FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
Now-removed Bossier City police chief prepares to challenge the decision
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Days after the Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted to remove Chris Estess as police chief, his attorney said they plan to ask the board to reconsider. According to state law, the person up for removal should be notified and afforded...
KSLA
Caddo sheriff again appeals for help with overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo’s sheriff again is appealing for help dealing with overcrowding at the parish’s prison, an issue he says has only worsened since 2008. Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator wants members of the parish’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee to attend their meeting at noon Tuesday, Sept. 27 to address the matter.
KSLA
Argument between families leads to shooting on Looney Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A large number of police officers gathered at a shooting scene in the 1100 block of Looney Street in Shreveport Tuesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 20, at least nine units with the Shreveport Police Department were called out to Looney Street between Norma Avenue and Elder Street about an armed person. Police officials say there was an argument between two families, which led to one person being shot. That person was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
KSLA
Missing woman last spoken to by family on June 5
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a woman who has been missing since the beginning of June. Police say Carzie Rhodes, 43, was last spoken to by family members on June 5. Rhodes is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 240 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring. Rhodes goes by the nickname “Moo Moo.”
KSLA
Bullet lodged in home’s window frame recovered from scene of officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 has learned that a bullet from a recent officer-involved shooting hit a home in the Twelve Oaks subdivision, where the incident happened on Sept. 14. Louisiana State Police troopers recovered the bullet Tuesday morning (Sept. 20); it’s believed to be from the shooting...
KSLA
5 vehicles involved in crash at busy Shreveport intersection
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck in Shreveport Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Sept. 20 around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E 70th Street. Five vehicles were involved in the crash. Units with Shreveport’s police and fire...
KSLA
SPD seeking missing man, last seen in June
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Robert Jeffery Scaife?. Scaife, 54, was last seen in the 400 block of Pete Harris Drive on June 30. He has brown hair, blue eyes, long curly hair, and a beard. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (318) 673-7300.
KSLA
Longview ISD board president says settlement ‘necessary’ for abused students
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of Monday night’s announced $2.5 million settlement between Longview ISD and the families of 10 children allegedly abused by former educators, district leadership has issued public statements regarding the developments. LISD Superintendent James Wilcox called the former educators’ alleged actions “appalling.”...
KSLA
Caddo coroner identifies man who died after shooting in southwest Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent at least one person to Ochsner LSU Health in life-threatening condition. He eventually died from his injuries, police sources said. Late Tuesday, the Caddo coroner’s office identified him as 28-year-old D’Shaundre Harris, of Shreveport. Harris...
KSLA
Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman shot in the Mooretown neighborhood has died, and her name has been released by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. On Sept. 18, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of the female victim from the Sept. 16 shooting on Illinois Avenue. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot in the head while she was driving on the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue.
KSLA
Jury sentences Marshall man to 10 years in connection to intoxicated driving death
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County jury found a Marshall man guilty for his involvement in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 66-year-old man last year. In Judge Brad Morin’s court, the jury found Katrail Flanagan, 26, guilty on one count of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Edwin O’Neal Wilbert, of Marshall, on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was sentenced to 10 years in a Texas state prison.
KSLA
Woodlawn High School dismissing students early on Sept. 20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A power outage ended classes for Woodlawn High students on Sept. 20. Parents may pick up students at this time. School buses are running full routes at this time. Crews with SWEPCO expect full power to be restored later on Sept. 20 and expect the school...
KSLA
Sabine Parish man dies in collision of tractor, loaded log truck
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish man died in a crash involving a tractor and a loaded log truck. Louisiana State Police identified him as 68-year-old Edwin G. Procell, of Noble. The wreck happened about 1:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on U.S. Highway 171 south of Noble.
KSLA
Noble Savage Tavern reopens Sept. 21
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A downtown Shreveport favorite is back. And some of its signature mainstays are back with it. Noble Savage Tavern is holding its grand reopening under new ownership Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 417 Texas St. That’s about 10 months after it was closed Nov. 8.
KSLA
$2.5M settlement reached by Longview ISD, families of students allegedly abused by former Everhart educators
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Half a dozen former educators at J.L. Everhart Elementary School in Longview were accused of abusing 10 children in their care, and the school district has reached a financial settlement with the families of those students. The educators accused in the case are Cynthia Denise Talley,...
KSLA
Bossier SRO saves choking student
BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier school resource officer recently saved a student who was choking on a piece of corn dog. It happened Thursday, Sept. 15 in the cafeteria at Benton Middle School. Deputy Jeremy Johnston was monitoring students during their lunch break when a young man suddenly...
KSLA
Woman missing in Cass County; has mental health issues
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Cass County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD) posted on Facebook about a 64-year-old missing woman. On Sept. 18, the CCSD made a Facebook post concerning a 64-year-old woman with mental health issues who is missing. They claim she has hallucinations, but she is nonviolent. She is...
KSLA
Shreveport native’s new film showing at Robinson Film Center next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tracey Reneé, a Shreveport native, has a new documentary premiering at the Robinson Film Center on Sept. 29, 2022. “Policing Joy is a 22-minute documentary short film that aims to stimulate a global the conversation around Black women and girls’ encounters with hair bias in schools and society,” according to the synopsis of the film.
KSLA
The Colored Port Saga: Colored Faith Walk gives cultural educational artistic experience
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport local roster artist, Crystalyn Whitaker-Nelson, M.Ed, is presenting her debut self-curated and created art exhibit. Poetess Lady Munira, stage name of Crystalyn Whitaker-Nelson, will be debuting her art exhibit, The Colored Port Saga: Colored Faith Walk on Saturday, October 2, at 6 p.m. at the Davis Studio on 810 E. 70th Street. The exhibit will be remaining open from Oct. 2 through to Oct. 10.
KSLA
A hot Sunday ahead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! The heat continues today and it will be just as humid as yesterday, if not slightly more. Highs for your Sunday will likely reach the mid-90s and it will be sunny again. There is another slight chance for a pop-up shower or storms during the afternoon, but it is smaller than yesterday. Nothing much else will be happening, lows tonight will drop to the low-70s. We probably won’t be seeing the widespread 60s anytime soon.
