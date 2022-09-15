ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LMPD, Shively Police investigating recent shootings on I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A violent weekend in Jefferson County has police in both Louisville and Shively investigating multiple shootings and homicides, including some shootings that police say happened on I-264. "We've had a rough couple weeks here, especially the last couple weekends. And this one obviously is another rough...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man shot in Schnitzelburg neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. LMPD First Division officers were called to the 2300 block of Lansdowne Avenue, which is not far from Eastern Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. On scene, officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Teenager shot in Klondike neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was shot in the Klondike neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane around 12:30 p.m. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane. Police do not yet know where the shooting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Trial begins for man accused of shooting 2 Clark County judges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trial started Monday for the man accused of shooting two Clark County judges in a White Castle parking lot. Brandon Kaiser faces several felony charges for the shooting in Indianapolis in 2019. According to police, Kaiser and another man, Alfredo Vazquez, got into a fight with Clark County Judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Man dies after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after a shooting Sunday morning in the Algonquin neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway just after 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning. That's near West Gaulbert Avenue and West Hall Street. When officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
ISP investigating after shots fired at Clarksville police chief's home

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after shots were fired at the Clarksville police chief's home around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Clarksville Police officers were called to a home on Evergreen Drive on the report of shots fired. On scene, officers found several shell casings in the driveway of the home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer, according to a spokesperson for the Town of Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A man was shot on Watterson Expressway near Cane Run Road Saturday night, according to Shively police. Investigators said around 11 p.m. Saturday a shooting victim showed up at University Hospital. The unidentified man in his 40’s was pronounced dead. Police said their investigation led...
SHIVELY, KY
Missing 14-year-old autistic boy found safe, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A missing endangered 14-year-old boy was found safely, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD, Jose Lopez was last seen on Cillia Road in the St. Denis neighborhood around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Lopez is autistic. He is 5-foot-2, 115 pounds, Hispanic and African American....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man in critical condition after shooting on I-264, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Interstate 264 at Southern Parkway on Sunday, according to LMPD. LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher said police responded to a report of a shooting around 5 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway. Police found a man who had been shot, he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
1 killed, 1 in critical condition after crash in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A woman was killed in an overnight crash in south Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD officers responded the crash on Outer Loop near Interstate 65 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police believe a woman was driving westbound on Outer Loop, and was in the process...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville police searching for missing 9-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is searching for a 9-year-old girl who's been missing since 4:30 p.m. Saturday. In an Operation Return Home release Saturday evening, LMPD said Kahyla Bailey was last seen near the 400 block of East St. Catherine Street, near South Preston Street. She's listed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Grant will allow Bernheim Forest to expand playcosystem

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Forest says a new grant will allow it to move forward with its playcosystem project. Bernheim says its got a grant from the James Graham Brown Foundation. Playcosystem allows children the opportunity for unstructured play in nature. The grant will allow Bernheim to add new...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Public Safety
Shively man battling cancer raises money for his own funeral

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With months left to live, a Shively man has done the unthinkable, and raised money for his own funeral. "I get the easy part of this you know, the light switch goes out," Kevin Hatfield said. On Oct. 19, 2021, Hatfield and his wife Becca received...
SHIVELY, KY
Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
SEYMOUR, IN
Louisville church holds memorial service for Queen Elizabeth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial service for Queen Elizabeth was held Sunday morning at Christ Church Cathedral in Louisville. Episcopal congregations gathered at the Old Louisville church to pay their respects. Bells rang out an hour before the service, in accordance with the plan from the Church of England.
LOUISVILLE, KY

