Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters
I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
Christians against Christian nationalism say the ideology distorts both American and Christian values
Critics of Christian nationalism say it violates the fundamental Christian commandments to love your neighbor as yourself and love God above all else.
Is God The God Of America Only?
On the Fourth of July, America's patriotism soars. We love to sing "God Bless America" and refer to our country as the "greatest country in the world." We may not say it out loud, but if you ask Americans if they think God has some sort of "special" relationship with our country, you'd be surprised how many would say yes. People just kind of equate America with Christianity, right?
Less than 50% of Americans could identify as Christian within decades
There are few things Republicans love more than harkening back to the American Revolution and 1776 — whether it’s in defense of their right to own high-powered assault rifles, to storm the Capitol in a deadly insurrection, or to obliterate the separation of church and state and turn America into a fascist theocracy.
Baptist leader speaks out: 'Christian nationalism is not Christianity'
The United States is seeing the rise of Christian nationalism and how it’s deeply impacting today’s political climate, especially with the far-right. Amanda Tyler, the executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty and the lead organizer of the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign, has studied the roots of Christian nationalism. Tyler joins Reality Check’s John Avlon to discuss how Christian nationalism is used as a political ideology to merge one’s faith with partisan politics.
Christianity is shrinking in the U.S.
Christians could make up less than 50% of US population over next few decades: Study
Christians Could Become A Minority In The US Within Decades
America's Christian majority is on track to end
