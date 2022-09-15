Kern County is a leading producer of citrus. Growing this type of fruit is a lengthy process. It all starts in a green house like the one at 'WN Citrus' nursery, nestled into the vast agriculture fields of Arvin, CA. This family-owned company makes it their mission to use environmentally-controlled growing methods like individual watering instead of mass irrigation. The nursery produces 30 varieties of citrus, all of which go to California growers.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO