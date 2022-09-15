Read full article on original website
Small bump in COVID-19 cases pushes Lucas County into red designation
TOLEDO, Ohio — After weeks of watching neighboring counties go red on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 transmission map, Lucas County residents saw the same thing happen this week. But those same counties that were previously experiencing that red designation now have returned to yellow,...
Fighter jets over Toledo Thursday part of civil air defense test
Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Those living in and around the Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio and Hillsdale, Mich., areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI). A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
Exploring Toledo Ohio with Kids
Toledo, Ohio is on the edge of Ohio and the shore of Lake Erie! There’s lots of fun for families in Toledo!. We’re always up for exploring new cities in Ohio and we have taken many Lake Erie vacations! One of our recent summer vacations involved spending a week in and around Toledo! We found a lot of fun places to explore, both beautiful AND educational!
Lucas County moves into 'high' COVID-19 community level Thursday
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County moved into a "high" community level for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the CDC. Multiple precautions are recommended by the CDC for counties with high community levels, including:. Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with...
One of Michigan’s Most Dastardly Criminals: Silas Doty, 1800-1876
One of the most reprobate characters to ever reside in Michigan was the (dis)honorable Silas Doty. Doty was born in St. Albans, Vermont on May 30, 1800 and is believed to have been brought up by strict Christian parents. He became a troublesome kid and soon dabbled in thievery, burglary, larceny, and counterfeiting.
13abc.com
Toledo Fire Chief and Paramedic receive Service Medal Awards
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two members of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department are being honored with the Civilian Service Medals on Thursday. Fire Chief Allison Armstrong and Commander and Toledo Paramedic Ryan Hennessey will receive the honor from the OH-1 Disaster Medical Assistance Team − OH-1 DMAT− for their dedication and support of COVID-19 pandemic missions. In addition, 15 other recipients who serve throughout the region will also be recognized.
13abc.com
An increase in COVID hospitalizations raises concerns for county health officials
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Health Department reports a drop in cases over the past three weeks, from over 25,000 to under 21,000. Meanwhile, hospitalizations are up from around 500 last week to 626 this week. Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says it’s a topic that should be on everyone’s...
Coy Road closure in Oregon to to reopen Sept. 30, Oct. 28
OREGON, Ohio — The closures of Coy Road in Oregon, Ohio, south and north of Navarre Avenue are expected to reopen on Sept. 30 and Oct. 28, respectively. The reopening north of Navarre Avenue includes the replacement of the existing bridge over Amolsch Ditch, the city of Oregon said in a press release.
13abc.com
Fostoria Police, Ottawa Co. Prosecutor’s Office receive violent crime prevention funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) – 13 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $8.2 million to help them prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities. The grants represent the eighth round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date, $45.9 million has been...
TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
Toledo Women's Center medical director: Heartbeat law blockage gives women more time to make 'very difficult decision'
TOLEDO, Ohio — The last 24 hours have been filled with some relief for abortion rights advocates in Ohio. A Cincinnati judge temporarily blocked Ohio's ban on abortions after six weeks, bringing the state back to where it was before the Supreme Court's ruling in June. Dr. David Burkons,...
13abc.com
Long-term tenant at Adrian Inn kicked out to make space for Riverview Terrace residents
ADRIAN, MI (WTVG) - A Michigan man, named Jeff, who wishes to keep his full identity private, tells 13abc that he was officially kicked out of the Adrian Inn hotel around 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Now, he says he has no where to go. “I just feel that I’ve been lied...
sent-trib.com
You don't want flu and COVID — shots recommended by BGSU chief health officer
Bowling Green State University’s chief health officer is recommending getting two vaccination shots together this fall. Ben Batey, who is the former county health commissioner, spoke at Wednesday’s Wood County Committee on Aging board meeting. Flu shots and COVID boosters should be on the to-do list this fall,...
LOOK: $750,000 can buy you this Mediterranean Revival-style Luna Pier home
LUNA PIER, Mich. — One of the most unique homes on the market in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan is just steps away from Lake Erie in Luna Pier, Michigan. The three-story brick home located at 4642 Allen Cove Rd. was built in 2005 and has been for sale for about a month and a half. The list price is $750,000.
Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
13abc.com
TFRD: Rescues man from drowning in the Maumee river
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was rescued from the Maumee River on Friday night. According to TFRD, a call for a water rescue came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the man was spotted hanging onto a boat. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said the boat was tied...
13abc.com
Swanton residents offered plea deals in Jan. 6 charges
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Swanton residents facing charges for their alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection are expected to take plea deals, court records indicate. Jodie Lynn Wilson and her son Cole Temple are charged with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, demonstrating in a U.S. Capitol building and two counts of disorderly conduct. Both are out on their own recognizance.
U.S. Postal worker held up by man with gun in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A U.S. postal worker was held up Wednesday morning by a man with a gun in north Toledo. According to a police report, the worker was delivering mail in the area of Mulberry and East Pearl streets about 10 a.m. when an unknown male approached her. The man, dressed in black, demanded the victim's "arrow key," she told police.
13abc.com
Arts Commission to hold “Clearly Hidden!” scavenger hunt
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As part of the Momentum Festival, the Arts Commission is holding a glass art scavenger hunt called “Clearly Hidden!” this weekend. The event will take place on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. at Promenade Park and Festival Park. The Arts Commission says guests are...
Sylvania man says his electric vehicle charging costs equal $1.50 per gallon of gas
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Can the costs of driving an electric vehicle outweigh the cost at the gas pump?. A man from Sylvania, Ohio, decided to make the switch and said the money he spends on charging his vehicle is equal to paying $1.50 for a gallon of gas. Scott...
