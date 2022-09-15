Does magnesium help you sleep? With billions of dollars spent every year on sleep aids and the best sleep apps, it’s a valid question as we search for a restful night that also helps our body recover. Sleep is vital for overall health, but many of us aren’t getting enough of it. Among a long list, work, family responsibilities, anxiety and stress play major roles in keeping us from getting the sleep we need. The question is, can magnesium supplements help us out or is this just hype?

HEALTH ・ 17 DAYS AGO