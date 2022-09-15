ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Meet the Mayor: Why I Love Warner Robins, GA

New mayor LaRhonda Patrick tells us what she loves about living in the Robins Region. At the helm of Warner Robins is LaRhonda Patrick, the city’s first elected female, Black and minority mayor, who took office in January 2022. From age 11 until she left for college, she called Warner Robins home as her father was stationed at Robins Air Force Base. Then, while she stayed in Durham, North Carolina, for just over six months following her graduation from law school, she moved back to Warner Robins in 2010 and has been a resident here ever since.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Macon festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Dozens in Downtown Macon celebrated the community with a festival dedicated to Hispanic Heritage Month. The free event is aimed to celebrate the histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic Americans during the month from September 15 to October 15. The whole family had something to enjoy from live music, several food trucks, games, giveaways, and a kid zone. No matter who attended, there was a part for everyone.
MACON, GA
Macon-Bibb is preparing families for emergencies

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is educating the public how they can be prepared for emergencies. The Emergency Preparedness Fair gave something for the whole family to do and learn how to be safe. The event had a passport to fill out to ensure everyone visited all the different agencies including the Bibb Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, Animal Welfare, and the American Red Cross. Moranda Guy, an Administrative Offfice for EMA, says it takes more than just one agency to keep people safe and getting families prepared for an emergency is their goal.
MACON, GA
"Truly Disappointed." Laurens Co. Superintendent reacts to racist picture going viral

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A viral post on social media following Friday night's football game for West Laurens High School is drawing attention from district officials. The post, on Facebook, depicts students, allegedly from West Laurens High School, with body paint with letters on them. When standing next to each other. the letters on each student's chest put together produces a derogatory word. WGXA News is choosing not to publish images of this due to the sensitive nature of the word, in addition to the image being produced on a private social media page.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
The Macon-Bibb Fire Department welcomes nineteen new firefighters

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department has welcomed 19 new firefighters, who began the day as cadets. A graduation ceremony was held for the 19 cadets at Mikado Baptist Church. Fire Chief Shane Edward says, "These recruits have done an outstanding job learning and working hard while we're...
MACON, GA
Macon Hispanic Fest happening this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several organizations are coming together to host Macon’s Hispanic Fest during this Hispanic Heritage Month. The event is happening Saturday at Rosa Parks Square on Poplar Street. Notivision Georgia, Mercer University and Macon-Bibb’s Office of Small Business Affairs are hosting the event. To...
MACON, GA
Teen shot earlier this week in Macon has died

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager who was shot on Tuesday has died from his injuries. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to an incident reported on Hollingsworth Road when they found 16-year-old I'ming Trevon Jackson shot and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital and...
MACON, GA
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations get underway at Veterans Elementary

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's Hispanic Heritage Month and Veterans Elementary began celebrating with an evening of culture which included a potluck with dishes made by Hispanic families at the school. Veterans Elementary Bilingual Family Engagement Facilitator Mireya Thigpen says that it's a great opportunity for the families to share...
MACON, GA
Maconites celebrate Native American culture

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Hundreds of Maconites got to experience Native American culture at Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park Saturday. The 30th annual Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration celebrates Native American heritage through crafts, storytelling, programs, music, food and more. "And they come and they tell their story rather than us...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Student found with firearm in backpack at Northside Middle School

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A student at Northside Middle School came to school with a firearm on Tuesday. According to a statement from Dustin Dykes, Principal of Northside Middle, the firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack– the firearm was found to be unloaded.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WEEK 5: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

PEACH CO. - 7 PERRY - 35 Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates. Bleckley County Royals making moves with tight senior class. For a program that made some history last year, if the first three weeks of this season are any indication, this group has every intention of doing it all over again.
PEACH COUNTY, GA
Macon-Bibb EMA set to host first emergency fair for friends, families

MACON, Ga. — This Saturday, families can get some advice from specialist on how to prepare for emergencies like natural disasters. The Macon-Bibb County emergency Management Agency will host it's first Emergency Preparedness Fair. EMA says the event is free for friends and families, and it's an opportunity for...
MACON, GA

