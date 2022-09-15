Read full article on original website
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
Nebraska man dies after motorcycle crash in Wayne
Police in Wayne, Nebraska reported that a motorcyclist died following a crash at an intersection.
kscj.com
HELICOPTER DELIVERS FIGHTER JET TO 185TH PAINT FACILITY
AN IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD HELICOPTER FROM DAVENPORT HAS DELIVERED A HISTORIC F-80 FIGHTER JET TO THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD PAINT FACILITY IN SIOUX CITY FOR REPAINTING. THE 1950’S JET HAS BEEN ON DISPLAY AT CAMP DODGE AND HAS THE MARKINGS OF THE 174TH FIGHTER INTERCEPTER SQUADRON THAT WAS THE PREDECESSOR TO THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY.
kscj.com
NEW I-29 INTERCHANGE SOUTH OF TOWN GIVEN GREEN LIGHT
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS RECEIVED THE GREEN LIGHT FROM THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROPOSED NEW INTERCHANGE ON INTERSTATE 29 IN WOODBURY COUNTY. THE PROPOSED INTERCHANGE WILL BE LOCATED BETWEEN MILE POINT 135, THE PORT NEAL LANDING INTERCHANGE AND MILE POINT 141, THE AIRPORT/...
siouxlandnews.com
Colorado man found guilty of murdering former Sioux City woman
PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A 71-year-old Colorado man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the killings of 21-year-old Annette Schnee and 29-year-old Barbara “Bobbi Jo” Oberholtzer in 1982. Annette Schnee graduated from East High in 1978 before moving to Colorado. She was reported missing in...
kelo.com
Traffic stop early Saturday in Beresford turns into a pursuit
BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO.com) — A traffic stop in Beresford turned into a pursuit early Saturday morning. During the stop, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana. Two female passengers stepped out of the vehicle when asked. The driver drove off, narrowly missing officers. A pursuit ensued. Spike strips stopped the vehicle just north of the Vermillion off-ramp on I-29, but the driver fled on foot. The man was not located after a search over several hours. Bladed weapons, a large amount of marijuana, and a substantial amount of US currency were found in the vehicle. One of the female passengers was arrested for Ingestion of a Controlled Substance. The other was released. Saturday afternoon, a concerned citizen called in a report of someone walking through a field. An Alcester police officer found footprints in the bean field while searching the acreage. The officer tracked the suspect’s trail through the bean field and was able to apprehend him.
Corydon Times-Republican
WATCH NOW: North Sioux City resident shares concerns over McCook Lake canal proposal
Julie Burhoop, vice president of the McCook Lake Association, talks about the history of the lake and expresses concerns about the proposed canal on the lake.
Police: Homemade renewal tags led to arrest of Norfolk man
A Norfolk man was arrested after police stopped him for a license plate violation.
norfolkneradio.com
O'Neill woman arrested for shoplifting
Norfolk Police arrested a woman Sunday after she was caught shoplifting. Captain Mike Bauer says Police were called to 2400 Pasewalk Avenue after a woman left the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. The caller was able to provide police with a description of the person and vehicle, as well as a license plate number.
News Channel Nebraska
62-year-old Norfolk man arrested after multiple trespassing complaints at apartment complex
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 62-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after he was reported for suspicious activity near an apartment complex. At 12:47 a.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to the 900 block of Prospect Avenue for a report of a suspicious person. The caller stated that a man was walking around the apartment complex parking lot screaming and looking into the cars parked there.
kiwaradio.com
Le Mars Man Behind Bars In O’Brien County On Felony Drug Charges
Paullina, Iowa — A Le Mars man is behind bars at the O’Brien County Jail in Primghar on felony drug charges after his arrest on Saturday in Paullina. According to criminal complaints filed by the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office with the county Clerk of Court, 36-year-old Adam Bartels of Le Mars was arrested and was charged with drug trafficking, a class B felony; a drug tax stamp violation and OWI (third offense), both class D felonies; and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and operation without ignition interlock device.
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (44) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
