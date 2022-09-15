ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denis Sullivan Will Set Sail Again – To Leave Milwaukee

The S/V Denis Sullivan, the three-masted schooner with its distinctive green wooden hull, has been a common site in the waters along Milwaukee’s lakefront and throughout the Great Lakes since being launched in 2000. After being docked since 2019 due to a variety of challenges, the Denis Sullivan’s next...
How Will Milwaukee Mitigate the Danger of Future Heat Waves?

One sweltering summer night, a seven-month-old, en route to the emergency department in Milwaukee, died from heat-related respiratory failure. Her body couldn’t regulate her temperature while keeping her oxygen levels up. Compounding the tragedy, her family had been trying to install an air-conditioning unit the very night she died.
