foxillinois.com
Police: Mother stabbed teen son in neck
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield mother was arrested on Friday night after police say she stabbed her 15-year-old son in the neck, according to the Springfield Police Department. The teen suffered from a non-life-threatening wound. Police say it happened in the 100 block of N 24th street. The...
foxillinois.com
Police needs help identifying this man
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — The Chatham Police Department needs help identifying the man pictured below. Police say the man is part of a burglary to a vehicle investigation. If you recognize this person you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.
foxillinois.com
Springfield streets closed due to water repair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — MacArthur Boulevard will be closed between Monroe and Washington Streets for water service replacement on Monday. A detour route will be posted and lanes will remain closed until road surface repairs are complete. Motorists should plan to take alternative routes to avoid delays and should...
foxillinois.com
$150,000 in grants coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield will be receiving $150,00 in grants to support downtown Springfield. The funding is to help the city and economic development organizations develop and create plans to foster relationships with businesses. “This funding will give the city additional support to maximize opportunities to invest in...
foxillinois.com
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight preps for take off
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Land of Lincoln Honor Flight Mission #63 is preparing for take-off with 94 veterans on board. There will be two Korean-era Veterans and 92 Vietnam-era veterans will be on the flight from Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport to Washington, DC. The veterans will spend the...
foxillinois.com
District 186 and the Springfield Education Association will hire a mediator for contracts
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — With the new school year now underway, District 186 and the Springfield Education Association (SEA) are going back to the bargaining table over their teacher contracts. District 186 and the SEA have been back and forth for months over the new teacher contracts. The district...
foxillinois.com
City Council wants to make changes to TIF rules
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes coming up with TIF rules in the city council. Tuesday night, aldermen said they are looking change TIF rules in Springfield. The city has been looking for ways to help homeowners fix up the insides and outsides of their homes. Aldermen Shawn Gregory...
foxillinois.com
Yoder's Kitchen recognized by American's Best Restaurants
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCCU) — A local destination restaurant in Arthur, Illinois has been nominated to be featured on America's Best Restaurants. Something the restaurant and regulars are proud of. "So we have a full buffet, salad bar, dessert bar, and people come from miles around to experience our food....
