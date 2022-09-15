ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rupert, ID

Idaho State Journal

Idaho man charged with three counts of incest

TWIN FALLS — A man is facing three counts of incest, court records said. Alex Eugene Payne, 43, of Twin Falls being held on $75,000 bond for the felony charges and a public defender has been appointed.
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

CPR saves life of Heyburn resident

HEYBURN – A person found unconscious in their Heyburn home last month is alive thanks to lifesaving measures from first responders. A news release from the Heyburn Police Department says Officer Roman Seipert was the first to respond to an unresponsive person on August 31. The victim was not breathing and Seipert immediately started CPR.
HEYBURN, ID
Idaho8.com

81-year-old bicyclist hospitalized after crash

HANSEN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Elderly bicyclist airlifted to hospital after being struck by pickup truck

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2:57 P.M. Thursday at East Overland Road, east of Hansen, in Twin Falls County. A 74-year-old male from Hansen, Idaho, was driving a Ford F150 pickup eastbound on Overland Road when his vehicle collided with a bicyclist, also traveling eastbound. The bicyclist, an 81-year-old male from Hansen, was transported via air ambulance to a hospital. The driver of the Ford was wearing his seat belt. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet. This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
HANSEN, ID

