Akron, OH

wksu.org

Gene Epstein carves old books into unique works of art

Gene Epstein has been altering books for nearly 20 years, cutting through the pages and folding them into unique shapes and designs. “My method of working is I don’t preplan anything,” she said. “I try to ask myself a question: ‘What would happen if I tried thus and so, what would happen if I folded the books in a certain way, if I made a cut and made two folds in the book?’”
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
wksu.org

Horror filmed here: "Wormwood Falling" screens at Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival

The cat-and-mouse horror story shot right here in Cleveland, “Wormwood Falling,” plays this weekend at the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival in Shaker Square. The film takes place over a single weekend as the characters battle supernatural happenings and natural burglars in an empty office building. Co-writer Nance Nickels was inspired by a visit to a friend's loft in his native New York City.
CLEVELAND, OH
City
Akron, OH
Local
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Entertainment
Cleveland Jewish News

Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments

Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Cleveland Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
CLEVELAND, OH
#Art#Diy#Akron Downtown
Cleveland.com

Blossom fails to contain Tenacious D’s epic, ridiculously rocking concert

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — In another dimension, Tenacious D would be the biggest band in the world. Jack Black (JB, Jables), with his unblemished golden pipes, would rule justly as rock’s ambassador and bring the world together with songs about rock, sex, weed and, er, rock. The guitar playing of Kyle Gass (KG, Kage) would inspire millions of kids to pick up their own instruments, posing in the mirror to look as cool as their hero. And the movie “The Pick of Destiny” would have been a beloved box office smash.
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country

As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
OHIO STATE
Akron Leader Publications

Stewie looking for walking buddy

AKRON — Stewie is one of Summit County Animal Control’s longest crew members. He is 2-year-old male American bulldog/pitbull mix and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He is naturally playful and curious, and lives for long walks every day. Keeping busy is what he loves most and he loves to play. He will be a devoted companion. His adoption fee of $94 includes all his shots and neutering.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

The Bulldog Activity Center Coming to Downtown Canton – What About McKinley High School?

The Canton School Board has approved building a 110,000 square foot Bulldog Activity Center at the Timken Campus off Fulton Road. School Board President JR Rinaldi joined Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News this morning to talk about it. And what about the ongoing rumors that McKinley High School will move? He addresses that as well – pretty candidly. Check out the interview here:
CANTON, OH

