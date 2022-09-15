Read full article on original website
Don Boogie
2d ago
Nope prayers for the father and child. None for the monster he killed a 3yr old and rapped about it so sorry I can’t forgive him for that.
Kevon Lawless Trial: Witness testifies robbery was motive that led to deaths of 3-year-old, father
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On day two of the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing Trinity Randolph, 3, and her father Brandon Waddles, a key witness testifies that robbery was the motive. But, the woman, whose identity is not being revealed, was not forthcoming with crucial details...
Man and woman shot, killed in Shively shooting; 1 other woman injured
SHIVELY, Ky. — A man and a woman were shot and killed in Shively Saturday morning. Shively Police Department said that at 6:30 a.m. they responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Dixie Highway. That is about a mile north of the Watterson Expressway exit. When they...
Man accused of killing girlfriend accepts a plea deal
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend is expected to take a plea deal. Thomas Smith is accused of killing Michelle Slaughter last June in Clarksville, Ind. Court records show Smith accepted a plea agreement for one count of voluntary manslaughter. He’s...
Emotional testimony opens trial in shooting deaths of 3-year-old Trinity Randolph, father
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the first day of the Kevon Lawless trial, graphic bodycam video was played for the jury showing the moment LMPD officers found Trinity Randolph, 3, and her father, Brandon Waddles shot inside their home in the Jacobs neighborhood. “I'll never forget that day,” said LMPD...
Coroner IDs man and woman shot, killed in Shively
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the people killed in a Saturday morning shooting in Shively as Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The Shively Police Department said that at 6:30 a.m. they responded to a shooting in the 3200 block...
Third person fatally shot in Shively in 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police are actively investigating after a shooting on I-264. It happened Saturday evening just before 11 according to police. Officers determined the victim was hit on the interstate near Cane Run Rd. The victim, a man in his 40′s, was taken to UofL where he...
LMPD: Young girl injured in stabbing incident in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young girl was stabbed in the Parkland neighborhood Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in around 8:15 p.m. on South 32nd Street as Second Division LMPD officers responded. That’s where they found a girl with a cut on her arm that...
‘A matter of life and death’: Whistleblowers urge closing of juvenile detention center in Lyndon
Kevon Lawless Trial: Witness admits to setting up victim before he and daughter were killed. Lawless watched as one witness took the stand to talk about what happened leading up to the deadly shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. The improvements and new schools are part of Greater Clark County School's...
7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
Teen girl injured in stabbing in Parkland neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen girl was injured in a stabbing in the Parkland neighborhood Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1300 block of South 32nd St. around 8:15 p.m. Once on...
Change of plea to be entered for former Kentucky officer facing charges in death of David McAtee
The former Louisville Metro Police officer facing federal charges in connection with events that led to David McAtee's death is changing her plea. Katie Crews was among the LMPD and National Guard members dispersing a crowd at the corner of 26th Street and Broadway in June of 2020 when protests erupted over Breonna Taylor's death.
2 dead, 1 injured after triple shooting in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after three people were shot — two of them fatally — Saturday morning in Shively. According to a news release from the Shively Police Department, police were called to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway, near Appleton Lane, around 6:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting.
Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
Breonna Taylor's neighbors sue former Louisville police officer, claiming her guilty plea entitles them to damages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people who lived in adjacent apartments to Breonna Taylor the night she was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police filed a lawsuit against the officer who recently pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the 2020 raid. Chelsey Napper and Cody Etherton filed the suit Tuesday,...
Male Juvenile grazed by bullet at Algonquin Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police say a young juvenile male was grazed by a bullet in Algonquin Park. Officers were called to 1600 Cypress Street around 8:30 pm Saturday, but were not able to find a victim when they got to the scene. They later learned the juvenile...
Jefferson County coroner releases cause, manner of death for 7-year-old who died while in state care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the cause and manner of death for a 7-year-old who died while in state care. The coroner's office said Ja'Ceon Terry died at Norton Children's Hospital on July 17, 2022. The cause of death was positional asphyxia and the manner of death was homicide.
Man charged, accused of driving double homicide suspect away from Russell shooting scenes
A man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened Saturday in the Russell neighborhood. Maurice Gibson, 32, was arrested Tuesday at 6:21 p.m. Gibson has been charged with two counts of murder - complicity. Edward Smith, 26, and Alexis McCrary, 24, were both killed in shootings...
Found: LMPD has found a missing 9-year-old girl
Louisville Metro Police Department has found a missing 9-year-old girl. Kahyla Baily was found just before 9 p.m. Saturday evening. Police had said Kahyla Bailey went missing around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kahyla was last seen on the 400 block of E. St. Catherine in the Shelby Park neighborhood.
Deadly shooting under investigation by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Bardstown on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Quarry Lane, according to a release.
