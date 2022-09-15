Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of OhioTravel MavenDalton, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuWadsworth, OH
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
Family-friendly fall festivals for celebrating the new season in NE Ohio
We've compiled a list of family-friendly festivals to help celebrate the new season in Northeast Ohio.
wksu.org
Gene Epstein carves old books into unique works of art
Gene Epstein has been altering books for nearly 20 years, cutting through the pages and folding them into unique shapes and designs. “My method of working is I don’t preplan anything,” she said. “I try to ask myself a question: ‘What would happen if I tried thus and so, what would happen if I folded the books in a certain way, if I made a cut and made two folds in the book?’”
Akron's Church of Starry Wisdom Returns with Second Album and New Lyric Video
Local group plays a release party on September 30 at the Rialto Theatre
wksu.org
Horror filmed here: "Wormwood Falling" screens at Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival
The cat-and-mouse horror story shot right here in Cleveland, “Wormwood Falling,” plays this weekend at the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival in Shaker Square. The film takes place over a single weekend as the characters battle supernatural happenings and natural burglars in an empty office building. Co-writer Nance Nickels was inspired by a visit to a friend's loft in his native New York City.
wksu.org
'We can lift up as we climb': Akron Honey expands its business and engagement with community
It doesn’t take a lot of space to have a big impact on your community. That’s the ethos of Akron Honey, a small business started in a vacant lot that’s been producing honey in the city since 2013. Last month, they made a significant investment in their hometown.
Pints and Pies features savory, sweet and pizza pies – and a lot of beer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pints and Pies craft beer and pizza festival is set for next month at Akron Civic Theatre. The fest - which features sweet, savory and pizza pies and craft beer - is at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the downtown Akron theater. About 100 beers...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments
Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Cleveland Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
Local pizza shop owner facing off in Hulu competition
The owner of a Northeast Ohio pizza shop will soon make an appearance on a new Hulu competition show.
wksu.org
Chip Tha Ripper returns to Cleveland for Kid Cudi’s Moon Man’s Landing Festival
The West Bank of the Flats will be filled with live music this weekend with big-name acts, from hip-hop to folk and electronica. The first-ever Moon Man’s Landing Festival, put on by Grammy Award-winning rapper Kid Cudi, will take place Saturday, Sept. 17. Haim, Playboi Carti, Pusha T and...
10 things to do in Northeast Ohio the last weekend of summer, Sept. 16-19
The temperatures are dropping so grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these activities in Northeast Ohio.
How 2 new 'Saturday Night Live' cast members are connected to Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Two new cast members for the 48th season of Saturday Night Live are coming to the show with Northeast Ohio connections. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. SNL announced on Thursday via Twitter...
Blossom fails to contain Tenacious D’s epic, ridiculously rocking concert
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — In another dimension, Tenacious D would be the biggest band in the world. Jack Black (JB, Jables), with his unblemished golden pipes, would rule justly as rock’s ambassador and bring the world together with songs about rock, sex, weed and, er, rock. The guitar playing of Kyle Gass (KG, Kage) would inspire millions of kids to pick up their own instruments, posing in the mirror to look as cool as their hero. And the movie “The Pick of Destiny” would have been a beloved box office smash.
kentwired.com
Friends and family share memories of Megan Richards, a Kent State student who died of brain cancer at 22
Megan Richards’ loved ones remember her as being kind, loving and strong. On Sunday, Sept. 4, Megan Marie Richards, a Kent State student, died at the age of 22 following a nearly two-year battle with brain cancer. Richards was born on May 21, 2000, and grew up in Broadview...
These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country
As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
Lakefront home offers great view of downtown for $3.1M: House of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the first time in more than 25 years, one of the most stunning properties in the Edgewater neighborhood is on the market. “Built in the early 1900s, this exquisite lakefront mansion offers breathtaking views of the Downtown Cleveland skyline,” says Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall, who has it listed at $3.1 million.
Ohio cat’s head trapped in peanut butter jar for days
Animal rescue volunteers and residents of a Tallmadge apartment complex spent several days working to free a cat whose head was stuck in a peanut butter jar.
Akron Leader Publications
Stewie looking for walking buddy
AKRON — Stewie is one of Summit County Animal Control’s longest crew members. He is 2-year-old male American bulldog/pitbull mix and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He is naturally playful and curious, and lives for long walks every day. Keeping busy is what he loves most and he loves to play. He will be a devoted companion. His adoption fee of $94 includes all his shots and neutering.
'This is my life. This is my career': Hundreds of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center employees in search of new jobs after transformation announcement
CLEVELAND — With Wednesday's news of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s transformation, hundreds of employees are now in search of a new job. The hospital announced Wednesday it will dissolve impatient care and acute care in mid-November and shift to ambulatory care only. In a walk just across...
whbc.com
The Bulldog Activity Center Coming to Downtown Canton – What About McKinley High School?
The Canton School Board has approved building a 110,000 square foot Bulldog Activity Center at the Timken Campus off Fulton Road. School Board President JR Rinaldi joined Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News this morning to talk about it. And what about the ongoing rumors that McKinley High School will move? He addresses that as well – pretty candidly. Check out the interview here:
Avon Lake Daycare Worker Breaks Toddler’s Leg in Disturbing Video
A daycare employee in Avon Lake has been charged with a felony. She’s accused of breaking a toddler’s leg after lifting him with one arm and tossing him to the ground. We warn you that the video in this post may be disturbing. This story was originally reported by FOX 8.
