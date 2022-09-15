Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
New Mexico man, cousin arrested in Kansas in a homicide case
TOME, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a New Mexico man and his cousin have been arrested in Kansas in connection with the shooting death of a woman. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing Sept. 6 by family members. A body was found Wednesday in Torrance County and an autopsy confirmed it was Aguilera. According to a criminal complaint, Aguilera was shot four times and her case is being investigated as a homicide. An arrest warrant was issued for 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa and he was arrested Saturday in Garden City, Kansas along with his cousin Maria Guadalupe Nevarez Aguilera. Authorities say Aguilera-Gamboa is facing multiple charges including an open count of murder but it’s unclear what charges Nevarez Aguilera is facing.
abc17news.com
Driver of Alabama bus with 40 kids aboard faces DUI charge
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (AP) — A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com reports that one motorist had video of the bus swerving from shoulder to shoulder. A motorist pulled in front of the bus to bring it to a stop, then boarded the bus, thinking the driver was having a medical emergency. However, investigators said the driver failed a field sobriety test.
abc17news.com
Lucille Babineaux, late Louisiana governor’s mom, dies
NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — Lucille Fremin Babineaux, mother of Louisiana’s first female governor and matriarch of a large family, is dead at age 102. Her family says Babineaux died Monday, two weeks before what would have been her 103rd birthday. Her daughter, Kathleen Blanco, who was Louisiana’s governor when Hurricanes Katrina and Rita devastated the state in 2005, died of cancer in 2019. Lucille and Louis Babineaux were married 59 years. He died in 2001. They created The Home Rug Cleaning and Floor Company in 1945 and ran it together.
abc17news.com
Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty to one count of honest services wire fraud. They entered their pleas on Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant was formerly a wastewater manager and the director of Maui’s Department of Environmental Management and Milton Choy is the the owner and manager of the wastewater company H2O Process Systems LLC. They’re scheduled to be sentenced in January. Two former Democratic state lawmakers in February also pleaded guilty to taking bribes from Choy.
abc17news.com
No joke: Man who dressed up as Batman villain learns lesson
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A convicted felon in Missouri accused of livestreaming threats to bomb and kill people while he was dressed up as the Batman villain known as The Joker has been sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for several months served after his arrest. Jeremy Garnier, of University City, was sentenced after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of making a terrorist threat. Prosecutors reduced the charge from a felony for the March 2020 incident. The 51-year-old Garnier told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he never intended to make a threat and pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor to avoid many more months in jail.
abc17news.com
Flood of record requests hamper Oregon election officials
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s secretary of state says county clerks are being inundated with public records requests stemming from “the big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, even while they’re already busy preparing for the November election. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has been visiting Oregon’s 36 counties to speak with county clerks and other elections officials, and says she’s seen the strain imposed by the avalanche of requests, from populous counties around Portland to Lake County, with only 5,590 registered voters. Monday marked one month before ballots will start to be mailed out to voters, on Oct. 19.
abc17news.com
Tracking rounds of storms with increasing temperatures this weekend
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated storms north of I-70 in the afternoon. Highs approaching 90 degrees. Tomorrow: Another round of storms clips our northeastern counties early in the day near sunrise. Expect another hot day in the low 90s. EXTENDED: A cold front sets up somewhere in...
abc17news.com
Tracking scattered showers and storms Sunday
Tonight: Temperatures cool to near 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies as winds remain out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Tomorrow: Scattered showers make their way into Central Missouri ahead of an approaching cold front. Dry times are expected by mid-morning until 3 pm as isolated storms are expected into portions of northern Mid-Missouri. Afternoon highs warm into the upper 90's.
