Teenage all-rounders Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp have been named in England’s one-day squad for the first time after impressing in their side’s T20 success over India.Capsey, 18, continued her rise to prominence with a pair of eye-catching knocks at number three and seventeen-year-old Kemp became the youngest English woman to score a half-century in the format.Now they have been retained for the 50-over series against the tourists, with games at Hove and Canterbury before a season-ending curtain call at Lord’s.Wicketkeeper Amy Jones will continue to captain the team with Nat Sciver’s mental health break ongoing and Heather Knight still...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO