Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
All perks and perk packages in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty games are synonymous with its perks, a set of abilities and attributes that players can select before each online match. In Modern Warfare 2, perks work a bit differently than in previous titles. Infinity Ward is changing up the way perks are equipped and even earned with something called perk packages, and it’s important to understand before hopping online for some games.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 introduces new map, Al Mazrah, and features
Call of Duty: Warzone players got their first official look at Warzone 2.0 today, including a new map and exciting features. Warzone 2.0 will introduce a lot of new content for players to enjoy, including the new map, Al Mazrah. The new Warzone map features 18 points of interest, including iconic maps from Call of Duty history. Veteran players can enjoy classic Modern Warfare 2 maps like Terminal and Quarry as they explore the new massive map.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is coming for the extraction shooter crown
DMZ is Infinity Ward's take on games like Escape from Tarkov and Hunt: Showdown. The past year of Call of Duty leaks and rumors have frequently talked about a mysterious new Warzone mode that incorporates "sandbox" gameplay and AI enemies. Today, Infinity Ward confirmed that Warzone 2.0 will include a mode called DMZ, an "extraction mode (opens in new tab)" that sounds a lot like Hunt: Showdown and Escape From Tarkov.
dotesports.com
How to Moan in CS:GO
Usually, the CS:GO console is for serious players wanting to set up binds for convenience and more efficient setups. So things like setting up crosshairs, radars, and anything that increases performance in-game are by far the majority of reasons people use the CS:GO console. But, those not interested in leveling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
How to appeal a ban in Call of Duty
Bans giveth and taketh away, and rightfully so. But sometimes the AI gods take innocent souls from the vast pool of Call of Duty players accidentally. Fortunately, for those who were wrongfully banned, there is a system that allows players to appeal a Call of Duty ban. This system is designed for players who actually didn’t deserve the ban, not for those who were undeniably guilty.
WATCH – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal
Activision has given us our first look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer in a fresh trailer. Revealed during the Call of Duty Next livestream, the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 clip gives us our first look at several of the game’s new features in action. The game’s Gunsmith weapon customizer has been revamped, water is now a focus of the game, and even player movement has been spruced up with new toys – like ledge hanging.
Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith 2.0 promises more customization with shared unlocks and less grind
The FJX Cinder Weapon Vault also shows off how new cosmetic options work
Streamers are playing Modern Warfare 2 live right now
Bbreadman just laid out three killstreaks in a row.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Overwatch loot box hoarders say goodbye
Players held unboxing streams to send off Overwatch's controversial monetization system.
The Verge
Overwatch 2 developers explain the new battle pass
Less than a month before its October 4th launch, Blizzard is revealing even more details about the game, clarifying some rumors, and showing off the latest hero, Kiriko. Since it was teased at Blizzcon in 2018, Overwatch 2 has been this great monolith of a game, a target Blizzard and its fans have been slowly journeying toward. In the recent months, and as a part of Blizzard’s commitment to better communicate its progress on Overwatch 2, we’ve learned quite a bit about the game. We’ve seen new heroes, new maps, a new progression system, and a fundamental shift in how the game will be played. But there are other, equally fundamental parts of Overwatch 2 that have only been revealed via leaks and substantiated by somewhat vague tweets.
TechCrunch
Watch Activision unveil the next generation of Call of Duty right here
Today at CoD Next, Activision is giving us our first look at live gameplay from MWII courtesy of more than 150 top streamers, and the developers and game creators will be sharing new info about the release. Battle royale, mobile and multiplayer fans alike will want to tune in, as...
Warzone 2 map Al Mazrah officially revealed at Call of Duty Next
It's Infinity Ward's biggest battle royale map ever
NME
‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ shares 3 new multiplayer modes
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch with three new multiplayer game modes, including one that shares some similarities to Ubisoft‘s Rainbow Six Siege. The three new game modes were revealed at Call Of Duty: Next, which shared a first look at Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer in action.
ComicBook
Call of Duty Announces New Code of Conduct, Reveals Number of Accounts Banned
Call of Duty is reaffirming its commitment to making the series a fun, safe, and enjoyable series for everyone. Call of Duty is one of the pillars of online gaming, particularly on consoles. The franchise blew up as Xbox 360 was really taking off and helped solidify what the service would become alongside other major online games like Halo. However, it did also develop a reputation for being one of the most toxic games out there as the in-game voice chats would be filled with people arguing with each other, throwing racial slurs around, and generally, just being unpleasant. Although this has lessened over the years since most people play in party chat, Call of Duty wants to cultivate a better environment.
Faze Clan Has Hopped In The NFT Bandwagon By Joining Sandbox
FaZe Clan is teaming up with The Sandbox to launch a metaverse hub called “FaZE World.” It's only the beginning of what they hope will be an immersive, interactive experience for their fans!
Jeweller spends over 700 hours recreating Warcraft's most legendary blade in gold and silver
This isn't scientific but, in my experience of Warcraft, the most beloved era and character is what WoW Classic is about to go into: Wrath of the Lich King. The Lich King being of course Arthas, once crown prince of Lordearon and knight of the silver hand, who would in an effort to save his people take up the mournblade Frostmourne, and in so doing damn himself.
Comments / 0