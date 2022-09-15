The FBI seizing Mike Lindell's phone on Tuesday night may not be focused on an investigation into former President Donald Trump, according to the MyPillow CEO. On Tuesday evening, MyPillow CEO and prominent supporter of Trump, Lindell confirmed that the FBI executed a search warrant and seized his phone while he was at a Minnesota Hardee's fast-food location. While speaking on his show, The Lindell Report, the MyPillow CEO explained that he was approached by FBI agents while in the fast-food drive-thru and told to handover his phone.

3 DAYS AGO