C.B. Watson students feel the spirit as they head into class with outlined expectations
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)-- Early morning lessons don't always start in the classroom. "Our expectations are be responsible, be safe and be respectable." They start the minute the students arrive at C.B. Watson Primary school. ESOL Teacher and PBIS coach, Tami Temmis helped coordinate the school's first drop off event...
Meet the Mayor: Why I Love Warner Robins, GA
New mayor LaRhonda Patrick tells us what she loves about living in the Robins Region. At the helm of Warner Robins is LaRhonda Patrick, the city’s first elected female, Black and minority mayor, who took office in January 2022. From age 11 until she left for college, she called Warner Robins home as her father was stationed at Robins Air Force Base. Then, while she stayed in Durham, North Carolina, for just over six months following her graduation from law school, she moved back to Warner Robins in 2010 and has been a resident here ever since.
Laurens school officials “disappointed” by students’ racist photo posted from football game
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Laurens County's school superintendent says they're investigating a photo posted on social media that showed students spelling out a racial slur. In a statement to 13WMAZ, Superintendent Clifford Garnto said the photo of five white male students does not represent the district's values. "We are...
Macon festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Dozens in Downtown Macon celebrated the community with a festival dedicated to Hispanic Heritage Month. The free event is aimed to celebrate the histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic Americans during the month from September 15 to October 15. The whole family had something to enjoy from live music, several food trucks, games, giveaways, and a kid zone. No matter who attended, there was a part for everyone.
'It is still my identity': Visitors catch a glimpse of history in Macon's Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration
MACON, Ga. — Before the settlers took over central Georgia in 1827, the Muscogee Creek Nation occupied the region. Friday, the Ocmulgee Mounds Association brought back their Indigenous Celebration after going virtual because of the pandemic. Many visitors came for a preview before the event, and it's their first time.
Macon-Bibb is preparing families for emergencies
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is educating the public how they can be prepared for emergencies. The Emergency Preparedness Fair gave something for the whole family to do and learn how to be safe. The event had a passport to fill out to ensure everyone visited all the different agencies including the Bibb Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, Animal Welfare, and the American Red Cross. Moranda Guy, an Administrative Offfice for EMA, says it takes more than just one agency to keep people safe and getting families prepared for an emergency is their goal.
"Truly Disappointed." Laurens Co. Superintendent reacts to racist picture going viral
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A viral post on social media following Friday night's football game for West Laurens High School is drawing attention from district officials. The post, on Facebook, depicts students, allegedly from West Laurens High School, with body paint with letters on them. When standing next to each other. the letters on each student's chest put together produces a derogatory word. WGXA News is choosing not to publish images of this due to the sensitive nature of the word, in addition to the image being produced on a private social media page.
The Macon-Bibb Fire Department welcomes nineteen new firefighters
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department has welcomed 19 new firefighters, who began the day as cadets. A graduation ceremony was held for the 19 cadets at Mikado Baptist Church. Fire Chief Shane Edward says, "These recruits have done an outstanding job learning and working hard while we're...
Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner to retire October 2
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A leadership change is coming for the Warner Robins Police Department. Chief John Wagner says he's retiring in two weeks after three years on the job. Wagner announced he's stepping down in an email to his department Thursday. He said he started with the department...
Macon Hispanic Fest happening this weekend
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several organizations are coming together to host Macon’s Hispanic Fest during this Hispanic Heritage Month. The event is happening Saturday at Rosa Parks Square on Poplar Street. Notivision Georgia, Mercer University and Macon-Bibb’s Office of Small Business Affairs are hosting the event. To...
Teen shot earlier this week in Macon has died
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager who was shot on Tuesday has died from his injuries. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to an incident reported on Hollingsworth Road when they found 16-year-old I'ming Trevon Jackson shot and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital and...
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations get underway at Veterans Elementary
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's Hispanic Heritage Month and Veterans Elementary began celebrating with an evening of culture which included a potluck with dishes made by Hispanic families at the school. Veterans Elementary Bilingual Family Engagement Facilitator Mireya Thigpen says that it's a great opportunity for the families to share...
Maconites celebrate Native American culture
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Hundreds of Maconites got to experience Native American culture at Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park Saturday. The 30th annual Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration celebrates Native American heritage through crafts, storytelling, programs, music, food and more. "And they come and they tell their story rather than us...
Warner Robins family honors son, brother with annual sickle cell awareness walk
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — After a Warner Robins man died from sickle cell, his family wants honor him and educate others about the disease. Lora Cumby learned early on that her youngest son wasn't quite like his brothers. "I sit there and I'd pray with him, cry with him,...
Student found with firearm in backpack at Northside Middle School
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A student at Northside Middle School came to school with a firearm on Tuesday. According to a statement from Dustin Dykes, Principal of Northside Middle, the firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack– the firearm was found to be unloaded.
Macon pastor starts aftercare program as after-school program shuts down
MACON, Ga. — A nationwide teacher shortage doesn't just mean there aren't enough teachers in classrooms. It can also mean there aren't enough teachers or staff to watch students after school. It's a problem Alexander II Elementary in Bibb County is experiencing currently. The school had to cancel its...
WEEK 5: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates
PEACH CO. - 7 PERRY - 35 Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates. Bleckley County Royals making moves with tight senior class. For a program that made some history last year, if the first three weeks of this season are any indication, this group has every intention of doing it all over again.
Macon-Bibb EMA set to host first emergency fair for friends, families
MACON, Ga. — This Saturday, families can get some advice from specialist on how to prepare for emergencies like natural disasters. The Macon-Bibb County emergency Management Agency will host it's first Emergency Preparedness Fair. EMA says the event is free for friends and families, and it's an opportunity for...
'It's time': Warner Robins Chief John Wagner explains retirement announcement
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins' police chief says he wasn't forced out of his job. He says it was just time to go. Chief John Wagner announced his retirement Thursday. For many, Warner Robins police chief's retirement announcement came as a surprise, but he says he has been planning to retire for the last 12 months.
21-Year-Old Black Autistic Woman Makes History, Opens New Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah's Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
