Lewis County Weyerhaeuser Employees Picket as Strike Over Pay, Health Care Costs Continues

► From the (Longview) Daily News — Weyerhaeuser woodworkers in Longview strike for first time in 36 years — In a city built on the backs of lumber employees, unionized Weyerhaeuser woodworkers are striking for the first time in 36 years, saying Longview’s once family-focused company is now more concerned about money. Dean Dryden, 61, of Kelso said he has worked for the company since 1979. Back then, the company held annual family picnics and provided livable wages; now, contract negotiations “have been deteriorating over the years,” with the last four-year company proposal offering a net loss after raises and medical costs, he said.

LONGVIEW, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO