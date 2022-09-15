ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 4

Don Boogie
2d ago

Nope prayers for the father and child. None for the monster he killed a 3yr old and rapped about it so sorry I can’t forgive him for that.

Reply
3
Related
Wave 3

Man accused of killing girlfriend accepts a plea deal

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend is expected to take a plea deal. Thomas Smith is accused of killing Michelle Slaughter last June in Clarksville, Ind. Court records show Smith accepted a plea agreement for one count of voluntary manslaughter. He’s...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs man and woman shot, killed in Shively

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the people killed in a Saturday morning shooting in Shively as Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The Shively Police Department said that at 6:30 a.m. they responded to a shooting in the 3200 block...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Third person fatally shot in Shively in 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police are actively investigating after a shooting on I-264. It happened Saturday evening just before 11 according to police. Officers determined the victim was hit on the interstate near Cane Run Rd. The victim, a man in his 40′s, was taken to UofL where he...
SHIVELY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attorneys#Cpr#Violent Crime#Waddles#Commonwealth#Chase Lsb Lambert
k105.com

7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 dead, 1 injured after triple shooting in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after three people were shot — two of them fatally — Saturday morning in Shively. According to a news release from the Shively Police Department, police were called to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway, near Appleton Lane, around 6:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVQ

Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Male Juvenile grazed by bullet at Algonquin Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police say a young juvenile male was grazed by a bullet in Algonquin Park. Officers were called to 1600 Cypress Street around 8:30 pm Saturday, but were not able to find a victim when they got to the scene. They later learned the juvenile...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Found: LMPD has found a missing 9-year-old girl

Louisville Metro Police Department has found a missing 9-year-old girl. Kahyla Baily was found just before 9 p.m. Saturday evening. Police had said Kahyla Bailey went missing around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kahyla was last seen on the 400 block of E. St. Catherine in the Shelby Park neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy