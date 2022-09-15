ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

KSLA

Argument between families leads to shooting on Looney Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A large number of police officers gathered at a shooting scene in the 1100 block of Looney Street in Shreveport Tuesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 20, at least nine units with the Shreveport Police Department were called out to Looney Street between Norma Avenue and Elder Street about an armed person. Police officials say there was an argument between two families, which led to one person being shot. That person was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Missing woman last spoken to by family on June 5

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a woman who has been missing since the beginning of June. Police say Carzie Rhodes, 43, was last spoken to by family members on June 5. Rhodes is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 240 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring. Rhodes goes by the nickname “Moo Moo.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
Bossier City, LA
Bossier City, LA
KSLA

5 vehicles involved in crash at busy Shreveport intersection

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck in Shreveport Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Sept. 20 around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E 70th Street. Five vehicles were involved in the crash. Units with Shreveport’s police and fire...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD seeking missing man, last seen in June

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Robert Jeffery Scaife?. Scaife, 54, was last seen in the 400 block of Pete Harris Drive on June 30. He has brown hair, blue eyes, long curly hair, and a beard. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (318) 673-7300.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Longview ISD board president says settlement ‘necessary’ for abused students

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of Monday night’s announced $2.5 million settlement between Longview ISD and the families of 10 children allegedly abused by former educators, district leadership has issued public statements regarding the developments. LISD Superintendent James Wilcox called the former educators’ alleged actions “appalling.”...
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman shot in the Mooretown neighborhood has died, and her name has been released by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. On Sept. 18, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of the female victim from the Sept. 16 shooting on Illinois Avenue. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot in the head while she was driving on the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Jury sentences Marshall man to 10 years in connection to intoxicated driving death

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County jury found a Marshall man guilty for his involvement in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 66-year-old man last year. In Judge Brad Morin’s court, the jury found Katrail Flanagan, 26, guilty on one count of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Edwin O’Neal Wilbert, of Marshall, on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was sentenced to 10 years in a Texas state prison.
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

Woodlawn High School dismissing students early on Sept. 20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A power outage ended classes for Woodlawn High students on Sept. 20. Parents may pick up students at this time. School buses are running full routes at this time. Crews with SWEPCO expect full power to be restored later on Sept. 20 and expect the school...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Noble Savage Tavern reopens Sept. 21

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A downtown Shreveport favorite is back. And some of its signature mainstays are back with it. Noble Savage Tavern is holding its grand reopening under new ownership Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 417 Texas St. That’s about 10 months after it was closed Nov. 8.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier SRO saves choking student

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier school resource officer recently saved a student who was choking on a piece of corn dog. It happened Thursday, Sept. 15 in the cafeteria at Benton Middle School. Deputy Jeremy Johnston was monitoring students during their lunch break when a young man suddenly...
BENTON, LA
KSLA

Woman missing in Cass County; has mental health issues

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Cass County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD) posted on Facebook about a 64-year-old missing woman. On Sept. 18, the CCSD made a Facebook post concerning a 64-year-old woman with mental health issues who is missing. They claim she has hallucinations, but she is nonviolent. She is...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Shreveport native’s new film showing at Robinson Film Center next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tracey Reneé, a Shreveport native, has a new documentary premiering at the Robinson Film Center on Sept. 29, 2022. “Policing Joy is a 22-minute documentary short film that aims to stimulate a global the conversation around Black women and girls’ encounters with hair bias in schools and society,” according to the synopsis of the film.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

The Colored Port Saga: Colored Faith Walk gives cultural educational artistic experience

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport local roster artist, Crystalyn Whitaker-Nelson, M.Ed, is presenting her debut self-curated and created art exhibit. Poetess Lady Munira, stage name of Crystalyn Whitaker-Nelson, will be debuting her art exhibit, The Colored Port Saga: Colored Faith Walk on Saturday, October 2, at 6 p.m. at the Davis Studio on 810 E. 70th Street. The exhibit will be remaining open from Oct. 2 through to Oct. 10.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

A hot Sunday ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! The heat continues today and it will be just as humid as yesterday, if not slightly more. Highs for your Sunday will likely reach the mid-90s and it will be sunny again. There is another slight chance for a pop-up shower or storms during the afternoon, but it is smaller than yesterday. Nothing much else will be happening, lows tonight will drop to the low-70s. We probably won’t be seeing the widespread 60s anytime soon.
SHREVEPORT, LA

