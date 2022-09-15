Read full article on original website
Latina Empowerment in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One day into Hispanic Heritage month, Hispanias Organization for Political Equality also known as HOPE kick-started their Latina Empowerment Day in Bakersfield. This event is an annual series of workshops throughout California that aims to strengthen powerful networks of Latinas about important issues affecting them.
Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirms amount of employees fired
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a letter addressed to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirmed that 115 employees were notified that they were let go earlier this month. Eyewitness News obtained the letter sent to employees laid off. A portion of the letter said, "Employee separations in...
'WN Citrus' crafting a sustainable growing experience
Kern County is a leading producer of citrus. Growing this type of fruit is a lengthy process. It all starts in a green house like the one at 'WN Citrus' nursery, nestled into the vast agriculture fields of Arvin, CA. This family-owned company makes it their mission to use environmentally-controlled growing methods like individual watering instead of mass irrigation. The nursery produces 30 varieties of citrus, all of which go to California growers.
Pet of the week: 9/15
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Aaron Perlman met with Nick Cullen from the Kern County Animal Shelter, to meet the Pet of the Week, Leena. If you would like to adopt Leena or visit the Kern County Animal Shelter, it's located at 3951 Fruitvale Ave. and is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrates "El Grito de Dolores"
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Thursday, the community came out to the liberty bell in downtown Bakersfield where the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted "El Grito de Dolores." "The Mariachi, ah. Mariachi, amazing, amazing music," Lucy Alvarez, from Bakersfield, said. "The music chorus and the tacos," Carlos Galvez...
Bakersfield man arrested, accused of operating illegal chop shop in SLO: CHP
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 45-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested as a suspected owner of an illegal chop shop operation in San Luis Obispo, according to California Highway Patrol. Investigators including Kern County Auto Theft Task Force (KernCATT), identified and arrested Arturo Nolazco Marquez, 45, of Bakersfield...
Hometown Sports: McFarland vs Kern Valley
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Week 4: McFarland on the road taking on Kern Valley. September 9, 2022.
Mother claims child was grabbed by stranger at a gas station in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jessica Hall, the mother of two young kids explains her close call when strangers approached her and her kids at a gas station store on the corner of Bernard and Baker streets in East Bakersfield. Hall said, "As soon as I walked in a lady...
CHP to hold DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol will be holding a DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield this Saturday, Sept. 17. The checkpoint will be in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield, from 7:00 p.m. and last until 2:00 a.m. on Sunday. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol, and/or...
Hometown Sports: Golden Valley vs Delano
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Week 4: Golden Valley on the road, taking on Delano. September 8, 2022.
Bakersfield Fire Department search for arson suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for help finding a suspect wanted for arson of a vehicle in East Bakersfield on Sept. 15. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. at the ampm gas station located at 1819 E. Brundage Lane. According to BFD, the suspect...
BPD: Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple drivers in northwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by multiple passing vehicles late Friday night in northwest Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police say at 11:03 p.m., they responded to Olive Drive and Agoura Hills Way for a major injury crash involving a pedestrian and multiple cars. The unidentified pedestrian was seriously hurt and later died at the scene.
2 arrested for DUI during checkpoint Friday night in central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were arrested for DUI and over 1,000 vehicles were screened by officers during a DUI / Driver’s License Checkpoint in central Bakersfield Friday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The checkpoint was conducted from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Oak...
One dead, another hurt in shooting outside restaurant in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One person is dead and another one was seriously hurt after a shooting outside La Mina Cantina restaurant Friday night in southwest Bakersfield. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting outside the Mexican restaurant on District Boulevard and Gosford Road. When first responders...
Reported fight leads to deadly shooting in Oleander neighborhood
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A report of a fight led to one person being killed in a shooting in the Oleander neighborhood of Bakersfield early Saturday morning, according to Bakersfield Police. Officers got the call of a fight and a possible shooting on Cherry Street near H Street around...
"So You Think You Can Dance" creator on National Dance Day
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — National Dance Day is on Saturday, Sept. 17, and this morning, "So You Think You Can Dance" creator Nigel Lythgoe came on the show to talk about his foundation, and how it can keep you healthy and fit. Kern Dance Alliance will be having its...
Shooting hoax accountability is tricky
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Wednesday Bakersfield Police Department received a call on their non-emergency line about an active shooter at Centennial High School, it was later determined to be a hoax. However, this situation has raised some concerns for schools in Kern County. Wasco Elementary Superintendent Kelly Richers said...
BPD arrested 4 men after high speed chase in central Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department arrested four men, on gang-related charges after a high-speed chase in central Bakersfield. According to BPD, around 11:00 p.m. officers attempted to stop a car for speeding in the area of El Toro Drive and Wayside Park. The car failed to stop...
Hometown Sports: Orosi vs Shafter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Week 4: Shafter plays on their home field for the first time in over a year, hosting Orosi. September 9, 2022.
