ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg delays approval of new city manager

Galesburg will have to wait at least a few more weeks to hire a new city manager. Mayor Peter Schwartzman tells WGIL News a resolution to approve the vacant city manager position will not be included on the agenda for Monday’s City Council Meeting. Earlier this week, the mayor said an offer had been made to an unidentified candidate and he hoped it could be voted on Monday.
GALESBURG, IL
tspr.org

Burlington’s Capitol Theater launches capital campaign

A $2.5 million dollar capital campaign will complete renovations of the Capitol Theater’s annex building – and broaden the theater’s impact through educational programming. Executive Director Tammy McCoy now heads the Capitol Theater after successfully leading the Art Center of Burlington for years. She told the Burlington...
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

Local residents pound IUB, Navigator on pipeline

FORT MADISON - Opponents of a 1,300-mile carbon dioxide sequestration pipeline planned to run through Lee County got another chance to fire away at pipeline and state officials Thursday afternoon. Representatives from the Iowa Utility Board and Heartland-Greenway met with landowners, public officials, and reporters regarding the proposed pipeline that...
LEE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Iowa State
State
Illinois State
County
Mcdonough County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Mcdonough County, IL
Government
State
Missouri State
wlds.com

Livestock Complex Near Griggsville Burns

Several Pike County Fire Departments responded to a fire early Monday morning that destroyed a livestock facility. The Pike Press reports that a call for a structure fire came in at approximately 3:45AM Monday to Lynch Livestock, located 2 ½ miles north of Griggsville on Illinois Route 107. According to the report, it’s believed that fire had started about an hour prior to the call.
GRIGGSVILLE, IL
1520 The Ticket

Why An Illinois Steak ‘n Shake Is Being Guarded By Police

Residents in Galesburg, IL have been seeing a Galesburg police officer sitting in the parking lot of the Steak 'n Shake. No, the officers aren't there catching speeders, they are essentially guarding the restaurant. Why does the Steak 'n Shake in Galesburg need guarding? It's because the franchisee has been removed from the burger chain.
GALESBURG, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Hancock County from Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Wisehart Capital of Dahinda sold a residence at 315 Griffin Way...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Back To Us#Election Day#Politics Local#Election Local
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man was left with serious injuries after a pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County early Thursday morning. The crash happened on Highway 136, east of Kahoka, Missouri, around 12:35 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 30-year-old Tasheina R. Dale, of Arbela, Missouri The post Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
khqa.com

Citywide cleanup in Quincy this month

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy, along with Republic Services, is holding its annual cleanup on Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30 on the northeast corner of the Quincy Town Center parking lot (near Slumberland), located at 3203 Broadway Street. The site will be staffed and open to the...
QUINCY, IL
agupdate.com

Family fills many roles on shared farms

GALESBURG, Ill. — As a young girl, Liz Hulsizer was impressed to see her mother, Sally Bomwan, drive a 2-ton grain truck at the family’s western Illinois farm during harvest. Now as a grown woman, Hulsizer attributes her confidence in driving the high-tech, modern combine to that inspiration,...
GALESBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
khqa.com

Police: 6 arrested in Keokuk for running drug house

KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — Three men and three women from Keokuk were arrested on Friday on felony and misdemeanor drug charges in a case involving a drug house. The Lee County Narcotics Task Force said the arrests stem from an investigation into the use and distribution of controlled substances from the home where all six were living.
KEOKUK, IA
wlds.com

Griggsville Man Arrested for String of Fires at Pike County Livestock Business

A Pike County man is being held on charges related to a string of recent arson indents. According to a press release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, his office along with the Office of the State Fire Marshal executed a court-authorized search warrant yesterday at a residence located in the 700 block of North Chandler Street in Griggsville and arrested 37-year-old Travis T. McDonald on charges of arson and criminal damage to property over $100,000.00.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Man Extricated From Vehicle After High Speed Crash Running From Police in Menard County

A Petersburg man had to be rushed to an area hospital after his vehicle crashed in rural Menard County after fleeing a traffic stop. According to the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:50PM Friday, a Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol eastbound on Illinois Route 123 west of Five Points Street, about 2 miles east of Tallula, when the deputy observed another vehicle approaching from the rear of his vehicle at a high rate of speed.
MENARD COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Park Board debates putting sale of small parcel of land in Parker Heights Park on ballot

QUINCY — Voters may get to weigh in on the sale of a small portion of Parker Heights Park on Quincy’s north end. Carla Gordon and John Gebhardt asked commissioners not to sell the 1.13-acre parcel of land to Knapheide Manufacturing during Wednesday night’s Quincy Park Board meeting. Both were concerned that if the property is sold that other portions of Park District property might also be sold in the future.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Pedestrian hit by car near Kahoka

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Missouri teen was hit by a car when he was walking on Thursday around 12:25 a.m. on U.S. 136 about one mile east of Kahoka. Tasheina Dale, 30, Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound when her Chevy Maliubu struck a pedestrian, Austin Holtke,19, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.
KAHOKA, MO
Central Illinois Proud

4 arrested after crashing through barricades, fleeing police on foot in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested an adult and three teenagers early Friday morning after they crashed a stolen vehicle and fled the scene, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Officers arrested 21-year-old Sadilya Y. Erving for criminal trespassing to vehicles and resisting/obstructing police. Three teens were...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy