Read full article on original website
Related
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump should be arrested 'promptly' after 'unlawfully taking' classified records: 'Did he sell them to America's adversaries?'
A legal expert said it's entirely possible that some documents "are nowhere to be found because they are already with someone else."
FBI 'unraveling' or in 'damage control' as Hunter probe agent reportedly resigns, prosecutor says
The FBI appears to be "unraveling" from the inside as allegations mount that the agency's behavior in the Hunter Biden laptop story may have violated federal law enforcement norms, a former Utah federal prosecutor told Fox News on Tuesday. Brett Tolman told "The Story" that recent actions and overtures from...
New York attorney general may sue Trump after rejecting settlement in fraud investigation
New York Attorney General Letitia James is reportedly considering suing Donald Trump after rejecting an offer from the former president’s legal team to settle a civil investigation into his real estate company. James’s rejection of the deal sets the stage for the attorney general to file a lawsuit against...
If prosecutors decide to indict Trump, they'll wait until after the November midterms to do so: report
If DOJ decides to indict Trump, it will likely wait until after the midterms, Bloomberg reported. The move would be in accordance with longstanding policy that bars prosecutors from taking overt steps that could affect the outcome of an election. AG Merrick Garland also recently introduced new restrictions to "maintain...
RELATED PEOPLE
New York judge says he will bar selective prosecution claim in Trump Organization criminal trial
A Manhattan judge indicated Monday he won't allow attorneys for the Trump Organization to accuse Manhattan prosecutors of targeting the company out of animus for former President Donald Trump. New York County Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan said at an at-times testy hearing, six weeks before the company's Oct. 24...
FBI arrests Tennessee Republican lawmaker, former chief of staff over alleged bribery and kickback conspiracy
The FBI arrested a Tennessee Republican state lawmaker and his former chief of staff on Tuesday morning following an indictment charging them in an alleged bribery and kickback conspiracy. Tennessee state Rep. Glen Casada, 63, of Franklin, Tennessee, and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren, 35, of Nashville, were...
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
A former federal prosecutor said he thinks Donald Trump could potentially face treason charges. Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said the treason charge could result from his role in the Capitol riot. Trump's action on Jan. 6 last year forced Congress to "stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power," he said. Former...
Far-right Oath Keepers' lawyer is charged with conspiracy after photographed in an underground garage meeting the night before Capitol riot
A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Kellye SoRelle - general counsel for the antigovernment group - was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
'Huge win': McCabe on Trump's special master ruling
A federal judge threw a wrench in the Justice Department investigation into potential mishandling of documents from former President Donald Trump’s White House by granting his request for a special master to review evidence seized from his Florida home last month. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighs in on the development.
A former federal prosecutor said he's frustrated that Trump has yet to be indicted after 'criming in the harsh light of day'
Trump is at the center of several scandals, "so is there frustration that Donald Trump has not had one minute of accountability? Yes," Glenn Kirschner said.
Senate to investigate alleged Trump meddling in federal prosecutor’s office
The Senate Judiciary Committee will investigate whether former President Trump’s Justice Department attempted to use the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office to prosecute his critics and protect his allies, the panel’s chairman said. “These reported claims indicate astonishing and unacceptable deviations from the Department’s mission to pursue impartial...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump ally wins bid to bar photos of 'lavish properties' from foreign agent trial
NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled that prosecutors cannot show pictures of "lavish properties" owned by Tom Barrack, a former top fundraiser for Donald Trump, at Barrack's upcoming trial on charges of acting as an illegal foreign agent.
'It was unprecedented and scary': Ex-top federal prosecutor claims Trump's Justice Department pushed him to target 'political enemies' and wipe 'individual one' from Michael Cohen documents
Donald Trump's Justice Department pressed to target political enemies and drop references to 'individual one' in the Michael Cohen case, a former top federal prosecutor has claimed. Geoffrey Berman said the interference was unprecedented and on at least one occasion it followed tweets by then President Donald Trump. 'People who...
U.S. reveals more classified records may be missing in Trump probe
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said it would appeal a federal judge's decision to appoint a special master to review records seized from former President Donald Trump's home for their ongoing criminal investigation.
Daily Beast
The ‘60-Day’ Rule Doesn’t Exist. It’s Time to Charge Trump Now.
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice need to discard the so-called “60-Day Rule” that supposedly would forbid bringing potential criminal charges against former President Donald Trump within 60 days of the upcoming midterms. To start with, Garland and the DOJ need to tell the American...
Steve Bannon’s Criminal Nightmare Just Got Very Real
The infamous, triple-shirted, right-wing political provocateur Steve Bannon could be sent to prison for more than a decade if he’s convicted in the financial fraud case unveiled against him by New York prosecutors on Thursday. And this time, former President Donald Trump can’t save him. That means Bannon,...
Trump and DOJ nominate candidates for special master in Mar-a-Lago case
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the Department of Justice each put forward a pair of candidates to serve as the special master who will be entrusted with reviewing documents seized last month during the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, CNN and The Guardian report. Trump and DOJ lawyers nominated...
Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate former US attorney’s claim that Trump DOJ pressured his office to ‘aid them politically’
Washington CNN — The Senate Judiciary Committee will investigate claims made by former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman in his forthcoming book that Trump-era officials in the Justice Department pressured his office to “aid them politically.”. “Throughout my tenure as U.S. attorney,” Berman writes in the book according to...
Filings to be unsealed in ethics case against ex-Trump Justice official probed by U.S
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Filings that reference the federal raid of former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Bossert Clark's home will soon be unsealed in his ethics case, according to a Thursday order from a District of Columbia Bar official.
Comments / 0