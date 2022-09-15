Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Scapegoat Wilderness celebrates 50 years, highlights new land proposal
LINCOLN, Mont. - On September 16 and 17, the Scapegoat Wilderness is celebrating it's 50-year anniversary. The Scapegoat Wilderness was the first community-led wilderness initiative in the country. Residents of Lincoln, Montana are holding a family-friendly celebration to celebrate the Scapegoat Wilderness and highlight a new land management proposal. They...
Lewis and Clark County searching for answers to rural recycling problems
The transfer station is home to dozens of large, and small, bales of plastic collected between 2017 and 2022, weighing well over a combined 10,000 pounds.
montanarightnow.com
The Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch announces opening date
CRAIG, Mont. - The Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Craig is gearing up for the fall season and has announced their opening day for 2022. They are scheduled to open on Saturday, September 17 and will be open through October 30, 2022. According to their website, the corn...
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In America Is In Montana. Wait. What?!
In 1911 Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee founded the Pekin Noodle Parlor, and it's been serving Chinese food to hungry Montanans ever since. When you think about Montana "ethically diverse" isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. That's why when I found out that the oldest operating Chinese restaurant in America was located in Montana. Not only in the Big Sky state, but in the last city you would probably guess. The mining city of Butte (America).
montanarightnow.com
Brief filed challenging Montana law restricting access to abortion care
HELENA, Mont. - On Friday, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the ACLU of Montana filed a brief in State District Court in Lewis and Clark County, challenging a Montana law that restricts access to abortion care in the state. The ACLU says the lawsuit asks the court to block...
This Popular Country Star Loves To Do This While Here In Montana.
Montana is certainly a hunter's paradise, and one that draws folks from all over the country. People come here to take their shot, so to speak, at landing something that will not only fill their freezer, but make for a great story they can tell for generations to come. Among...
Fairfield Sun Times
MFPE shares statement after transgender sports rule found to be unconstitutional
HELENA, Mont. - Following a judge’s ruling determining three laws recently passed to regulate activities on university campuses as unconstitutional, the Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE) sent a statement. The decision invalidates House Bills 349 and 112 and Senate Bill 319 as passed by the 2021 legislature and...
406mtsports.com
Trey Hansen rushes for four TD's as Butte shuts out Flathead, 40-0
BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs played their first home game in three weeks on Friday night as they hosted the Kalispell Flathead Braves at Naranche Stadium. Trey Hansen had a massive night for the Bulldogs as he scored four rushing touchdowns, and Jace Stenson had a passing touchdown, and a rushing score as the Bulldogs shut out the Braves, 40-0.
406mtsports.com
Helena High rallies past Kalispell Flathead to remain perfect in conference play
HELENA — Four times the Helena High Bengals faced match point in the fourth set of a five-round back-and-forth battle with Kalispell Flathead on Friday night. Every time, the Bengals answered the bell, doing so again when they trailed 10-6 in the fifth, to rally past the Bravettes 3-2 (25-14, 20-25, 27-29, 27-25, 15-12) to remain undefeated in Western AA conference play.
