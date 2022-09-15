Read full article on original website
TISD Officials Preparing for Surprise Safety Audit
Sometime in the next few months, state auditors plan to visit a Tyler Independent School District campus to determine if it passes the test. The auditors won’t be checking the school’s financial records during the surprise visit. Rather, they will be testing doors. It’s an audit safety and...
Shreveport mayoral candidates focus on community at forum
LSP BCFO says the investigation is still ongoing. Attendees gathered at Columbia Park to enjoy music, food and an art competition where four artists competed to design next year's poster. Mooringsport mayor arrested on contract fraud. Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. Officials say he bonded...
Shreveport School Receives National Recognition
The U.S. Department of Education today announced seven schools in Louisiana have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The winning Louisiana schools located in several parishes across the state, including Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, St. Landry, and St. Tammany parishes. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
BPCC leaders credit enrollment spike to career re-evaluation during COVID-19 pandemic
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College has seen a spike in enrollment. Vice Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Lawrence says the increase may be thanks to students staying in Louisiana and working. She also attributes increased enrollment to people having a stronger urge to earn a higher wage after the pandemic.
Sinkhole developing at Whitehouse High School
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse ISD reported a sinkhole has developed on the high school campus on the Main Campus Drive Wednesday afternoon. The district said the sinkhole is just beyond the guard gate and a detour will be necessary starting Wednesday afternoon during pick-up. School officials are diverting all...
800 wrong absentee ballots sent out in Caddo
Smith County constable resigns to become East Texas school police chief
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After six years in the role, Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is leaving the position to become a police chief at a Deep East Texas school district. In a statement Friday, McClenny said he interviewed for, offered and accepted the police chief position...
Some Shreveport mail-in ballots, voter registration cards to be reissued following error
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’ve already received your Shreveport absentee mail-in voting ballot for the November 2022 elections — you may be getting another one. Caddo Parish Registrar Dale Sibley Shreveporters noticed they had the incorrect ballots. A memo from the Parish Board of Election Supervisors said 4 to 5,000 voters were affected. In total, seven Shreveport voting precincts were mailed the incorrect ballots.
Gladewater holds ‘living history’ weekend
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many communities, but one East Texas town is now trying to revitalize its tourism by holding a weekend ‘living history’ event. Marketed for decades as one of East Texas antique destinations, old downtown Gladewater...
‘Paddle for Paws’ provides heartworm treatment to shelter animals
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A unique fundraiser offers pet owners a fun way to get close to their four-legged companions by taking them kayaking, canoeing and paddle boarding. Longview Paws is a nonprofit that caters to the animals of the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. The organization came up...
First responder softball tournament being held in memory of fallen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In honor of fallen brothers, the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) is hosting its Battle of the Heroes First Responder Softball Tournament. On Saturday, Sept. 17, a first responder softball tournament will be happening at Cargill Sports Complex. The event is free to go to and the SFD is asking the public to come to show support and honor the memories of fallen first responders.
‘We will never be able to thank you enough’: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant retires after 22 years
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant received a sweet farewell on Thursday after working for the department for more than 22 years. Law enforcement shared video of their final radio call to Bryan Hill, where they thanked him for sacrificing time with his family and putting himself at risk for […]
Highland Jazz & Blues Festival celebrates 18th year
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Highland Jazz and Blues Festival kicked off for the 18th time on Saturday, Sept. 17. Attendees gathered at Columbia Park to enjoy music, food and an art competition where four artists competed to design next year’s poster. ”What I look forward to the most...
Civil service board removes Bossier City police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) — In a unanimous vote, the Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board has removed police chief Christopher Estess after less than six months on the job. The board made the decision during a special meeting Friday afternoon, one day after Mayor Tommy Chandler...
A Bossier Parish Couple Was Arrested for the Desecration of Graves
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people for desecrating graves and stealing property at a local cemetery. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City were arrested Wednesday, September 14, after a month-long investigation of the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview smashes Lufkin 56-7
LUFKIN, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Lufkin Panthers in the fourth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Lufkin, 56-7 Click the video above for the highlights.
Mayor Chandler requests removal of new Bossier City police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board is considering the removal the chief of the Bossier City Police Department. An item is listed in the meeting agenda for Friday, Sept. 16 that says the board will consider the removal of Christopher Estess as chief of police. The request was submitted by Mayor Tommy Chandler.
3 Shreveport men accused of beating co-worker
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested three men accused of severely beating a coworker in Shreveport Thursday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Friday in a news release. It happened just before 8 a.m. at a business in the 9100 block of Youree Drive. Surveillance cameras captured Darius Coleman, 33, hitting the victim in the back of the head with a hammer multiple times. Kerrick Jones, 21, and Ty Whitaker, 20, joined the fight when the victim tried to defend himself, Caddo sheriff's Det. Vincent Jackson said.
2 accused of desecrating 102 gravesites
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Bossier sheriff’s detectives want to know whether your loved one’s brass vase has been stolen from their gravesite or whether you’ve seen a particular vehicle in the vicinity of a cemetery. That’s because they’ve arrested two people who allegedly desecrated graves...
Dam work begins on Wright Patman Lake
