Lewis County Weyerhaeuser Employees Picket as Strike Over Pay, Health Care Costs Continues

KXRO.com
Strike ongoing for Weyerhaeuser workers as negotiations continue
In an update sent to members of International Association of Machinist & Aerospace Workers District W24 and forwarded to KXRO, negotiations between the union and Weyerhaeuser today did not end in an agreement. Workers were notified this evening by message and phone. Local and regional workers have been on strike...
Chronicle
Peer Counseling Program to Begin for Lewis County Veterans
Veterans in Lewis County will soon be offered peer counseling services in addition to housing, health care and other community resources, according to a news release from Lewis County. On Tuesday, $75,000 in county veterans’ relief funds were authorized by the Lewis County commissioners to begin the new peer-to-peer program.
thestand.org
IAMAW members on strike at Weyerhaeuser
LONGVIEW, Wash. (Sept. 14, 2022) — About 1,100 members of IAMAW District W24, who have been working without a contract since May 31, went on strike Tuesday against Weyerhaeuser in Washington and Oregon. Pickets are up outside company facilities in Longview, Aberdeen, Raymond, Olympia, and other locations. At a...
Chronicle
Advocates Seeking Donations for Residents Displaced by Grays Harbor County Health and Rehab Fire
A fire displaced 77 residents from Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center in Grays Harbor County this week, and now advocates are asking for donations to help those residents. The Washington State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program is seeking donations for those displaced by the fire who are now spread across...
KXRO.com
Lifelong Montesano resident leaves $1.2M estate gift to Grays Harbor Community Foundation
A new fund has been created after a Montesano resident left a $1.2 million estate to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation. In a release from the local foundation, lifelong Montesano resident Patricia Clemons left her $1.2 million estate gift to assist local residents. “A true community champion and someone who...
thejoltnews.com
Private ambulances operating in Olympia still not meeting medical standard services, says fire chief
"Private ambulance services in the city did not meet the generally accepted medical standards and reasonable levels of service," Olympia Fire Chief Todd Carson reiterated at the city council meeting on Tuesday, September 13. On June 27, through a city council resolution, city manager Jay Burney issued a 60-day notice...
Chronicle
Thurston County Launching Survey for ARPA Funds Allocation Input
Thurston County officials have opened an online survey to gather public input from residents on which project areas they would like to see funded with $10 million of the American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) funds that the county has received. The survey can be found online at https://thurston.abalancingact.com/ARPASurvey. Residents taking...
Chronicle
Centralia City Council Roundup: Police Chief Clarifies Trespassing Laws, Asks for Flock Cameras
In the first city council meeting this month in Centralia, Police Chief Stacy Denham spoke to the council concerning two major issues, the first being to address what actually qualifies as trespassing by local law. “One of the things we run across all the time is people don’t understand what...
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Officials Discuss Importance of Regional Fire Authority
Despite two failed attempts to create the Central Grays Harbor Regional Fire Authority, city officials want to give it another go. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Hoquiam Fire Chief Matt Miller, Aberdeen Fire Chief Dave Golding, and Cosmopolis Mayor Kyle Pauley were all vocal in letting Cosmopolis residents know why the RFA is essential for the area. Other city officials, including Corri Schmid, financial director for the city of Hoquiam, were there, too.
thestand.org
Strike updates | WFSE members rally | Railroad greed
► From the (Longview) Daily News — Weyerhaeuser woodworkers in Longview strike for first time in 36 years — In a city built on the backs of lumber employees, unionized Weyerhaeuser woodworkers are striking for the first time in 36 years, saying Longview’s once family-focused company is now more concerned about money. Dean Dryden, 61, of Kelso said he has worked for the company since 1979. Back then, the company held annual family picnics and provided livable wages; now, contract negotiations “have been deteriorating over the years,” with the last four-year company proposal offering a net loss after raises and medical costs, he said.
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Evacuation Notices Lifted for Packwood, High Valley
Evacuation notices have been lifted for Packwood and all areas southwest of Butter Creek, including the High Valley, a little more than a week after the Goat Rocks Fire grew rapidly and raised fears the fire would reach the East Lewis County communities. The change went into effect at 1...
Chronicle
‘Not Over Yet’: Goat Rocks Fire Meeting in Packwood Gives Answers for Residents
As the Goat Rocks Fire continues to cast smoke over Packwood, residents expressed fear, thankfulness and curiosity during a meeting Wednesday night at the Packwood Community Hall, where agency representatives presented status updates to at least 115 people. The meeting was also streamed live on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest’s...
Chronicle
Blaze at Grays Harbor County Care Facility Displaces 77 Patients, Draws Regional Response
A fire at a Montesano long-term care facility displaced 77 patients and drew a coordinated response from regional firefighters on Wednesday. Staff and neighbors evacuated all patients from the Montesano Health and Rehabilitation facility, according to the Montesano Police Department. Crews responded to the blaze at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving calls from the facility and neighbors.
Narcan to be installed in Pierce County vending machines for free
Pierce County is looking to install three vending machines which will contain Narcan, for free, for those dealing with opioid addiction as part of a $200,000 initiative through Tacoma Needle Exchange. Narcan is a nasal spray prescription medicine used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency. Significant breathing...
Business owner wants compensation after repeated delays in Tacoma’s light rail extension project
TACOMA, Wash. — Salamone’s Pizza has been serving New York Style pizza in Tacoma since 2018. When Steven Salamone first opened up the shop on North Tacoma Avenue, his goal was simple. “I don’t do much but make the very best pizza I can,” Salamone said.
Chronicle
State Board Suspends Thurston County Naturopathic Physician, Citing 'Immediate Danger'
A Washington state board has suspended the license of a Thurston County naturopathic physician for allegedly being unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety. The Board of Naturopathy ordered the suspension for Lori Wieser on Friday, Sept. 9. This means Wieser cannot practice in the state until the charges have been resolved, according to a state Department of Health news release.
Chronicle
Timberland Library’s Former ‘Ask a Librarian’ Number Used by Scammers
The Timberland Regional Library was notified Thursday that its Ask a Librarian phone number, which was retired earlier this year, is now being used by scammers trying to obtain credit card information. The library system sent out a news release on Friday, Sept. 16, warning library card holders not to...
q13fox.com
Mobile park tenants in Puyallup reach tentative agreement with developer
People living at a mobile home park in Puyallup are breathing a sigh of relief. They were supposed to leave in October, but a new agreement is giving them more time to move.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Eight Arrested in Morton Area for Underage Drinking Charges Following 1962 Crackdown
Eight young men were arrested early on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 16, 1962, following a crackdown on underage drinking. They were taken to the Lewis County Jail in Chehalis. Six of the males were arrested near Morton. “Four minors and two juveniles were apprehended three miles east of Morton...
thurstontalk.com
The Port of Olympia’s Marine Terminal Provides a Global Perspective and History
Sometimes we’re lucky enough to glimpse a view of the big picture outside our daily grind. While downtown may provide gorgeous waterfront views and lovely, walkable restaurants and shopping, it’s also a window to the world thanks to the Port of Olympia marine terminal. Big ships arrive and depart laden with all manner of cargo and there’s a buzz of activity that’s kept Olympia a regional maritime hub for more than 100 years.
