POTUS

White House condemns migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard: ‘Just plain wrong’

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OP85_0hx7y0cq00

The White House on Thursday condemned Texas governor Greg Abbott and Florida governor Ron DeSantis ’ use of migrants to punish leaders of Democratic-led state and local governments.

Karine Jean-Pierre , Joe Biden’s press secretary, described the flights that have recently landed in Martha’s Vineyard as a “deeply alarming” stunt.

“It is shameful, it is reckless, and just plain wrong,” she said.

“That migrants, including children, who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard were misled about where they were being taken and what would be provided when they arrived, is also deeply alarming.”

Comments / 11

AP_000956.e5fe1014ea95490082f8ebcac141a7e1.1637
2d ago

There is the bleeding heart that doesn’t want them in her kitchen, but doesn’t care if they go anywhere else. As long as they go to the poor sector of town and not where she hangs out!!

Reply
6
Moderate in Florida
2d ago

But was it ok to send planes into military bases in the middle of the night to Florida? Fix the immigration system!

Reply
13
ShowMeState5
2d ago

Completely support this decision. Now ship wome to every member of congress homes. Perhaps they will wake up then.

Reply
7
POTUS
