Read full article on original website
Related
The ‘Let the Right One’ Trailer Is Here to Traumatize You
Raising any child presents a unique set of challenges. That’s especially true, it turns out, when that child is a vampire.Showtime has apparently tripled its budget on fake (we hope) blood recently. Following the revival of Dexter and the smash first season of Yellowjackets comes Let the Right One In, a TV series inspired by the Swedish novel and film. In the new series, Mark (Oscar-nominee Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) attempt to navigate life together under unusual circumstances: When she was 12 years old, she was turned into a vampire.A parent’s duty is to keep...
Dancing with the Stars 2022 LIVE – Jessie James Decker shares heartbreaking confession ahead of premiere tonight
DANCING with the Stars is set to air tonight at 8pm ET on Disney+, and one contestant shared a heartbreaking confession. Country singer Jessie James Decker revealed to her followers in June that she is struggling with her mental health. The star admitted in an Instagram post that her anxiety,...
18 Awkward And Controversial Things Current Late-Night TV Hosts Have Done
Jimmy Kimmel recently faced backlash for lying on the stage during Quinta Bronson's acceptance speech at the Emmys. He later apologized, but it's not the first time a late-night host has been called out over awkward or controversial jokes.
Comments / 0