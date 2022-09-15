ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp

By Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 7, 2022; Renton, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) talks about past finger injuries during a press conference following a minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ken Walker (hernia) not listed on final Week 2 injury report for Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker is set to play Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Walker missed Week 1 of the season due to a hernia, but after getting in full practices during the week, he does not carry an injury designation into what should be his NFL debut. The rookie's presence will likely eat some work away from Rashaad Penny, though he is still firmly entrenched as the unquestioned starter.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

