Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Waterbury Police ID homicide victim
He’s been identified as Jordan Savage, 26, from Connecticut. Police believe he was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. So far no one has been arrested and police say the investigation is ongoing
Waterbury man, 28, killed in East Hartford shooting
EAST HARTFORD — Police said they have identified a person of interest in the Wednesday shooting death of a 28-year-old Waterbury resident. "The investigation is very active," Waterbury Police Officer Marc Caruso said Thursday morning. The man who died was identified as Devonte Gardner, he said. According to Caruso,...
Newington man pleads guilty after police find 40 firearms, flamethrower and 30K rounds of ammo in home
A Newington man faces up to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing numerous guns, firearm components and ammunition, according to federal prosecutors. Glen Dauphin, 50, on Thursday pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to possession of an unregistered silencer. He is released on a $200,000 bond pending his sentencing on Dec. 21, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Friday.
Watertown schools temporarily delayed after FBI warns of social media threat
WATERTOWN, Conn. — Watertown students were temorarily delayed Friday morning as police and the FBI investigated a social media threat targeting an unidentified school in Connecticut. "Since the most recent events in our nation, the FBI has increased their level of communication with all local PDs and we are...
