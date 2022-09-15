Read full article on original website
False report of possible shooter at Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the City of Alexandria, someone called in a report of a possible shooter a Bolton High School on Friday afternoon. The Alexandria Police Department, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police responded to this report. Officers cleared the school and determined that the report was false.
AFD responds to Vance Street fire near Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1910 Vance Street on Friday morning around 6:53 a.m. near Bolton High School. AFD could not confirm if the house was occupied or not, but no injuries were reported from the fire at this time. The...
NPSO DETECTIVES ARREST NATCHEZ MAN IN CONNECTION WITH SERIES OF ATV THEFTS IN SOUTH NATCHITOCHES PARISH
A Natchez man has been arrested in connection with a series of ATV (all-terrain vehicle) thefts in south Natchitoches Parish according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. During the month of August, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office received reports of several all-terrain vehicles being stolen in the Cypress, Cloutierville and...
Mansura man sought for shooting in Fifth Ward Community
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community back on Sept. 11. Charles Jacob, 28, is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said he could possibly be driving...
2 arrested in Alexandria for shooting at Monroe Street store
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two Alexandria men have been arrested following a shooting inside a store on Monroe Street on Friday, Sept. 9. The Alexandria Police Department said Avantay Craig Bell, 18, has been charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. Shewaun Butler, 21, has been charged with one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
Two trial dates lined up for suspects in Deven Brooks homicide
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects accused in the death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball, appeared before Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard for hearings Thursday, Sept. 15. The court set trial dates for Terrance Lavalais and Tremaine Veal, who each face one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of second-degree murder in the death of Brooks.
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
Natchitoches Parish man facing felony theft charges in series of ATV thefts
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Natchitoches Parish man is accused for in a series of thefts in the southern part of the Parish. Eric Wayne Berryman Jr., 24, of Natchez is charged with three counts of felony theft. Below is information from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:
Pine prairie student arrested for terrorism
A 19 year old student in Evangeline Parish was arrested for terrorism after threatening his school.
APD Arrests 2 People Involved in a Shooting Last Week
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday. Yesterday, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. At the time of the incident, officers arrested Shewaun Butler, 21, of Alexandria on charges of one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
APD investigating 7th burglary at New Jerusalem Church
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a burglary at New Jerusalem Church on September 5 and is seeking a suspect. According to a police report, this is the seventh burglary reported at the church. The front door alarm was activated around 10 p.m. on September 5...
Colfax Man Killed in Grant Parish Crash
Grant Parish – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Rock Hill. This crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Hunter L. Hayes. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Ford F-150, driven by Hayes,...
Sentencing scheduled in newspaper carrier attack
The DeRidder man convicted of attacking an American Press newspaper carrier in December will appear in court next month for his sentencing. Douglas Paul James will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish on Oct. 5 for sentencing by Judge Tony Bennett. He faces maximum penalties of up to $2,000 in fines and up to eight years in prison, with or without parole.
Rapides Parish sheriff addresses handling of rape during RADE operation
Doses of the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster shot have arrived at pharmacies and health units across Central Louisiana. Importance of Hep C screenings, and how it is now a curable disease. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. For years, patients with Hepatitis C have struggled with treatment for their disease, but...
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected child predator
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating an adult subject on September 11, 2022, who initiated a sexual conversation with a minor online. Multiple sexually explicit photos were transmitted to the minor over a week, and a motel room […]
Natchitoches man charged with hit and run of officer
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was arrested in Natchitoches after officers said he led them on a chase through the city on Monday. Just after 11:30 a.m., the Natchitoches Police Department says detectives attempted to arrest Gregory Washington at a gas station in the 1400 block of Texas St. Authorities say when officers informed Washington of multiple active warrants for him, he got into his vehicle and reversed quickly. A detective standing in the doorway was knocked to the ground by the vehicle, and Washington fled the area.
59-year-old victims family and dog owner speak out on St. Landry Parish attack
An Opelousas man was booked in connection with a dog attack that happened in August, deputies tell KATC.
Opelousas man booked on multiple charges following shooting incident
OPD responded to a call reporting shots fired in the area of East Street and Leo Street Thursday morning. Brandon Lewis, 24, of Opelousas surrendered himself to authorities for his involvement.
Owner of Cypress Arrow Arrested Again
Rapides Parish, La - Today, Sheriff’s Detectives have made an another arrest in the ongoing investigation into animal cruelty allegations against the owner of Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy. As their investigation continued, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause in obtaining an additional arrest warrant for Tina Brimer...
Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to Robbie G’s Facebook page, the Alexandria restaurant that has been in business for 28 years is shutting its doors. The post said that Friday night (September 16) will be the last night to enjoy Robbie G’s food and visit with owners, Kelli and Toby Brazzel.
