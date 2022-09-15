Read full article on original website
Related
Galesburg delays approval of new city manager
Galesburg will have to wait at least a few more weeks to hire a new city manager. Mayor Peter Schwartzman tells WGIL News a resolution to approve the vacant city manager position will not be included on the agenda for Monday’s City Council Meeting. Earlier this week, the mayor said an offer had been made to an unidentified candidate and he hoped it could be voted on Monday.
tspr.org
Burlington’s Capitol Theater launches capital campaign
A $2.5 million dollar capital campaign will complete renovations of the Capitol Theater’s annex building – and broaden the theater’s impact through educational programming. Executive Director Tammy McCoy now heads the Capitol Theater after successfully leading the Art Center of Burlington for years. She told the Burlington...
Pen City Current
Local residents pound IUB, Navigator on pipeline
FORT MADISON - Opponents of a 1,300-mile carbon dioxide sequestration pipeline planned to run through Lee County got another chance to fire away at pipeline and state officials Thursday afternoon. Representatives from the Iowa Utility Board and Heartland-Greenway met with landowners, public officials, and reporters regarding the proposed pipeline that...
977wmoi.com
Warren County Board Discussing Possible Funding Options of Potential New Jail
It was a matter of education at the latest Warren County Board meeting on the current progress of a potential new jail being constructed within the county. Chairman Mike Pearson says the board is currently seeking funding sources to put money down on the project:. “We are looking at various...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ostrander appointed to Circuit Clerk following Cheesman’s retirement after 22 years
After 22 years serving Knox County as the Circuit Clerk and 42 years working in the Circuit Clerk’s office, Kelly Cheesman is calling it quits. The long-time public servant submitted a letter to the Knox County Board last month announcing her retirement from the office effective September 30. The...
wlds.com
Livestock Complex Near Griggsville Burns
Several Pike County Fire Departments responded to a fire early Monday morning that destroyed a livestock facility. The Pike Press reports that a call for a structure fire came in at approximately 3:45AM Monday to Lynch Livestock, located 2 ½ miles north of Griggsville on Illinois Route 107. According to the report, it’s believed that fire had started about an hour prior to the call.
Why An Illinois Steak ‘n Shake Is Being Guarded By Police
Residents in Galesburg, IL have been seeing a Galesburg police officer sitting in the parking lot of the Steak 'n Shake. No, the officers aren't there catching speeders, they are essentially guarding the restaurant. Why does the Steak 'n Shake in Galesburg need guarding? It's because the franchisee has been removed from the burger chain.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Hancock County from Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Wisehart Capital of Dahinda sold a residence at 315 Griffin Way...
IN THIS ARTICLE
City says move to 12-hour work shifts would help recruit police officers
Galesburg Police officers could be putting in longer days next year. A recent agreement between the City of Galesburg and the Public Safety Employees Organization calls for police personnel to work 12-hour shifts, opposed to the current 8-hour shifts. If approved by the Galesburg City Council at its Monday meeting, the new work schedule would start Jan. 1.
Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man was left with serious injuries after a pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County early Thursday morning. The crash happened on Highway 136, east of Kahoka, Missouri, around 12:35 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 30-year-old Tasheina R. Dale, of Arbela, Missouri The post Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
Citywide cleanup in Quincy this month
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy, along with Republic Services, is holding its annual cleanup on Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30 on the northeast corner of the Quincy Town Center parking lot (near Slumberland), located at 3203 Broadway Street. The site will be staffed and open to the...
agupdate.com
Family fills many roles on shared farms
GALESBURG, Ill. — As a young girl, Liz Hulsizer was impressed to see her mother, Sally Bomwan, drive a 2-ton grain truck at the family’s western Illinois farm during harvest. Now as a grown woman, Hulsizer attributes her confidence in driving the high-tech, modern combine to that inspiration,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
khqa.com
Police: 6 arrested in Keokuk for running drug house
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — Three men and three women from Keokuk were arrested on Friday on felony and misdemeanor drug charges in a case involving a drug house. The Lee County Narcotics Task Force said the arrests stem from an investigation into the use and distribution of controlled substances from the home where all six were living.
wlds.com
Griggsville Man Arrested for String of Fires at Pike County Livestock Business
A Pike County man is being held on charges related to a string of recent arson indents. According to a press release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, his office along with the Office of the State Fire Marshal executed a court-authorized search warrant yesterday at a residence located in the 700 block of North Chandler Street in Griggsville and arrested 37-year-old Travis T. McDonald on charges of arson and criminal damage to property over $100,000.00.
wlds.com
Man Extricated From Vehicle After High Speed Crash Running From Police in Menard County
A Petersburg man had to be rushed to an area hospital after his vehicle crashed in rural Menard County after fleeing a traffic stop. According to the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:50PM Friday, a Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol eastbound on Illinois Route 123 west of Five Points Street, about 2 miles east of Tallula, when the deputy observed another vehicle approaching from the rear of his vehicle at a high rate of speed.
Two men were arrested after GPD respond to subjects loading tool boxes off the road
Around 11:00 pm on Tuesday, September 13th, Galesburg Police responded to the intersection of US Highway 150 and Knox Highway 10 for a report of three toolboxes near the intersection near the Phillips 66 gas station. As officers arrived, two subjects were loading the toolboxes into the trunk of a vehicle.
muddyrivernews.com
Park Board debates putting sale of small parcel of land in Parker Heights Park on ballot
QUINCY — Voters may get to weigh in on the sale of a small portion of Parker Heights Park on Quincy’s north end. Carla Gordon and John Gebhardt asked commissioners not to sell the 1.13-acre parcel of land to Knapheide Manufacturing during Wednesday night’s Quincy Park Board meeting. Both were concerned that if the property is sold that other portions of Park District property might also be sold in the future.
khqa.com
Pedestrian hit by car near Kahoka
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Missouri teen was hit by a car when he was walking on Thursday around 12:25 a.m. on U.S. 136 about one mile east of Kahoka. Tasheina Dale, 30, Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound when her Chevy Maliubu struck a pedestrian, Austin Holtke,19, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.
wcbu.org
Bartonville wants an abandoned tower demolished, while the owner is planning a major ‘rejuvenation’
It's hard to miss the dilapidated former Allied Mills building that towers over U.S. Route 24 on the southern end of Bartonville. Village leaders would like to see the abandoned pet food plant torn down. But the property owner says his group plans to develop the site, and demolition may not be in their best interests.
Central Illinois Proud
4 arrested after crashing through barricades, fleeing police on foot in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested an adult and three teenagers early Friday morning after they crashed a stolen vehicle and fled the scene, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Officers arrested 21-year-old Sadilya Y. Erving for criminal trespassing to vehicles and resisting/obstructing police. Three teens were...
Comments / 0