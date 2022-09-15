Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Weekend Gateway In Portland ME: a first-timer experienceAlex RosadoPortland, ME
Crime in MaineThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
South Portland Offering Rebates To Help Reach Climate GoalsThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Maine orchards prepare for ‘Apple Sunday’
Maine (WABI) - Sunday, September 18 is Maine Apple Sunday. It’s the 22nd year for the event. Maine Apple Sunday starts the peak of the apple harvest when summer apples are still available but the main crop is ready for its first pick. The apple picking season began in...
addictedtovacation.com
10 Beautiful RV Parks In Maine That Are On The Ocean
Maine is an excellent place for RVing, with plenty of amenities and things to do. But are there any Maine RV parks on the ocean? Maine is a state located in the northeastern United States. It is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the east, the states of New Hampshire and Vermont to the west, and the Canadian province of Quebec to the north. Maine is the 12th smallest state in the US, with a total area of 35,387 square miles. Maine is known for its extensive coastline, picturesque mountains, and vibrant lobster fishing industry.
Red's Eats calls on Maine businesses to donate to lobstermen
WISCASSET, Maine — Jed Miller can be found selling lobsters out of his old red pickup truck on Main Street in Thomaston most weekdays. He told NEWS CENTER Maine business is booming later in the summer, and he normally has people calling ahead to buy lobsters from his truck.
Can-do attitude helps fight hunger in Maine
BANGOR, Maine — Heart of Maine United Way brought many local organizations together for the “United We CAN Food Drive,” which was equal parts fun, creative, and helpful. Local organizations including Hannaford, Bangor Savings Bank, and the City of Bangor used their imaginations to make art with canned goods.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Highest Level of ‘Stress Inflation’ is in Aroostook County, Maine
We are all feeling higher levels of stress in our daily lives. The pandemic has been extremely hard and inflation is making everything so much more expensive. We’re paying more at the gas station to fill up, food costs have skyrocketed and electricity is off the charts. We’ll really feel the impact when heating costs factor in this winter.
Eater
The Scallop Evangelist of Maine
Togue Brawn sits on cobblestones between two piers, preparing a makeshift picnic on top of a block of granite as dozens of seagulls watch unblinkingly from surrounding rooftops. She unpacks jars of salt and achar and olive oil and, finally, the meal’s centerpiece: a plastic to-go container full of raw scallops, hauled out of the ocean only yesterday.
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Are 30 of the Best Places for Breakfast in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I may not be an early riser but I am still a sucker for a good breakfast. I personally enjoy savory options like breakfast sandwiches, bacon, and home fries but I won’t turn down a fresh cinnamon bun. Heck, I wouldn’t turn down a six-day-old cinnamon bun.
The 10 Best Songs About Maine
You would think that with all the amazing people and tourists that have experienced Maine, there would be a ZILLION songs that would include Maine in their lyrics. After all, Maine is really a state of mind. It's kinda like Margaritaville, but with Allen's Coffee Brandy instead of tequila. Here are the 10 greatest songs of all time that mention Maine.
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
These Are the 10 Most Common Last Names in Maine
According to the US Census there are over 1.33 million Mainers. So out of all of us, who has the most popular surname? According to forebears.com it's a pretty simple one....Smith. In fact, there are 11,717 people named Smith in the Pine Tree State. See how your surname stacked up....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weatherboy.com
Dozens Report Shaking as USGS Registered New Earthquake in Maine
Dozens of people reported feeling shaking last night in central Maine; the USGS registered the seismic activity as a magnitude 2.3 earthquake which struck at 10:29 pm near the town of Greenwood Maine. Using the “Did you feel it?” reporting tool on the USGS website, more than 30 people reported they felt weak to light shaking from the quake.
Hundreds participate in Walk to End Alzheimer's
YORK, Maine — There are 29,000 Mainers who are living with Alzheimer's or another dementia, and the Alzheimer's Association Maine Chapter wants to change that. This fall here will be 600 Walk to End Alzheimer's events in communities around the country, including six here in Maine. On Saturday, the...
newscentermaine.com
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard has ties to Maine
The founder of Patagonia was born in the Lewiston area and grew up speaking French. He plans to hand over control of the company to an environmental trust.
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
Denny's closes Portland location but offers transfer options to workers
PORTLAND, Maine — Denny's in Portland has officially closed its doors for good after the building was sold to a new landlord, the company says. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told NEWS CENTER Maine it was renting the building at 1091 Congress St. Once the building was sold,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine looking for ‘spies’ to help with deer count
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers across the state to help biologists better understand the deer population. “Deer spies” are wanted to record the location, date and time and number of does, bucks and fawns they see through Sept. 30. Information collected will be...
Meet Baxter, Maine's first 'comfort dog' to support first responders
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Bureau of Emergency Communications in Augusta is welcoming its new four-legged, tail-wagging member to the team. Baxter, the 5-month-old chocolate Lab, will be the first comfort dog in the state for Maine's three Emergency Communication Centers, according to a release issued Thursday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
Wind Turbines in the Gulf of Maine
The Biden administration announced yesterday that they are setting the goal of deploying floating wind turbines in deep waters off both coasts of the United States. The targeted areas for the turbines are Oregon and California on the West coast and the Gulf of Maine on the East coast.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 4