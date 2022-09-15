Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2:57 P.M. Thursday at East Overland Road, east of Hansen, in Twin Falls County. A 74-year-old male from Hansen, Idaho, was driving a Ford F150 pickup eastbound on Overland Road when his vehicle collided with a bicyclist, also traveling eastbound. The bicyclist, an 81-year-old male from Hansen, was transported via air ambulance to a hospital. The driver of the Ford was wearing his seat belt. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet. This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

HANSEN, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO