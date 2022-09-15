Galesburg will have to wait at least a few more weeks to hire a new city manager. Mayor Peter Schwartzman tells WGIL News a resolution to approve the vacant city manager position will not be included on the agenda for Monday’s City Council Meeting. Earlier this week, the mayor said an offer had been made to an unidentified candidate and he hoped it could be voted on Monday.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO