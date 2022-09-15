Read full article on original website
‘We can’t remain silent’: Biden stresses necessity of calling out white supremacy at White House summit
President Joe Biden on Thursday said Americans must speak openly about the dangers posed by white supremacy and not be complicit by refusing to talk about the threat it poses to the country.Speaking at the White House’s first “United We Stand” summit, Mr Biden told an audience of civil society experts and civil rights activists that the internet has given racial and ethnic hatred too much room to breathe in recent years.“Extremist violence has been allowed to fester and grow,” said Mr Biden, who noted that US intelligence agencies have found racially motivated violent extremism to be the greatest...
White House hosts summit to address hate-based violence
President Biden on Thursday is hosting a summit at the White House aimed at addressing and combating hate-based violence in the U.S. The event, titled "United We Stand," will honor communities recovering from hate-based incidents like the 2016 Orlando Pulse Nightclub attack and the 2019 Walmart attack in El Paso, NPR reports.
President Joe Biden pledges to fight hate-based violence at 'United We Stand' summit
The White House hosted a summit on Thursday to bring together leaders, experts and survivors to form a strategy to repudiate hate-based violence in the United States.
