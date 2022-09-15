ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina County, TX

KICKS 105

Hallelujah! The Diboll Cut-Off (FM 2497) is Finally Open

That's the word from the Texas Department of Transporation, FM 2497, also known as the Diboll Cut-Off between Hudson and Diboll in Angelina County has reopened to traffic this Friday afternoon. A Little History. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Mark In Texas History: Lufkin’s First Baptist Church a steadfast landmark

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The First Baptist Church of Lufkin is close to downtown and recently got a facelift. First Baptist Church began conducting worship soon after rail lines reached Lufkin in the early 1880s. With land donated by a railroad, the first sanctuary was built in 1893. That sanctuary was replaced in 1926 and stood until just a few years ago.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

This Week’s Seize The Deal, Half Price Steaks from Massingills

This week's Seize the Deal opportunity will be a sell-out very quickly. I make that prediction because who wouldn't want to get some beautiful ribeyes, jalapeno cheddar sausage, and T-bones for half price?. Especially, if you're getting the best quality steaks from Massingills Meat Market in Lufkin. This Week's Seize...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Brick Street Burger Battle commences in downtown Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Brick Street Burger Battle in downtown Nacogdoches is officially underway. Eight restaurants along the brick streets of Nacogdoches have entered their burgers into the competition to see who has the best burger downtown. Promoter of the competition Haven Minter said this is a great way for...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
ketk.com

Helicopter called to a major crash on US 259

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County announced Friday that a major crash has happened on US 259 South near the Nacogdoches County line. A helicopter has been requested to come to the scene, according to Rusk County authorities. Expect traffic delays if you are heading through the area.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Main Street Closed In Nacogdoches, Texas For Old Town Rig Down

Just like every year when the Texas State Blueberry Festival takes over downtown, there are some road closures in Nacogdoches for the Old Town Rig Down. Today (Friday, September 16th, 2022) they are setting up for this fun family event, and if you need to get to City Hall there are some alternative routes you will need to take.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

2 flown to hospital after crash on US 259 S in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital after a major crash on US 259 S, near the Nacogdoches County line Friday afternoon. Their exact injuries are unknown at this time, according to Terry Linder with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Linder said to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-15-22 GRAPELAND V GROVETON

“Most of Texas was in a quite severe drought. It was very dire there in early August. There was not going to be any water available for vegetable planting. We didn’t have irrigation water for us here in the Rio Grand Valley; vegetable planting was on hold,” said Texas A&M Horticulturist Dr. Juan Anciso. But there is reason for optimism.
GROVETON, TX
East Texas News

Three injured in semi crash

TRINITY COUNTY —Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 287, at the intersection of state Highway 94, on Monday. The report indicates that at approximately 8:45 a.m., a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling east, while a 2022 Dodge pickup...
COLUMBUS, MS
K-Fox 95.5

Does Lufkin, Texas Need Yet Another Burger Restaurant?

You would think that with local icons like Mom's Diner and Ray's Drive-In that national chains would think twice before coming to Lufkin with their burger restaurants. Just like Chipotle didn't make it here, in my opinion because of the quality and prices found at Skyline Burrito Bowl, Five Guys closed because of the aforementioned burger joints and their reasonable prices.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

1 injured in Lufkin nightclub shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 3:11 a.m., officers were called to The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue to a report of shots fired, according to the City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. Minutes later, a male arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Lufkin coach says week’s practices led to upset win

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Head Coach Todd Quick said his team won a Week 3 road matchup against state-ranked A&M Consolidated came from good practices. “I told our guys that game was won on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Quick said. “There was not a lot of garbage going on, no problems on or off the field, offensively or defensively.”
LUFKIN, TX

