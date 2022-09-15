Woman arriving at Iron County jail to serve 6-day misdemeanor sentence charged with 6 new felonies after strip search

Read full article on original website
Pam Lehr
1d ago
6 days, she couldn't go without her drugs for 6 days, what an idiot, everyone knows they search you before going into the jail! hahaha!
Gephardt Daily
DUI driver arrested in St. George auto-pedestrian crash tests 6 times above legal blood alcohol limit
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 23-year-old man was booked into the Washington Count jail Friday after he allegedly struck a pedestrian with his SUV, fled the scene, then collided with two vehicles a few blocks away. Police were called to the area near 600...
kslnewsradio.com
Police discover 7.3 lbs. of Fentanyl in St. George traffic stop
ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George Police say a traffic stop last weekend near the Utah-Arizona border resulted in a drug bust that saw authorities confiscate roughly 7.3 lbs. of Fentanyl. According to a posting on Facebook by St. George Police, that is roughly 30,000 Fentanyl pills. St. George...
Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
Gephardt Daily
Federal indictment unsealed after raid on home of Colorado City man
COLORADO CITY, Arizona, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A newly unsealed indictment reveals a Colorado City man faces multiple federal charges after a search warrant was served his residence, just south of the Utah border. Charged is Samuel Rappylee Bateman, 46 and widely reported to be the leader...
POLICE: St. George man arrested after school threat
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George man has been arrested after police say he made threats targeting Tonaquint Intermediate School. The St. George Police Department (SGPD) reports that Jason Little was taken into custody on Tuesday after he threatened a SGPD school resource officer on Sept. 12. According to the agency, “those threats […]
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear...
890kdxu.com
Back-To-Back Crashes In St. George Due To Not Yielding
(St. George, UT) -- Police in St. George are investigating two crashes that happened back-to-back yesterday on Black Ridge Drive and on River Road. The first crash involved a Kia and a Hyundai and was caused by the Hyundai turning left in front of the Kia. The second crash happened near Target when a Chevy Malibu continued on River Road when a minivan thought they would be turning into a parking lot, but it kept going and the van hit it in the side. The minivan driver was ticketed.
VIDEO: FBI raids home in FLDS-connected town
The FBI conducted a raid Tuesday at a home in Colorado City, a town that's just across from Hildale on the Utah-Arizona border.
KSLTV
Southern Utah authorities searching for man last seen Sept. 1
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities in the Santa Clara-Ivins area are asking for the public’s help in locating a 37-year-old man who was last seen Sept. 1. According to the missing persons poster, Grant Isamu Okazaki, 37, was last seen in St. George, Utah. He is described as...
‘Meth pipes, syringes, scales’: Utah couple arrested for drug distribution
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City couple was arrested after police found several drugs, paraphernalia, scales and a gun in the couple’s home. On August 30, 2022, agents with the Iron/Beaver/Garfield County Narcotics Task Force, along with Cedar City Police Officers served a search warrant at a Cedar City home suspected of illegal […]
KSLTV
10 years later: Santa Clara dam break prepared community for future floods
SANTA CLARA, Utah — It takes time and quality to get a reputation for a cookie, something Liisa Frei is proud of. “We make them right in our back room in a tiny little bakery. They’re just the best,” Frei said with a laugh. She has owned...
kslnewsradio.com
A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape
SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
sunews.net
Kane County Hospital new nursing leadership
Kane County Hospital would like to introduce you to our team of nursing leaders. My name is Dr. Julia Sbragia DNP CNS RN, and I am proud to have accepted the position of the chief nursing officer at KCH. I became a nurse in 1993, have spent most my career in the fi elds of emergency, intensive care and flight nursing. My most recent position, however, was as a nursing instructor with Purdue University Northwest.
'Major' weather risk forecast for parts of Utah; expected flash floods
While storms moving in from the west will bring relief from record-breaking heat, many parts of Utah face potential flash flooding due to heavy rainfall.
