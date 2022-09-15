Read full article on original website
kmvt
UPDATE: Four suspects identified in Kimberly corn field standoff, one still at-large
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — (UPDATE) Thursday afternoon’s dramatic pursuit of fugitives wanted in connection with a home invasion and car theft in Gooding is still, in part, ongoing. The pursuit began when the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department engaged with a stolen vehicle connected to the incident in Gooding. The...
Idaho State Journal
Idaho man charged with three counts of incest
TWIN FALLS — A man is facing three counts of incest, court records said. Alex Eugene Payne, 43, of Twin Falls being held on $75,000 bond for the felony charges and a public defender has been appointed.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho State Trooper Who Was Struck by Vehicle Earlier This Month Out of ICU, Continues to Make 'Remarkable' Progress
IDAHO FALLS - The Idaho State Police Trooper who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month continues to make remarkable progress. According to the latest update from the ISP, Sgt. Wendler was recently moved out of ICU and is able to walk short distances. "He...
kmvt
UPDATE: One suspect remains at-large following pursuit, stand-off in Kimberly
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — (UPDATE: 10:23 p.m.) Highway 30 has re-opened to the public. (UPDATE: 9:12 p.m.) The Kimberly-Hansen Police Department is looking for Jeff Day; he is believed to be 5’7”-5’10”, weighing anywhere from 160 to 180 pounds, with blonde hair. (UPDATE: 7:44 p.m.)...
eastidahonews.com
CPR saves life of Heyburn resident
HEYBURN – A person found unconscious in their Heyburn home last month is alive thanks to lifesaving measures from first responders. A news release from the Heyburn Police Department says Officer Roman Seipert was the first to respond to an unresponsive person on August 31. The victim was not breathing and Seipert immediately started CPR.
Idaho8.com
81-year-old bicyclist hospitalized after crash
HANSEN, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2:57 P.M. at East Overland Road, east of Hansen, in Twin Falls County. A 74-year-old male from Hansen Idaho, was driving a Ford F150 pickup, eastbound on Overland Road when his vehicle collided with a bicyclist, also traveling eastbound. The bicyclist, a 81-year-old male from Hansen, was transported via air ambulance to a hospital.
Elderly bicyclist airlifted to hospital after being struck by pickup truck
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2:57 P.M. Thursday at East Overland Road, east of Hansen, in Twin Falls County. A 74-year-old male from Hansen, Idaho, was driving a Ford F150 pickup eastbound on Overland Road when his vehicle collided with a bicyclist, also traveling eastbound. The bicyclist, an 81-year-old male from Hansen, was transported via air ambulance to a hospital. The driver of the Ford was wearing his seat belt. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet. This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Popular Twin Falls Restaurant Has Had To Close Temporarily For Repairs
Jaker's in Twin Falls has had to make the announcement that they are temporarily closed for repairs. The restaurant made the announcement but has not disclosed what the extent of the repairs will be. Jakers Bar and Grill Closed. When I tried to call Jaker's, the voice mail stated that...
