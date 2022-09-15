Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
England thrash Wales 73-7 for record 25th consecutive victory
England continued their preparations for the women's Rugby World Cup by thrashing Wales 73-7 on Wednesday to become the first international side to win 25 matches in a row. England, led by captain Sarah Hunter, are unbeaten since July 2019 and head into the Oct. 8-Nov. 12 World Cup in New Zealand as favourites.
Former Wales captain and ‘iconic’ voice of rugby Eddie Butler dies aged 65
Former Wales captain and rugby commentator Eddie Butler has died aged 65, with tributes lamenting the loss of an “iconic” sporting voice.The 16-cap Wales number eight died in his sleep on a charity trek on the Inca Trail in Peru.Former England hooker and Butler’s BBC colleague Brian Moore offered a touching social media farewell.I am devastated by this news. Ed, I'm sorry I never told you how much I admired you as a broadcaster and as a man. Well, it wasn't like that between us, was it.Condolences to Sue and your family. Sport has lost an iconic voice, I have...
BBC
England squad: Ivan Toney called up for Italy & Germany Nations League games
Venues: San Siro (Milan), Wembley Dates: 23 & 26 September. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. England manager Gareth Southgate has called up uncapped Brentford forward Ivan Toney for the Nations League games with Italy and Germany this month. Toney,...
Cricket-England players had 'no issues' with Hales call-up: Buttler
Sept 16 (Reuters) - England's limited-overs captain Jos Buttler said players had no issues with the inclusion of Alex Hales in the Twenty20 World Cup squad after the batsman received his first call-up since being dropped from the squad in 2019.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'
An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
U.K.・
Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford Called Up to England Under 21's Squad
Manchester City's James Trafford, who is currently out on a season-long loan to Bolton Wanderers, has been selected by Lee Carsley for Englands under 21s squad
International Player Profiles: England Squad Announced With Four Blues Selected
With England set to face Italy and Germany in the Nations League over the next couple of weeks, here is a list of the Chelsea players that have been selected for the upcoming games.
EXCLUSIVE: A failed drugs test meant T20 ace Alex Hales was shunned by England for three years… now, after that 'extremely painful' exile, he is out to make up for lost time
Alex Hales resumed his England career this week accepting no one is to blame but himself for the three-and-a-half year chunk that has been taken out of it. Hales, 33, was axed at the start of the 2019 summer after neglecting to disclose he had failed two recreational drugs tests, a decision that led to then captain Eoin Morgan claiming he had 'shown a complete disregard' for team values.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Max Waller: Somerset's leading T20 wicket-taker to retire
Somerset's leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket, Max Waller, is to retire. The 34-year-old spent his entire career at Taunton after coming up through Somerset's youth programme and took 139 wickets in 144 20-over matches. He also played 59 one-day games and nine first-class matches for Somerset. "I've been lucky enough...
Teenage stars Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp earn maiden England ODI call-up
Teenage all-rounders Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp have been named in England’s one-day squad for the first time after impressing in their side’s T20 success over India.Capsey, 18, continued her rise to prominence with a pair of eye-catching knocks at number three and seventeen-year-old Kemp became the youngest English woman to score a half-century in the format.Now they have been retained for the 50-over series against the tourists, with games at Hove and Canterbury before a season-ending curtain call at Lord’s.Wicketkeeper Amy Jones will continue to captain the team with Nat Sciver’s mental health break ongoing and Heather Knight still...
BBC
County Championship: Middlesex go second with easy win over Glamorgan
LV= County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day four):. Glamorgan 214: C Cooke 52; Higgins 4-59 & 220: Lloyd 70; Roland-Jones 5-61 Middlesex 390: Stoneman 128, Simpson 76, Hollman 58; Harris 5-90 & 45-0 Middlesex (23 pts) beat Glamorgan (4 pts) by 10 wickets. Middlesex moved into the second promotion spot...
BBC
Robyn Wilkins, Panashe Muzambe & Michaela Leonard: Exeter add three more internationals
Exeter have signed Wales back Robyn Wilkins, Scotland prop Panashe Muzambe and Australia lock Michaela Leonard for the new Premier 15s season. Wilkins, 27, can play at centre or fly-half and joins from Worcester, having also played for Gloucester-Hartpury. The daughter of former Wales men's international Gwilym Wilkins, she has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Umesh Yadav: India fast bowler to miss Middlesex run-in with thigh injury
India fast bowler Umesh Yadav will miss Middlesex's final two County Championship games with a thigh injury. The 34-year-old was scheduled to return for the county's penultimate four-day match at Leicestershire after rehab on the problem in India. Middlesex are second in Division Two after a thumping win over Glamorgan...
BBC
Premiership: Northampton Saints 38-22 London Irish - Saints get first victory of season
Tries: Augustus, Sleightholme, Mitchell, Furbank Cons: Grayson 2, Furbank Pens: Grayson 2, Furbank 2. Tries: Joseph, Penalty, Hassell-Collins Cons: Englefield Pens: Jackson. Northampton got their first win of the season as they beat London Irish 38-22. Juarno Augustus' try was the highlight of a 62-minute first half which saw Irish...
BBC
Sam Underhill: Bath flanker to miss England's autumn internationals after shoulder surgery
Bath's Sam Underhill will miss England's autumn internationals after having shoulder surgery. The flanker will be out for 12 weeks and miss the games with Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa. The 26-year-old has not played since suffering a concussion during England's second Test victory over Australia in Brisbane...
Masood credits Pakistan callup on T20 success in England
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Shan Masood believes playing for English county Derbyshire in the Blast has played a role in his maiden callup to the Pakistan Twenty20 team. Left-hander Masood scored 547 runs in 14 Blast games this season at an impressive strike rate of 139.89. He had five half-centuries and finished fifth in the run-getters’ list which was topped by Englishman James Vince with 678.
BBC
Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador
Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
'We Are Looking Forward To The Challenge' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Season Ahead
Liverpool Women's manager Matt Beard gives his thoughts on the Reds upcoming Top Flight season and how the team aim to keep up momentum after winning the Championship.
BBC
Asad Rauf: Former international umpire dies aged 66
Former international umpire Asad Rauf has died aged 66 after a cardiac arrest in Pakistan. He first officiated in a one-day international in 2000, and was a member of the International Cricket Council's elite panel between 2006 and 2013. Rauf officiated 64 Test matches - 49 as an on-field umpire...
BBC
In pictures: King Charles III's first visit to Wales as monarch
Families, furry friends and protestors have all turned out to meet King Charles III on his first official visit to Wales as monarch. The King, along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, attended a service in Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, visited the Senedd and greeted crowds at Cardiff Castle. Crowds had...
U.K.・
Comments / 0