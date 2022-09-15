ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Monaco
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Far-right Oath Keepers' lawyer is charged with conspiracy after photographed in an underground garage meeting the night before Capitol riot

A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Kellye SoRelle - general counsel for the antigovernment group - was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct the...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Dept#Executive Compensation#U S Justice Department#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#New York University#Democratic#Republican#The Justice Department
CNN

'Huge win': McCabe on Trump's special master ruling

A federal judge threw a wrench in the Justice Department investigation into potential mishandling of documents from former President Donald Trump’s White House by granting his request for a special master to review evidence seized from his Florida home last month. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighs in on the development.
POTUS
The Hill

Senate to investigate alleged Trump meddling in federal prosecutor’s office

The Senate Judiciary Committee will investigate whether former President Trump’s Justice Department attempted to use the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office to prosecute his critics and protect his allies, the panel’s chairman said. “These reported claims indicate astonishing and unacceptable deviations from the Department’s mission to pursue impartial...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Daily Mail

'It was unprecedented and scary': Ex-top federal prosecutor claims Trump's Justice Department pushed him to target 'political enemies' and wipe 'individual one' from Michael Cohen documents

Donald Trump's Justice Department pressed to target political enemies and drop references to 'individual one' in the Michael Cohen case, a former top federal prosecutor has claimed. Geoffrey Berman said the interference was unprecedented and on at least one occasion it followed tweets by then President Donald Trump. 'People who...
POTUS
Daily Beast

The ‘60-Day’ Rule Doesn’t Exist. It’s Time to Charge Trump Now.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice need to discard the so-called “60-Day Rule” that supposedly would forbid bringing potential criminal charges against former President Donald Trump within 60 days of the upcoming midterms. To start with, Garland and the DOJ need to tell the American...
POTUS
Vice

Steve Bannon’s Criminal Nightmare Just Got Very Real

The infamous, triple-shirted, right-wing political provocateur Steve Bannon could be sent to prison for more than a decade if he’s convicted in the financial fraud case unveiled against him by New York prosecutors on Thursday. And this time, former President Donald Trump can’t save him. That means Bannon,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate former US attorney’s claim that Trump DOJ pressured his office to ‘aid them politically’

Washington CNN — The Senate Judiciary Committee will investigate claims made by former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman in his forthcoming book that Trump-era officials in the Justice Department pressured his office to “aid them politically.”. “Throughout my tenure as U.S. attorney,” Berman writes in the book according to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy