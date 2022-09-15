Eric Jackson, host of Eric in the Evenings on GBH Radio, passed away this morning. Eric was known widely as the “Dean of Boston Jazz Radio.” For more than 50 years, he inspired audiences in Boston and across the world with his unmatched knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging as one of public broadcasting’s most popular and knowledgeable on-air personalities. He shared his knowledge and his love of music with all of us, inspiring future generations of musicians, broadcasters and music lovers. “Eric's great skill as a broadcaster was how he used his warmth and intimate knowledge to connect listeners to the music. He was a legend and he will be missed,” said Anthony Rudel, General Manager at GBH Music.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO