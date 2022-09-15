Woman arriving at Iron County jail to serve 6-day misdemeanor sentence charged with 6 new felonies after strip search

(St. George, UT) -- Police in St. George are investigating two crashes that happened back-to-back yesterday on Black Ridge Drive and on River Road. The first crash involved a Kia and a Hyundai and was caused by the Hyundai turning left in front of the Kia. The second crash happened near Target when a Chevy Malibu continued on River Road when a minivan thought they would be turning into a parking lot, but it kept going and the van hit it in the side. The minivan driver was ticketed.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO