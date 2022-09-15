ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

montanarightnow.com

Scapegoat Wilderness celebrates 50 years, highlights new land proposal

LINCOLN, Mont. - On September 16 and 17, the Scapegoat Wilderness is celebrating it's 50-year anniversary. The Scapegoat Wilderness was the first community-led wilderness initiative in the country. Residents of Lincoln, Montana are holding a family-friendly celebration to celebrate the Scapegoat Wilderness and highlight a new land management proposal. They...
LINCOLN, MT
montanarightnow.com

The Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch announces opening date

CRAIG, Mont. - The Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Craig is gearing up for the fall season and has announced their opening day for 2022. They are scheduled to open on Saturday, September 17 and will be open through October 30, 2022. According to their website, the corn...
CRAIG, MT
Alt 95.7

Oldest Chinese Restaurant In America Is In Montana. Wait. What?!

In 1911 Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee founded the Pekin Noodle Parlor, and it's been serving Chinese food to hungry Montanans ever since. When you think about Montana "ethically diverse" isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. That's why when I found out that the oldest operating Chinese restaurant in America was located in Montana. Not only in the Big Sky state, but in the last city you would probably guess. The mining city of Butte (America).
BUTTE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

MFPE shares statement after transgender sports rule found to be unconstitutional

HELENA, Mont. - Following a judge’s ruling determining three laws recently passed to regulate activities on university campuses as unconstitutional, the Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE) sent a statement. The decision invalidates House Bills 349 and 112 and Senate Bill 319 as passed by the 2021 legislature and...
HELENA, MT
Helena, MT
406mtsports.com

Trey Hansen rushes for four TD's as Butte shuts out Flathead, 40-0

BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs played their first home game in three weeks on Friday night as they hosted the Kalispell Flathead Braves at Naranche Stadium. Trey Hansen had a massive night for the Bulldogs as he scored four rushing touchdowns, and Jace Stenson had a passing touchdown, and a rushing score as the Bulldogs shut out the Braves, 40-0.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Helena High rallies past Kalispell Flathead to remain perfect in conference play

HELENA — Four times the Helena High Bengals faced match point in the fourth set of a five-round back-and-forth battle with Kalispell Flathead on Friday night. Every time, the Bengals answered the bell, doing so again when they trailed 10-6 in the fifth, to rally past the Bravettes 3-2 (25-14, 20-25, 27-29, 27-25, 15-12) to remain undefeated in Western AA conference play.
HELENA, MT

